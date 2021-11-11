RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Texas Teens Dressed as KKK Members for Halloween — and Attacked Two Black Children: Report
Three high-school students in Texas reportedly dressed as Ku Klux Klan members for Halloween — and attacked a Black teen with a Taser.
Matt Manning, an attorney who represents the victim, said the incident occurred in Woodsboro on Oct. 31, according to a report from Corpus Christi’s Channel 3.
Manning wrote on Facebook that he was “infuriated because I learned, from multiple sources, that another, even younger victim was terrorized by these depraved menaces that same night.”
“Furthermore, the three young men who perpetrated these crimes were apparently still allowed to play in Friday night’s Woodsboro Eagle football game against Falls City,” Manning wrote. “We are demanding an explanation from the Woodsboro HS administration and athletic department for how three players could commit an act of terror, hate, and injury — surely known by coaches and administration to have occurred — yet still be afforded the PRIVILEGE to play football. It is abhorrent, indefensible, and inexcusable, and we demand answers.”
At a news conference on Wednesday, Manning added: “We’re not dealing with kids who just happened to get into a fight, we’re not dealing with kids who happened to be engaged in high school high jinks. We’re talking a specific act of terror where they are emulating the members of a terrorist organization.”
Manning declined to release the identities of the three suspects, or his client, because they are all minors.
The Woodsboro school district issued a statement saying officials cannot discipline the suspects because the conduct occurred off campus. However, the district said it is cooperating with a law enforcement investigation.
“The Woodsboro Police Department said it has opened an investigation into the incident and has acquired the help of the Texas Rangers from Sinton,” the Caller Times newspaper reports. “The local NAACP has deemed the incident a ‘hate crime’ until further information is revealed.”
Watch below.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Throw Those Books in a Fire’: Virginia Conservative School Board Members Call for Book Burnings
Two Spotsylvania County, Virginia School Board members declared they want books in local school libraries burned. On Monday in a unanimous 6-0 vote the board ordered any books housed by the school, including online material, that contain “sexually explicit” content, to be removed immediately.
No guidelines or professional oversight of what would be considered “sexually explicit” – much less age-appropriate content – were given.
“I think we should throw those books in a fire,” said school board member Rabih Abuismail (photo, right), according to The Free Lance-Star.
Fellow board member Kirk Twigg (photo, left) went even further, saying he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”
The Spotsylvania school board elections are technically non-partisan, but an NCRM review of both board member’s online activity shows they have been supported by Republican groups or have donated to conservatives. Abuismail also interned for two Republicans, including right wing extremist (former) U.S. Rep. Dave Brat.
The board’s vote came after one parent complained about “LGBTQIA” fiction available on a school library app. The paper described the mother as being “alarmed.”
One book was singled out, “33 Snowfish,” a Publisher’s Weekly “best book” recommended for ages 15 and up.
Abuismail during Monday’s meeting attacked the schools saying they “would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ.”
Images via board members’ profile photos on their Facebook pages
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ivermectin-Pushing Doc Who Claims He Invented mRNA Vaccines Attacks CNN and Sesame Street for ‘Collusion’
A physician who claims he is the scientist who invented the mRNA vaccines that now include the COVID-19 vaccines is leveling apparently baseless accusations of “collusion” and possible “corrupt racketeering” against CNN, Sesame Street, Big Bird, and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.
Robert W. Malone, according to The Atlantic, has a history of spreading “misinformation,” and while he had a hand in the development of the mRNA vaccine platform, so did literally hundreds of other scientists, who don’t claim full credit.
Malone has been accused of promoting Ivermectin – a horse de-wormer that has been used on humans to battle lice infestations – as a COVID treatment, which it is not.
Salon has called Malone “a doctor who has spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on platforms like ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,‘ [and] alleged to have personally used the drug [Ivermectin] to treat COVID-19, further popularizing it among followers of Carlson’s show.”
Republicans have been apoplectic over this tweet:
I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.
Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!
— Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021
On Monday CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviewed Big Bird.
I am so proud of @BigBird for getting his Covid-19 vaccine! I know this can make some kids nervous, but that’s completely normal. @EricaRHill and I gave him our best tips to stay calm:https://t.co/DIM3dfZX4u
— Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) November 8, 2021
Like so many other right wingers, Malone went for the jugular, claiming the interview “appears to involve collusion between CNN, the Sesame Street organization, and Pfizer.” He adds, ludicrously, “This may meet criteria for corrupt racketeering.”
“What is going on is that Pfizer is using CNN as a surrogate to advertise directly to children, thereby driving consumer demand, to cause the USG/CDC to purchase additional Pfizer unlicensed EUA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines,” he said.
Deconstructing the CNN/Gupta/Big Bird pediatric vax advertising. What is going on is that Pfizer is using CNN as a surrogate to advertise directly to children, thereby driving consumer demand, to cause the USG/CDC to purchase additional Pfizer unlicensed EUA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
— Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) November 9, 2021
This is of course false, especially the false claim that the Pfizer vaccines are “unlicensed,” which Malone has claimed before.
“This constitutes illegal marketing of an unlicensed pharmaceutical product,” Malone claims, again falsely.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Sedition Caucus Trying to Strip Committee Assignments from 13 Republicans Because They Voted for Infrastructure
House Republicans have no problem with one of their members posting a tweet depicting him murdering Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but they are outraged at 13 members of their caucus who voted to pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
According to Jake Sherman’s Punchbowl News, rank and file GOP members of Congress are trying to force Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to strip the 13 of their committee assignments, noting that “GOP leadership is bracing” for the attempt. McCarthy was opposed to the bill, which will vastly improve basic necessities like roads, bridges, rail, and the nation’s ports, expand broadband access, and help localities protect against climate change.
Not only are GOP members of Congress angry the 13 voted for the legislation, they are angry they voted “early,” rather than forcing Democrats to cross the majority threshold of votes to pass the bill without Republicans.
“Much of the anger is directed at Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), who voted early for the legislation. Katko is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee. Katko told multiple lawmakers on the House floor that he had seen Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on television talking about the infrastructure bill, and he was voting early.”
Members of the Sedition Caucus, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz have publicly attacked their fellow Republicans for voting to help the American people by voting for the bill.
Greene especially has been at war with her 13 GOP colleagues, even posting their phone numbers. Here are two of several of her attacks:
Katko 202-225-3701
Bacon 202-225-4155
Van Drew 202-225-6572
Young 202-225-5765
Upton 202-225-3761
Kinzinger 202-225-3635
Gonzalez (OH) 202-225-3876
Reed 202-225-3161
Smith 202-225-3765
Gabarino 202-225-7896
Malliotakis 202-225-3371
Fitzpatrick 202-225-4276
McKinley 202-225-4172 https://t.co/ioRuzdfdTr
— Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021
And Congressman Gaetz told far right Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield Katko should be stripped of his ranking member status:
Gaetz on @Stinchfield1776: @RepJohnKatko should be removed as the Republican lead on the House Homeland Security Committee.
WATCH: https://t.co/vk0ck1D8KN pic.twitter.com/NNkvsljlzH
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 9, 2021
