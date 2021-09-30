AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Read’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Wanting Cryptocurrency to Be ‘The New Gold Standard’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting mocked yet again, this time for suggesting the United States and the rest of the world should tie all our currencies to highly volatile, all-but-totally-unregulated, and environmentally damaging cryptocurrency.
Why do we not use cryptocurrency as the new gold standard?
— Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) September 30, 2021
He’s also apparently unfamiliar with the fact that the United States stopped using the gold standard, first in 1933 under FDR, and ultimately cut all ties to it under President Richard Nixon in 1971.
Doing so would also harm America greatly in other ways. The U.S. dollar is “the world’s reserve currency.”
It’s not going well for Cawthorn.
It’s best if you don’t talk. You are very dumb.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 30, 2021
Man who failed out of his first term of community college has thoughts on monetary systems.
— Creamy Center (@creamy_center) September 30, 2021
Tell me you know nothing about cryptocurrencies or the gold standard without telling me you know nothing about either 😉 https://t.co/vzWZBQ7olN
— Cian Twomey 🌐 (@cian2me) September 30, 2021
Can you tell us which class at Patrick Henry College you learned about the gold standard and your reasons for having it and replacing it? In particular, since we have not used the gold standard in 50 years, why do you bring it up?
— Bret (@whyamidoingtwtr) September 30, 2021
Wow. This is actually dumber than what Ron Paul used to say. https://t.co/mVirdAIXI2
— Matt Winfough 🇺🇸💉 (@MattWinfough) September 30, 2021
Do you even know what cryptocurrency is? Explain how value is created. I’ll wait.
— Rich🗣 (@DLiberalFLMan) September 30, 2021
Is that how the anti democracy lobbyists are paying you? Someone needs to look into this.
— HeyPeterMan (@PTOTHEK4) September 30, 2021
I am no economist but I thought the whole point of the gold standard was that the value of gold stays relatively stable over time
Cryptocurrency is wildly volatile and would be the exact opposite of what you would want
Also the gold standard hasn’t been a thing since WWII iirc https://t.co/bYZwEhLqDE
— Board-Certified Rat Bastard (@coprofish) September 30, 2021
Guys, I found it. The WORST contribution to the internet today.
— Brandi Bennett (@bbennettesq) September 30, 2021
because it isn’t backed by anyone or anything genius
— Bob (@BTWOM007) September 30, 2021
Probably the stupidest thing I have ever read, and everyone else is stupider for having read it. https://t.co/LvkFrHgx45
— Miles (@miles503_) September 30, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Let Me Explain to You Again Peter How Our Process Works’: Psaki, Growing Tired, Forced to School Doocy Again
Since January White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has patiently informed Fox News’s Peter Doocy of facts in a wide variety of issues, deftly taking his uninformed questions, knowing it is likely the only way the Biden administration’s words will be broadcast to far right wing viewers.
But Psaki appears to be growing tired of Doocy’s attempt to twist facts to meet his agenda.
On Monday, Doocy once again tried to conflate the administration’s efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic with undocumented migrants entering the country illegally – forcing Psaki to once again school the 34-year old Fox News personality.
“What’s going on at the border? Is somebody asking the foreign nationals who are walking in Del Rio, Texas and setting up camps on this side of the border for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test?” he asked, despite his network’s daily on-air opposition to so-called “vaccine passports” and even the vaccine in general despite having a corporate policy mandating proof of vaccination for employees or daily testing.
“Well, first of all I can re-address for you or re-talk you through what steps we take,” Psaki offered before Doocy interrupted her.
“Compared to the policy for people who fly into the country. So, if somebody walks, into the country, right across the river, does somebody ask to see their vaccination card?” Doocy in a staccato voice queered.
“Well, let me explain to you again, Peter how our process works,” Psaki, losing patience, replied. This is not the first time he has made this comparison.
“As individuals, as individuals come across the border, and they are both assessed for whether they have any symptoms, if they have symptoms they are, the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process, they’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time, I don’t think it’s the same thing. It’s not the same thing,” she said as Doocy tried to talk over her.
“These are individuals, as we’ve noted and as we’ve been discussed, we are expelling individuals based on Title 42, specifically because of COVID, because we want to prevent a scenario where large numbers of people are gathering, posing a threat to the community and also to the migrants themselves. So those are the policies that we put in place, in large part because, again, the CDC continues to recommend title 42 to be in place given we’re facing a global pandemic.”
Jen Psaki explains to Peter Doocy like he is a four-year-old the difference between Haitian immigrants who are being deported and unvaccinated people flying on airplanes. pic.twitter.com/iBcIRqVX8L
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 20, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Genius’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked for Claiming the Constitution Prohibits Airlines From Requiring Vaccinations
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is once again being mocked, this time for yet again not understanding the very basics of American democracy.
On Thursday the Republican from North Carolina claimed it is “illegal” and unconstitutional for airlines to require passengers to be vaccinated, because “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.”
That last part has a tiny shred of truth to it. Just not in the way Congressman Cawthorn thinks.
(Those inteested in the legal mechanics should examine this and this.)
Constitutional scholar Madison Cawthorn says it would be illegal for airlines to require vaccines because, “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.” pic.twitter.com/CgzrUy7wU0
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2021
Anyone could take a minute to come up with arguments why his claim is false, including that anyone driving a car is required to have a driver’s license and insurance, and wear a seat belt.
The freshman Congressman was quickly mocked:
Ya think the Founding Fathers signed up for Frequent Flyer miles?
— Lori Kramer (@lorikramer58) September 16, 2021
And your body patted down.
— annned (@flowerpowernan) September 16, 2021
Little known fact: James Madison was the author of the Free Airline Travel Clause of the Constitution. Talk about foresight. https://t.co/7y3zthr00E
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 16, 2021
I do remember reading that the Founding Father’s said everyone should fly freely. I’m still unsure if they meant airlines should be free or we should all get high. Anyway, I’m sure a genius like Cawthorn will clear it up for me
— Becky-lou-lou ?? (@ruatwitt) September 16, 2021
Next up from Cawthorn: why do airlines charge for seats because the Constitution guarantees free travel.
— REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) September 16, 2021
So airlines having been illegally charging “air fare” for decades? Thank God Cawthorn broke open this scandal!
— Nancy Rutman (@NRutman) September 16, 2021
Even if you have a constitutional right to fly on a privately owned & operated airline (you don’t), that right is subject to reasonable regulation by both the private owner & a regulating govt agency. As long as the reg has a reasonable basis, it is valid.
Cawthorn is an idiot.
— King Clip-on Tie (@RichardClip) September 16, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Deeply Offensive’: US Senate Candidate Slammed for Using Nazi Rhetoric and ‘Inciting Violence’ Over Biden Vaccine Policy
Josh Mandel, currently the likely leading GOP candidate in Ohio’s race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman, is under fire for what some are calling the use of Nazi rhetoric and inciting violence in a video he posted in response to President Joe Biden’s new vaccine policies.
Standing on the side of the road in front of a Trump sign, as he wass “driving through a corn field,” his car lights flashing, and after declaring that President Joe Biden is not the President of the United States, Mandel said of Biden’s vaccine mandate, “I call on my fellow Americans do not comply, do not comply with the tyranny. And when the Gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do.”
“My blood is boiling,” Mandel said, “in rage at what I’ve seen from the White House today, trampling on our freedom, trampling on our liberty, trampling on what I took an oath to defend when I joined the Marine Corps.”
Mandel was referring to President Biden’s executive order requiring the Dept. of Labor to direct employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or submit negative coronavirus test results weekly. The Marine Corps. requires more than a dozen vaccines when new recruits join.
“Joe Biden, I’m not even going to call him ‘President Biden,’ he is not. Joe Biden is creating a constitutional crisis, because I was driving through this cornfield. I literally came across this sign, this Trump sign, he is my president,” Mandel said.
Do NOT comply with the tyranny.
When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/hLJbcx4ace
— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 10, 2021
Many, including one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations, the American Jewish Committee, blasted Mandel, who is Jewish.
“It’s disgraceful,” the AJC said on Twitter, that Josh Mandel, “whose own people were murdered by Nazis, would use this hateful rhetoric to score political points.”
“This statement is deeply offensive and trivializes the horrors of the Holocaust. Mandel should know better.”
Related: Top GOP Senate Candidate From Ohio Falsely Claims US Postal Service Is Unconstitutional and Vows to Eliminate It
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, the leading Democratic candidate for Senator Portman’s seat, also blasted Mandel:
Josh, even you know this is BS. Stop with the calls to violence. Stop putting Ohioans at risk. We all see right through it — that’s why you’re going to lose. Again. https://t.co/FTUDQA7StH
— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 10, 2021
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes served up a sarcastic rebuke:
whether you agree or not, this is once in a generation political talent. the charisma almost cracks your screen. https://t.co/xFFhHXH5e6
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2021
Here’s how others are responding:
“Gestapo” does not mean what you think it means, sport.
Also, your production values suck ass. https://t.co/V49FY408Z0
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 10, 2021
Send ’em to your house, I guess. https://t.co/ptWn8VNhUi
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 10, 2021
Inciting violence and invoking a Nazi organization in the same tweet. What a disgrace.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) September 10, 2021
No, @JoshMandelOhio, the COVID vaccine is not the gestapo.
Here were my great aunts who were killed in the Holocaust.#GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/7Okh7NZNvk
— Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) September 10, 2021
The Gestapo’s best-known tactic was requiring that people get tested for a contagious disease once a week as a condition of employment. https://t.co/PZYDLEebN6
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 10, 2021
Grow up. You know how many government rules & mandates there are for you to legally drive through that cornfield, Scooter? Emissions standards, seatbelts, speed limits, licensing, insurance, fuel efficiency, safety standards, exams, vehicle registration, etc. Gestapo things. ? https://t.co/uWhOCcdNEG
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 10, 2021
The gestapo wanted to kill you & millions of others when they showed up on your door, Josh.
A vaccine mandate, OTOH, is trying to SAVE yours & millions of others’ lives.
This isn’t hard.
— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) September 10, 2021
Armed violence against the government is a helluva platform. https://t.co/xQV9f85t5c
— Corey Rayburn Yung (@CoreyRYung) September 10, 2021
Uhh pic.twitter.com/jS8uHpttCq
— Heather (@featherty) September 10, 2021
wow sounds very dangerous, please stay safe Josh! let us all know if there is anything we all can do to protect you from the gestapo. https://t.co/Rf1pAPxrO0
— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) September 10, 2021
In times of national emergency, such as a natural disaster, deadly pandemic, or mass insurrection, the Executive necessarily may take certain extraordinary actions to protect and promote the general welfare of the United States. see: last 300 years of constitutional jurisprudence
— PostSurgeOperative (@PostSurgeOp) September 10, 2021
“you know what to do” = have a meltdown in a corn field https://t.co/BE99Nv79qQ
— John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) September 10, 2021
Hang it up, man! There’s no hope for you, ya lousy little Don Jr kakistocrat wannabe.
— ? Kim (@kim) September 10, 2021
the gestapo famously knocked on peoples doors to advise them of ways to improve public health https://t.co/zLhcP4FC26
— Cole (@ItsColOutside) September 10, 2021
You are one sick twist.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 10, 2021
Trending
- YOUR HIGHNESSES?2 days ago
‘Thought They Were the Royal Family’: New Book Reveals How Jared and Ivanka Tried to Force Themselves on Queen Elizabeth II
- News2 days ago
Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA2 days ago
Tucker Carlson and Naomi Wolf Blasted for Claiming No One ‘Moralized’ Against HIV/AIDS Patients in the ’80s
- 'DIVERSION'2 days ago
‘Who Wants to Tell Him?’: Trump Jr. Mocked for Declaring the Second Amendment Is ‘Non-Negotiable’ – Even in Australia
- BRILLIANT2 days ago
‘Those Were the Trump Years’: Liberal Brilliantly Destroys Fox News Crime ‘Surge’ Framing – and Her Co-Hosts’ Claims
- CRIME2 days ago
As Trump’s Insurrectionists Were ‘Charging’ Up the Capitol Steps His DHS Told the Pentagon ‘No Major Incidents’
- CRIME3 days ago
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor
- News3 days ago
‘Privileged’ Millionaire Joe Manchin Blasted for Claim $3.5 Trillion Jobs Bill Could Create ‘Entitlement Mentality’