BREAKING NEWS
White Supremacism-Spewing Man Allegedly With Machete, Bayonet, and Swastika-Decorated Vehicle Arrested Near DNC
A California man claiming he was “on patrol” was arrested Monday morning near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Donald Craighead, 44-year, had a bayonet and machete with him, according to NBC News, and his Dodge Dakota pickup truck, was decorated with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols.
CNN reports that Craighead “had multiple knives in his truck,” and notes the arrest comes one month after a man parked his truck in front of the Library of Congress and allegedly threatened to blow up the nation’s capital.
“This is good police work plain and simple,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a press release . “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”
Capitol Police add that Craighead “began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.”
On January 6 police found bombs in front of the DNC and RNC. Last week the FBI released new footage of the alleged suspect.
USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Florida Appeals Court Allows DeSantis’ Ban on Mask Mandates to Be Imposed Despite Massive COVID Cases
A Florida state appeals court on Friday reversed a lower court’s ruling and allowed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates to be re-imposed, NBC News reports.
Florida remains in the top ten states in number of new daily coronavirus cases per capita, with numbers about 50% higher than the national average, according to the most recent New York Times data.
County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper last month ruled against DeSantis but placed a stay on his ruling pending DeSantis’ appeal. On Wednesday Judge Cooper again ruled against DeSantis, and lifted his stay, ordering the ban he called “arbitrary and capricious,” and “without legal authority” to be voided.
On Friday, despite the massive number of COVID-19 cases in Florida the Florida 1st District Court of Appeal ruled a stay “should be vacated only for the most compelling of reasons.” That ruling suggests the court believes the current 7-day average of 15,610 daily new coronavirus cases was not sufficiently “compelling” to allow school districts to implement mask mandates, and Judge Cooper’s ruling that “everybody,” including the governor, has to “comply with the laws passed by the Florida legislature.”
NBC News adds that this “most recent decision in the back-and-forth legal battle means schools can be penalized for enforcing mask mandates to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Biden DOJ to Sue Texas Over Abortion Ban: WSJ
The U.S. Dept. of Justice is finalizing plans to sue the State of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott’s abortion ban, which some legal experts have called unconstitutional.
“The Justice Department is expected to pursue an argument that the Texas law illegally interferes with federal interests,” the Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday night, adding the lawsuit could be filed “as soon as Thursday.”
Pressure from Democrats on Attorney General Merrick Garland has been strong, with many noting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to not block the law effectively killed Roe v. Wade, at least in Texas. Other states are already drafting similar legislation.
The Journal adds that legal experts said the DOJ could attempt “to strip federal funding” from Texas and is “trying to determine whether there are federal facilities within the state that could provide abortions.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Texas Voting Bill Into Law, Overcoming Democratic Quorum Breaks
“Gov. Greg Abbott signs Texas voting bill into law, overcoming Democratic quorum breaks” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Though delayed by Democratic quorum breaks, Texas has officially joined the slate of Republican states that have enacted new voting restrictions following the 2020 election.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law Senate Bill 1, sweeping legislation that further tightens state election laws and constrains local control of elections by limiting counties’ ability to expand voting options. The governor’s signature ends months of legislative clashes and standoffs during which Democrats — propelled by concerns that the legislation raises new barriers for marginalized voters — forced Republicans into two extra legislative sessions.
SB 1 is set to take effect three months after the special legislative session, in time for the 2022 primary elections. But it could still be caught up in the federal courts. Abbott’ signature was preceded by two federal lawsuits.
While SB 1 makes some changes that could expand access, namely increasing early voting hours in smaller, mostly Republican counties, the new law otherwise restricts how and when voters cast ballots. It specifically targets voting initiatives used by diverse, Democratic Harris County, the state’s most populous, by banning overnight early voting hours and drive-thru voting — both of which proved popular among voters of color last year.
The new law will also ratchet up voting-by-mail rules in a state where the option is already significantly limited, give partisan poll watchers increased autonomy inside polling places by granting them free movement and set new rules — and criminal penalties — for voter assistance. It also makes it a state jail felony for local election officials to proactively distribute applications for mail-in ballots, even if they are providing them to voters who automatically qualify to vote by mail or groups helping get out of the vote.
“One thing that all Texans can agree [on] and that is that we must have trust and confidence in our elections. The bill that I’m about to sign helps to achieve that goal,” Abbott said before signing the bill. “The law does however make it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast.”
Abbott signed the bill surrounded by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the bill’s lead authors Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, as well as other Republican lawmakers.
Texas Republicans began the 2021 legislative session staging a sweeping legislative campaign to pass new voting restrictions and election rules, proposing significant changes to nearly the entire voting process and taking particular aim at local efforts to make voting easier. It was formally touched off by Abbott early this year when he named “election integrity” one of his emergency items for the legislative session despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Republican lawmakers framed their push for SB 1 as an effort to safeguard elections from fraud and to standardize election practices.
SB 1 makes up Republicans’ third attempt to pass the far-reaching changes to elections, denounced by advocates for voters with disabilities, voter advocacy groups and civil rights organizations with histories of fighting laws that could harm voters of color. Democrats echoed that opposition as they fled the state this summer and left the Texas House without enough members to conduct business for weeks.
In focing two special sessions, Democrats gave advocates and local election officials more time to push for fixes to the initial legislation. That included a crucial change to a portion of the law that now requires voters to provide their driver’s license number or, if they don’t have one, the last four digits of their Social Security number on applications to vote by mail and on the envelope used to return their completed ballot.
Those numbers must match the information contained in the individual’s voter record. Originally, the legislation required those numbers to match what a voter included in their voter registration application, which could have been submitted years if not decades before. Earlier this summer, the Texas secretary of state’s office indicated 2 million registered voters lacked one of the two numbers in their voter file despite their efforts to backfill that information.
As it worked toward getting the legislation across the finish line, the House also made changes Democrats had been pushing for, including requiring training for poll watchers. Republicans also ditched controversial provisions that would have restricted Sunday voting hours and made it easier for judges to overturn elections — both of which they tried to walk away from after Democrats first derailed the legislation in May during the regular legislative session.
The law already faces two legal challenges from Harris County and a coalition of community and advocacy groups that argue SB 1’s rewrite of Texas voting laws creates new hurdles and restrictions that will suppress voters and violates the U.S. Constitution and numerous federal laws.
“Egregiously, SB 1 takes particular aim at voters with disabilities, voters with limited English proficiency — who, in Texas, are also overwhelmingly voters of color — and the organizations that represent, assist, and support these voters,” the plaintiffs in one of the federal lawsuits said in their legal complaint.
Abbott’s signature Tuesday also drew a third federal lawsuit against the changes to elections in SB 1 — this one filed by Latino civil rights organizations and advocacy groups representing retired Texans and teachers.
The lawsuit also raises questions about the constitutionality of SB 1, which it argues will disproportionately impact voters of color.
“SB 1 is an arduous law designed to limit Tejanos’ ability to exercise their full citizenship,” said Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, in a statement. “Not only are we filing suit to protect the right to vote for all people of color, and the additional 250,000 young Latino Tejanos who will reach voting age in 2022, but to protect every Texan’s right to vote.
There are also questions whether the U.S. Department of Justice will sue Texas over the new law, as it did Georgia earlier this year after lawmakers there passed a new law to tighten elections.
It remains unclear what, if any, Congressional action could affect the new law.
House Democrats who ditched the state Capitol decamped to Washington, D.C. to lobby for movement on federal voting rights legislation that could preempt the Texas legislation. That includes a measure known as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that would reinstate federal safeguards for voters of color, including federal preapproval of election law changes, in states with histories of discrimination like Texas.
The legislation was voted out of the U.S. House but faces tough odds in the Senate. Still, Texas Democrats are now framing the gap between Abbott’s signature and when SB 1 goes into effect as Congress’ last chance to act to halt the changes.
“What we have left in front of us are 90 days,” state Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas, said before a House vote on the bill last month. “We have 90 days from the end of this session to act. The clock is ticking.”
James Barragán contributed to this report.
Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/09/01/texas-voting-bill-greg-abbott/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Here Is the Shocking Way Texas AG Ken Paxton Commemorated 9/11 Anniversary
- News2 days ago
Trump Plans Visit to Ground Zero After Attacking Biden on 9/11 Anniversary: Report
- News1 day ago
Chris Wallace Busts GOP Governor for Opposing Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not for Chicken Pox
- 'FUNDAMENTALIST ZEALOTS'9 hours ago
‘Some Next Level BS’: Amy Coney Barrett Blasted Over Claim US Supreme Court Isn’t a ‘Bunch of Partisan Hacks’
- 'LISTEN TO THE DOCTORS'11 hours ago
Top Texas Paper Shreds Abbott’s ‘Outrageous’ Refusal to Fight COVID-19 as Deaths Mount and Economy Loses Billions
- SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE?8 hours ago
Watch: Greg Abbott Blames ‘Crime’ on Poor Parenting and Not Enough ‘God’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM6 hours ago
Bible-Waving QAnon Congresswoman Calls for Jesus to ‘Install’ ‘Righteous Men and Women of God’ to Run Government
- BREAKING NEWS6 hours ago
White Supremacism-Spewing Man Allegedly With Machete, Bayonet, and Swastika-Decorated Vehicle Arrested Near DNC