Suspicious Vehicle Parked in Front of US Supreme Court: Police

The Capitol Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle has been parked in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. They are currently investigating.

 

CQ Roll Call’s Chris Marquette posted these photos:

The incident comes just weeks after a white supremacism spewing California man was arrested in front of the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C., with a bayonet and machete in his truck that was decorated with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols.

In August another man was arrested after threatening to blow up the several blocks of the nation’s capital from his pickup truck, which he had parked in front of the Library of Congress. He reportedly claimed to have turned it into a bomb. and demanded President Joe Biden call him.

UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Police have issued a few updates.

 

FBI Raids Controversial Pro-Trump Right Wing NYPD Union

5 hours ago

October 5, 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning raided the offices of the right wing, controversial, pro-Trump NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association. FBI agents may have also raided the home of the group’s leader, Ed Mullins, according to multiple reports.

“The union is headed by Mullins, a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio,” The New York Daily News reports, confirming the raid with the FBI. “Mullins, a member of the NYPD since January 1982, took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.”

It is not known why the FBI conducted the raid but last week Gothamist reported on “a WNYC/Gothamist investigation of online records that appears to tie several New York law enforcement officers and public officials—including at least two active members of the NYPD—to a far-right, anti-government militia.”

The union’s Twitter account under Mullins has been serving up extremist and offensive rhetoric for years. A small sampling:

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Refuses Request to Block Vaccine Mandate

4 days ago

October 1, 2021

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor late Friday afternoon refused a request by some New York City teachers to block an order requiring public school employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Justice Sotomayor did not refer the request to other members of the court.

The move might stifle similar requests.

More than a century ago in Jacobson v. Massachusetts the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states have a clear right to mandate vaccinations.

The motion, filed by four teachers, claimed they “have a fundamental right to their respected professions as public-school teachers and paraprofessionals.” It also claimed the NYC executive order requiring vaccinations “will force thousands of unvaccinated public-school employees to lose their jobs.”

 

 

Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID

4 days ago

October 1, 2021

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year old Trump appointee tested positive Thursday and was told of the result Thursday evening, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

“He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January,” the statement reads. He is fully vaccinated.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt notes Kavanaugh was recently with members of Congress. He tested negative on Monday.

 

