Suspicious Vehicle Parked in Front of US Supreme Court: Police

The Capitol Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle has been parked in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. They are currently investigating.

NOW: We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE. Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/j129pfKIMG — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 5, 2021

CQ Roll Call’s Chris Marquette posted these photos:

Capitol Police investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/dVXpYGjFiq — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) October 5, 2021

The incident comes just weeks after a white supremacism spewing California man was arrested in front of the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C., with a bayonet and machete in his truck that was decorated with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols.

In August another man was arrested after threatening to blow up the several blocks of the nation’s capital from his pickup truck, which he had parked in front of the Library of Congress. He reportedly claimed to have turned it into a bomb. and demanded President Joe Biden call him.

UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Police have issued a few updates.