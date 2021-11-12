‘Worse Than Child Sex Slavery’: Anti-Vaxx Protest Organizer Calls Mandates ‘Bigger Threat’ Than Jews Faced Pre-Holocaust

Scientologist Leigh Dundas, who organized Thursday’s anti-vaccine protest which resulted in a car plowing into five people on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, called employers requiring workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus worse than the threat the Jews faced in Hitler’s Germany right before the Holocaust.

Well over 750,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, most of them after the highly-effective and extraordinarily safe vaccines first became available.

Dundas, who calls herself a human rights attorney, was among the speakers at her “Nationwide Walkout” march.

“Today we face a bigger threat, I believe, than the Jews did in the late 1930s in Eastern Europe,” Dundas yelled into a megaphone on Thursday.

“I believe it is worse than child sex slavery, it is worse than every abuse we have heard about in our history books,” Dundas continued. “I believe, I actually believe it is worse than war, because this threat is not just coming for one group – it is coming for all groups.”

Dundas claims her nonprofit, Advocates for Citizens’ Rights, “operates exclusively for the promotion of social welfare; particularly, the preservation of citizens’ fundamental rights as protected by the United States Constitution, the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, and the Nuremberg Code.”

Dundas was at the U.S. Capitol the day before the insurrection, “telling the crowd that if Vice President Mike Pence didn’t vote to throw out Electoral College results Americans would have to choose to live as ‘slaves’ or to ‘rise up’ just as they did during the American Revolution,” according to an Orange County Register report in January.

“Any alleged American who acted in a turncoat fashion and sold us out and committed treason, we would be well without our rights to take ‘em out back and shoot ‘em or hang ‘em,” Dundas had said.

Watch: