Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Refuses Request to Block Vaccine Mandate
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor late Friday afternoon refused a request by some New York City teachers to block an order requiring public school employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Justice Sotomayor did not refer the request to other members of the court.
The move might stifle similar requests.
NEWS: Justice Sonia Sotomayor has denied a request from a group of New York teachers to block the vaccine mandate.
She acted on her own, without referring the case to the full court. – via @PeteWilliamsNBC
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 1, 2021
More than a century ago in Jacobson v. Massachusetts the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states have a clear right to mandate vaccinations.
The motion, filed by four teachers, claimed they “have a fundamental right to their respected professions as public-school teachers and paraprofessionals.” It also claimed the NYC executive order requiring vaccinations “will force thousands of unvaccinated public-school employees to lose their jobs.”
Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year old Trump appointee tested positive Thursday and was told of the result Thursday evening, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.
“He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January,” the statement reads. He is fully vaccinated.
Justice Kavanaugh had a positive Covid test yesterday. He’s been vaccinated since January and was last tested negative on Monday. pic.twitter.com/SnhTtQJ9jt
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 1, 2021
CNN’s Kasie Hunt notes Kavanaugh was recently with members of Congress. He tested negative on Monday.
Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID 19 just days after running with members of Congress and other Washington power players in the ACLI Capital Challenge pic.twitter.com/qPIPVtH5W4
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 1, 2021
Jan. 6 Committee Issues New Round of Subpoenas Targeting ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizers Including Katrina Pierson
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued its second round of subpoenas, this time targeting organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally and those close to them and the Trump White House.
Eleven subpoenas were issued to several individuals associated with Women for America First (WFAF), the group that organized the Jan. 6 rally during which Trump incited the insurrection.
Included in those eleven subpoenas reportedly is Katrina Pierson, who served as a national spokesperson for the Trump 2016 campaign and was a liaison between Women for America First and the Trump White House, according to MSNBC.
“The requests show the committee has a particular interest in seeking what coordination the group may have had with the White House in its planning and as part of the larger Stop the Steal movement,” CNN reports.
Forbes’ Andrew Solender has the list:
NEW: Jan. 6 select committee announces subpoenas for nearly a dozen organizers of pro-Trump rallies on Jan. 5 & 6, including former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson. pic.twitter.com/tAt7sG92Fw
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 29, 2021
Last week the committee issued its first round of subpoenas, to Trump loyalists including former Trump campaign CEO and former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon; former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; former Pentagon official and longtime House Intelligence Committee aide Kash Patel; and former Trump social media director, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, and longtime employee Dan Scavino.
Read: Letter to Steve Bannon From House Jan. 6 Committee Ordering Him to Appear in Three Weeks
The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued subpoenas to four of Donald Trump’s closest deputies Thursday night, ordering them to produce documents and appear for depositions.
The four are Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, and Dan Scavino.
“Stephen Bannon,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) writes on the committee’s official website, “reportedly communicated with former President Trump on December 30th, 2020, urging him to focus his efforts on January 6th. Mr. Bannon also reportedly attended a gathering at the Willard Hotel on January 5th, 2021, as part of an effort to persuade Members of Congress to block the certification of the election the next day. Mr. Bannon is also quoted as stating, on January 5th, that ‘[a]ll Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.'”
In his letter to Bannon, Chairman Thompson writes, the “inquiry includes examination of how various individuals and entities coordinated their activities leading up to the events of January 6, 2021.”
Below is the letter from Chairman Thompson to Bannon, via NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane:
In letter to Steve Bannon, Committee says his deposition is scheduled for Oct 14 pic.twitter.com/UD0zx3widS
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 23, 2021
