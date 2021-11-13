WATCH: ‘Christo-Fascist’ Mike Flynn Makes ‘Terrifying’ and ‘Dangerous’ Call for ‘One Religion’ in the U.S.

Mike Flynn, Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser, called for “one religion” in the U.S. on Saturday.

“If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion,” Flynn said at a ReAwaken America event in San Antonio. “One nation under God, and one religion under God.”

After attorney Ron Filipowski posted video of Flynn’s comments, Twitter erupted.

Ben White, Politico’s chief economic correspondent, called Flynn’s comments “as fundamental a rejection of the very founding principles of this nation as you are likely to find.”

CNN senior broadcast producer Javier de Diego agreed. “Literally the opposite of what the Constitution says,” he wrote.

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said, “Wow look how much Michael Flynn hates America.”

“And is that religion QAnon?” wrote MSNBC analyst David Corn wrote.

New Yorker magazine writer Jonathan Chait said: “Is it going to be Judaism? …It’s not going to be Judaism, is it?”

More below.

Worth reflecting that this man held high positions of power under Bush, Obama (who fired him), and Trump. https://t.co/WW7EShYtDF — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 14, 2021

This man is an embarrassment to the US Army & an aberration to those of us who have proudly worn the cloth of our country. His words are disgusting. https://t.co/Oi5AQhROeW — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) November 14, 2021

There was a reason President Obama warned Trump about Flynn https://t.co/UdV6yOxxE3 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 14, 2021

If Flynn was talking about Christianity, which version? Catholic? Protestant? Moon cult? What Flynn said below was what I was programmed to believer in the night 1970s. Democracy was Satanic- no kidding. Govt takeover and theocracy put in place. All resisters are enemies! https://t.co/WcdZ2aY8io — Steven Hassan, PhD (@CultExpert) November 14, 2021

Just a few weeks ago, Michael Flynn had to convince his QAnon fans that he hadn't become a Satanist. https://t.co/qIQL7cza2K https://t.co/fbOMhd62hF — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 14, 2021