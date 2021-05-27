News
Federal Lawsuit Seeks License to Discriminate Against LGBT Workers Based on Religion, Anal Sex, Grindr Use
June 15 will be the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, holding that federal law prohibits employment discrimination against LGBTQ workers.
As if to mark the occasion, a group of anti-LGBT activists and churches based in Texas asked a federal judge this week to issue a sweeping ruling that could seriously undermine Bostock.
In its 6-3 decision last June, the high court affirmed that the prohibition on sex discrimination in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 extends to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The ruling upheld a position that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which administers and enforces civil-rights laws, has taken since 2015.
The Texas-based group, which includes hate-group leader Steve Hotze (pictured) as well as the U.S. Pastor Council, is seeking exemptions to both Bostock and EEOC policy that would allow employers to discriminate against LGBT workers based on sincerely held religious beliefs, under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act and/or the free-exercise clause of the First Amendment.
“The plaintiffs have sincere and deeply held religious beliefs that marriage is limited to a man and a woman, that sex is to be reserved for marriage, and that men and women are to dress and behave in accordance with distinct and God-ordained, biological sexual identity,” the plaintiffs wrote in a brief filed Monday. “Title VII, as interpreted in Bostock, requires that the plaintiffs operate their businesses contrary to their religious beliefs by denying them the ability to prescribe standards of conduct and deportment for their employees. At the same time, the plaintiffs believe that they are called by God to obey the civil authorities. So they are caught in a bind, and until this Court grants the declaratory relief that the plaintiffs seek, the plaintiffs have no way to avoid violating their religious beliefs.”
Moreover, the plaintiffs allege, Bostock should not bar employers from enacting policies, for religious or non-religious reasons, that target “practicing homosexual and transgender individuals” based on “homosexual or transgender conduct.”
“It is easy to imagine rules that comply with Bostock by applying equally to men and women, yet operate to exclude homosexual or transgender individuals from employment,” the plaintiffs wrote, before proposing the following examples:
• “No employee, male or female, may enter a gay bar or gay bathhouse.”
• “No employee, male or female, may engage in the sexual practices associated with homosexuality.”
• “No employee, male or female, may engage in ‘deviate sexual intercourse,’ as that term is defined in section 25.02 of the Texas Penal Code.”
• “No employee, male or female, may use Grindr (or other dating apps used primarily by homosexuals).”
• “No employee, male or female, may seek or obtain hormone therapy unless it is prescribed for a medical condition other than gender dysphoria.”
• “No employee, male or female, may undergo surgery to modify their genitals, unless that surgery is needed for a medical condition other than gender dysphoria.”
Elsewhere in the brief, the plaintiffs argue that Bostock should apply only to gay and transgender workers, and should not prohibit employers from discriminating against people of other sexual orientations, including bisexual folks.
In addition to summary judgment and a permanent injunction against the EEOC, the plaintiffs are seeking class-action status for their lawsuit. And, sadly, they seem likely to prevail — at least at the district court level.
The case is in the Fort Worth division of the Northern District of Texas, which is presided over by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who is among the nation’s most notorious right-wing federal judges. O’Connor previously issued high-profile decisions striking down the Affordable Care Act and gutting Obama-era transgender protections.
Back in February, after O’Connor initially allowed the Bostock religious exemption lawsuit to move forward, LGBTQ advocates slammed the decision.
Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, told the Philadelphia Gay News: “Judge O’Connor’s ruling misrepresents the clarity the Supreme Court provided in Bostock in favor of unnecessary and harmful religious exemptions to basic civil rights protections. Conservatives like to complain about judicial activism. But Judge O’Connor is the poster child for it with his repetitively fringe rulings that only a far-right zealot would find sensible. His ruling is a reminder that it is so critical that Congress passes explicit federal non-discrimination protections this year.”
Justin F. Robinette, a civil-rights attorney, told the newspaper he is expecting “another unfavorable ruling from Judge O’Connor and potential appeals.”
“The underlying lawsuit is part of a worrisome trend of putative Christian groups reframing the enforcement of LGBT-inclusive antibias laws as a form of discrimination against their religion,” Robinette said. “They want to create a right to discriminate that — taken to its extreme — would exempt them from every civil law, including the civil rights laws and the recent Supreme Court ruling in Bostock.”
Attorneys representing the EEOC from the Department of Justice have not yet filed a response to the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment. You can read the plaintiffs’ brief in support of the motion below.
U.S. Pastor Council v. EEOC by John Wright on Scribd
News
‘Who’s Your Daddy?’: Trump is Forcing George P. Bush to ‘Bend the Knee’ — and Has a Humiliating Pet Name for Him
Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for the Bush family, and he’s found another way to torment them.
George P. Bush, the son of Jeb and nephew of George W., is preparing to run against scandal-plagued Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, and the former president may endorse the challenger to humiliate his “low energy” rival from the 2016 GOP primary, reported Politico.
“Don’t get me wrong: George P. has played this exactly right, and he’s definitely more conservative than his dad, and Trump knows that,” said one Trump confidante has discussed the race with him. “But I can tell you the president enjoys the prospect of knowing how much it kills Jeb that his son has to bend the knee and kiss the ring. Who’s your daddy? Trump loves that.”
Another adviser who discussed the endorsement says the twice-impeached one-term president has a pet name for him, “My Bush,” and has publicly said George P. is “the only Bush who got it right.”
George P. Bush has gone out of his way to flatter the former president, and Trump has said he likes both candidates “very much,” but he’ll almost certainly need that endorsement to unseat Paxton — despite the scandals piling up against the incumbent attorney general.
“He lacks the likability of his uncle and the competence of his father and grandfather,” said Matt Angle said, head of the Democratic Lone Star Project. “[It’s] pretty remarkable that the Bush name was the gold standard for Texas GOP acceptance five years ago, and now it’s like lead boots.”
Jeb Bush, who was a frequent target for Trump’s mockery in 2016, offered a brief comment on his son’s efforts to win the former president’s endorsement.
“I love my son,” Bush said via email.
News
‘Despicable’: McConnell Begs GOP Senators to Vote Against Jan. 6 Commission As ‘Personal Favor’
CNN reported Thursday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been begging GOP senators to vote against a bill that would establish an independent commission to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Within the last 24 hours, McConnell has doubled down, started reaching out to particular senators he was afraid might be wavering, and asked them to vote against the commission, quote, ‘as a personal favor,'” CNN’s Jamie Gangel reported.
Host John King noted that it’s not uncommon for a leader to ask members of their caucus to vote a certain way as a favor.
“But this is not any vote. This is not a budget vote. This is not, ‘Does somebody get a committee assignment?’ This is about an attack on the United States government,” King said.
“Exactly right, and I’m told the senators were really caught by surprise at his using that kind of language, and just how insistent he’s been,” Gangel responded. “One Republican source said to me, quote, ‘No one can understand why Mitch is going to this extreme of asking for a personal favor to kill the commission.’ The source went on to say, ‘How can you have an attack on the Capitol and the Republicans leader is saying vote against it?’ The source ended by saying, ‘It is despicable.’
“Our sources are suggesting that Mitch McConnell may really have been concerned that Mrs. Sicknick’s visit today would sway some Republican senators.” Gangel added. referring to the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who is lobbying in support of the commission.
Earlier Thursday, McConnell spoke against the commission on the Senate floor, saying “the role of the former president has already been litigated exhaustively in the high profile impeachment trial.”
“I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing,” McConnell said.
CNN reported that Republican senators are expected to block a bill that would establish the commission as early as Thursday: “The refusal of at least 10 Republican senators to vote for the commission underscores the deeply partisan divide that has emerged over the insurrection earlier this year and comes at a crucial time for Capitol Hill where Democrats are struggling to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda. Some Democrats are citing the resistance by Republicans as a sign for why the Senate should blow up the 60-vote threshold to pass most legislation, given the narrowly divided chamber.”
Watch the two clips, and check out a few reactions, below.
Mitch McConnell has reached out to certain Republican Senators and asked them to vote against the commission as “a personal favor” according to this. pic.twitter.com/arExPBz2be
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2021
McConnell: and obviously the role of the former President has already been litigated exhaustively in the high profile impeachment trial… I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing pic.twitter.com/fZMFPT0o4w
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2021
I feel physically ill.
“McConnell asked a ‘personal favor’ for Republican senators to vote against Jan. 6 commission” pic.twitter.com/1GPANatWPc
— David Priess (@DavidPriess) May 27, 2021
Which will GOP Senators honor? @LeaderMcConnell request for a “personal favor,” or Mrs. Sicknick’s & Ms. Garza’s plea to “do the right thing” for those who put their lives on the line? https://t.co/hua9KKSeqH
— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) May 27, 2021
Look, my wife says she resigned from the government because of this insurrection, so as a personal favor, I’d appreciate it if you all asked no questions, and agreed to forget the whole thing. Also, I am a turtle. https://t.co/2olhyywtoI
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) May 27, 2021
Since when does a 'personal favor' merit consideration when you have the opportunity to ensure that future coup attempts are thwarted?
Being involved in the cover-up makes every Republican who votes to block the investigation a co-conspirator.https://t.co/ldotcepwY8
— Monty ??Lincoln's Speeches?? Boa (@MontyBoa99) May 27, 2021
It’s important to Republicans that we forget all of their crimes. https://t.co/lBlEdCCbxQ
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 27, 2021
Sen. Mitch McConnell can do me a personal favor and eat shit.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 27, 2021
News
‘Enough to Overtake the GOP’: Poll Finds Nearly One-Third Of Republicans Are QAnon Believers
Roughly 15-20 percent of Americans — and nearly one-third of Republicans — agree with core tenets of the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to a poll released Wednesday by the Public Religion Research Institute.
The poll’s findings prompted one New York Times columnist to suggest that QAnon believers could soon “dominate the political system.”
This is slightly less than the % of Americans who supported Trump circa early 2015. Under our system's structural imbalances, that's enough to overtake the GOP and therefore dominate the political system. https://t.co/aiMYMyPU1u
— Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) May 27, 2021
“This is slightly less than the % of Americans who supported Trump circa early 2015,” wrote Max Fisher, who authors NYT‘s The Interpreter column. “Under our system’s structural imbalances, that’s enough to overtake the GOP and therefore dominate the political system.
“Reminder that QAnon orthodoxy explicitly calls, as a central plank of the movement, for publicly executing hundreds of thousands of Democrats and cultural figures,” Fisher added.
The poll found that 28 percent of Republicans agree that “there is a storm coming soon that will sweep away the elites in power and restore the rightful leaders,” and that “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”
A slightly smaller number of Republicans, 23 percent, agreed that “the government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.”
Notably, the poll also found that those who rely on right-wing outlets such as Newsmax, OANN and Fox News are most likely to be QAnon believers.
“Interestingly, even after controlling for partisanship and ideology, media news consumption is by far the strongest independent predictor of QAnon beliefs,” the report states. “Remarkably, those who report most trusting far-right media sources are nearly nine times more likely to be QAnon believers compared to those who most trust broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, and NBC. Those who most trust Fox News and those who do not watch television news are 2.3 and 2.5 times, respectively, more likely than those who watch broadcast networks to be QAnon believers. Even with a range of controls in place, Republicans and conservatives are twice as likely as Democrats and liberals to be QAnon believers.”
Read the full report here, and check out a few more reactions below.
There's always an argument over how seriously to take polls of conspiracy-related questions, but this isn't random noise, the Qanon respondents are intensely concentrated among people who follow far right news sources. https://t.co/AbmTKALf4M
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 27, 2021
This is both embarrassing and terrifying. I’m pretty anti-censorship, but when information is as damaging as QAnon regularly puts out and reaches tens of millions instantaneously through social media, something needs to be done about it. https://t.co/Pz9yJykGOs
— DP (@alldaydp) (@All_Day_DP) May 27, 2021
So, about 45 million Americans are clinically delusional. Seems about right, explains why the country is so fucked up.
— Zytheran (@Zytheran) May 27, 2021
