AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Throws Tantrum: Republicans Will Not Vote in 2022 or 2024 ‘If We Don’t Solve the Presidential Election Fraud’
Donald Trump has issued another threat, but this one may make some Democrats happy. The former president, claiming to speak for the entire 29 percent of Americans who identify as Republicans, says none of them will vote in the upcoming 2022 midterms or 2024 presidential election unless the 2020 voter “fraud” – of which there was essentially none – is not resolved.
It is an empty threat and one but one that could easily backfire, just as his months-long campaign of lies about mail-in ballots ultimately kept some GOP voters from casting a ballot last year.
“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” Trump said in a statement.
To be clear, there was effectively zero election fraud, and about 60 courts across the country agreed.
It’s far too early to get anyone to commit on voting or not voting 13 months from now, or three years from now, but the former president, who many believe will run again in 2024, isn’t doing democracy any favors by claiming to own the ballots of tens of millions of Americans.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Read’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Wanting Cryptocurrency to Be ‘The New Gold Standard’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting mocked yet again, this time for suggesting the United States and the rest of the world should tie all our currencies to highly volatile, all-but-totally-unregulated, and environmentally damaging cryptocurrency.
Why do we not use cryptocurrency as the new gold standard?
— Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) September 30, 2021
He’s also apparently unfamiliar with the fact that the United States stopped using the gold standard, first in 1933 under FDR, and ultimately cut all ties to it under President Richard Nixon in 1971.
Doing so would also harm America greatly in other ways. The U.S. dollar is “the world’s reserve currency.”
It’s not going well for Cawthorn.
It’s best if you don’t talk. You are very dumb.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 30, 2021
Man who failed out of his first term of community college has thoughts on monetary systems.
— Creamy Center (@creamy_center) September 30, 2021
Tell me you know nothing about cryptocurrencies or the gold standard without telling me you know nothing about either 😉 https://t.co/vzWZBQ7olN
— Cian Twomey 🌐 (@cian2me) September 30, 2021
Can you tell us which class at Patrick Henry College you learned about the gold standard and your reasons for having it and replacing it? In particular, since we have not used the gold standard in 50 years, why do you bring it up?
— Bret (@whyamidoingtwtr) September 30, 2021
Wow. This is actually dumber than what Ron Paul used to say. https://t.co/mVirdAIXI2
— Matt Winfough 🇺🇸💉 (@MattWinfough) September 30, 2021
Do you even know what cryptocurrency is? Explain how value is created. I’ll wait.
— Rich🗣 (@DLiberalFLMan) September 30, 2021
Is that how the anti democracy lobbyists are paying you? Someone needs to look into this.
— HeyPeterMan (@PTOTHEK4) September 30, 2021
I am no economist but I thought the whole point of the gold standard was that the value of gold stays relatively stable over time
Cryptocurrency is wildly volatile and would be the exact opposite of what you would want
Also the gold standard hasn’t been a thing since WWII iirc https://t.co/bYZwEhLqDE
— Board-Certified Rat Bastard (@coprofish) September 30, 2021
Guys, I found it. The WORST contribution to the internet today.
— Brandi Bennett (@bbennettesq) September 30, 2021
because it isn’t backed by anyone or anything genius
— Bob (@BTWOM007) September 30, 2021
Probably the stupidest thing I have ever read, and everyone else is stupider for having read it. https://t.co/LvkFrHgx45
— Miles (@miles503_) September 30, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Let Me Explain to You Again Peter How Our Process Works’: Psaki, Growing Tired, Forced to School Doocy Again
Since January White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has patiently informed Fox News’s Peter Doocy of facts in a wide variety of issues, deftly taking his uninformed questions, knowing it is likely the only way the Biden administration’s words will be broadcast to far right wing viewers.
But Psaki appears to be growing tired of Doocy’s attempt to twist facts to meet his agenda.
On Monday, Doocy once again tried to conflate the administration’s efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic with undocumented migrants entering the country illegally – forcing Psaki to once again school the 34-year old Fox News personality.
“What’s going on at the border? Is somebody asking the foreign nationals who are walking in Del Rio, Texas and setting up camps on this side of the border for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test?” he asked, despite his network’s daily on-air opposition to so-called “vaccine passports” and even the vaccine in general despite having a corporate policy mandating proof of vaccination for employees or daily testing.
“Well, first of all I can re-address for you or re-talk you through what steps we take,” Psaki offered before Doocy interrupted her.
“Compared to the policy for people who fly into the country. So, if somebody walks, into the country, right across the river, does somebody ask to see their vaccination card?” Doocy in a staccato voice queered.
“Well, let me explain to you again, Peter how our process works,” Psaki, losing patience, replied. This is not the first time he has made this comparison.
“As individuals, as individuals come across the border, and they are both assessed for whether they have any symptoms, if they have symptoms they are, the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process, they’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time, I don’t think it’s the same thing. It’s not the same thing,” she said as Doocy tried to talk over her.
“These are individuals, as we’ve noted and as we’ve been discussed, we are expelling individuals based on Title 42, specifically because of COVID, because we want to prevent a scenario where large numbers of people are gathering, posing a threat to the community and also to the migrants themselves. So those are the policies that we put in place, in large part because, again, the CDC continues to recommend title 42 to be in place given we’re facing a global pandemic.”
Jen Psaki explains to Peter Doocy like he is a four-year-old the difference between Haitian immigrants who are being deported and unvaccinated people flying on airplanes. pic.twitter.com/iBcIRqVX8L
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 20, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Genius’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked for Claiming the Constitution Prohibits Airlines From Requiring Vaccinations
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is once again being mocked, this time for yet again not understanding the very basics of American democracy.
On Thursday the Republican from North Carolina claimed it is “illegal” and unconstitutional for airlines to require passengers to be vaccinated, because “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.”
That last part has a tiny shred of truth to it. Just not in the way Congressman Cawthorn thinks.
(Those inteested in the legal mechanics should examine this and this.)
Constitutional scholar Madison Cawthorn says it would be illegal for airlines to require vaccines because, “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.” pic.twitter.com/CgzrUy7wU0
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2021
Anyone could take a minute to come up with arguments why his claim is false, including that anyone driving a car is required to have a driver’s license and insurance, and wear a seat belt.
The freshman Congressman was quickly mocked:
Ya think the Founding Fathers signed up for Frequent Flyer miles?
— Lori Kramer (@lorikramer58) September 16, 2021
And your body patted down.
— annned (@flowerpowernan) September 16, 2021
Little known fact: James Madison was the author of the Free Airline Travel Clause of the Constitution. Talk about foresight. https://t.co/7y3zthr00E
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 16, 2021
I do remember reading that the Founding Father’s said everyone should fly freely. I’m still unsure if they meant airlines should be free or we should all get high. Anyway, I’m sure a genius like Cawthorn will clear it up for me
— Becky-lou-lou 💉💉 (@ruatwitt) September 16, 2021
Next up from Cawthorn: why do airlines charge for seats because the Constitution guarantees free travel.
— REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) September 16, 2021
So airlines having been illegally charging “air fare” for decades? Thank God Cawthorn broke open this scandal!
— Nancy Rutman (@NRutman) September 16, 2021
Even if you have a constitutional right to fly on a privately owned & operated airline (you don’t), that right is subject to reasonable regulation by both the private owner & a regulating govt agency. As long as the reg has a reasonable basis, it is valid.
Cawthorn is an idiot.
— King Clip-on Tie (@RichardClip) September 16, 2021
Trending
- 'MASSIVE ASSAULT ON OUR ENTIRE ELECTION APPARATUS'3 days ago
Authoritarianism Expert: Trump’s ‘Slow-Moving Coup’ Is Well Under Way — but Here’s How We Can Stop It
- HOMOPHOBIA2 days ago
‘Superman Loves Louis Lane’: Trump-Loving Lawmaker Tweets Hilarious Typo in Anger Over New Bisexual Comic Book Storyline
- News2 days ago
Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE3 days ago
Trump Is Doing ‘Exactly What Hitler Did’ by Turning Ashli Babbitt Into a ‘Martyr for the Cause’ Journalist Warns
- WAR ON WOMEN1 day ago
Abbott Caught on Camera Saying ‘Maybe’ He Would Outlaw Birth Control After Bragging ‘We’ve Outlawed Abortion in Texas’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend Lt. Governor Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Filth’
- News2 days ago
George Conway Slams ‘Bald-Faced, Disgraceful Lie’ From ‘Eastman Memo’ Author’s Think Tank Employer
- News2 days ago
Adam Schiff Reveals How House Republicans Let Steve Bannon Skate Free in Russia Probe