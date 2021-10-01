Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Refuses Request to Block Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor late Friday afternoon refused a request by some New York City teachers to block an order requiring public school employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Justice Sotomayor did not refer the request to other members of the court.

The move might stifle similar requests.

More than a century ago in Jacobson v. Massachusetts the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states have a clear right to mandate vaccinations.

The motion, filed by four teachers, claimed they “have a fundamental right to their respected professions as public-school teachers and paraprofessionals.” It also claimed the NYC executive order requiring vaccinations “will force thousands of unvaccinated public-school employees to lose their jobs.”