FBI Raids Controversial Pro-Trump Right Wing NYPD Union
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning raided the offices of the right wing, controversial, pro-Trump NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association. FBI agents may have also raided the home of the group’s leader, Ed Mullins, according to multiple reports.
“The union is headed by Mullins, a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio,” The New York Daily News reports, confirming the raid with the FBI. “Mullins, a member of the NYPD since January 1982, took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.”
It is not known why the FBI conducted the raid but last week Gothamist reported on “a WNYC/Gothamist investigation of online records that appears to tie several New York law enforcement officers and public officials—including at least two active members of the NYPD—to a far-right, anti-government militia.”
The union’s Twitter account under Mullins has been serving up extremist and offensive rhetoric for years. A small sampling:
Truth is this bitch has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor. https://t.co/lFGQJnBJoQ
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 14, 2020
The way to thank NYPD cops? DON’T SCREW THEM OVER POLITICs & stand with them when times are tough. Support them when your own career may be on the line because they sacrifice their own lives everyday, they are GOOD people. Tweeting makes you feel good but we all see you as FAKE. https://t.co/o3J6rZRBHS
— SBA (@SBANYPD) December 24, 2018
Now @ Penn Station a man is on the steps as hundreds of people pass smoking marijuana. With over 20 years as a cop I wondered should I arrest him, what if he’s illegal, will I get in trouble if he resist, oh Community policing? Will the NYPD back me? NOT! So I justed walked away. pic.twitter.com/B9Ty0tRpMG
— SBA (@SBANYPD) May 18, 2018
Get it straight WARREN WILHELM Jr, Donald Trump born NYC, rebuilt a city in the 70’s,80’s,90s that looked like the SHIT city you are now creating He live here when you were supporting Socialism & Sandinistas he was always a PATRIOT. I know I lived it @realDonaldTrump @NYCMayor
— SBA (@SBANYPD) July 25, 2019
Suspicious Vehicle Parked in Front of US Supreme Court: Police
The Capitol Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle has been parked in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. They are currently investigating.
NOW: We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE. Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/j129pfKIMG
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 5, 2021
CQ Roll Call’s Chris Marquette posted these photos:
Capitol Police investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/dVXpYGjFiq
— Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) October 5, 2021
The incident comes just weeks after a white supremacism spewing California man was arrested in front of the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C., with a bayonet and machete in his truck that was decorated with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols.
In August another man was arrested after threatening to blow up the several blocks of the nation’s capital from his pickup truck, which he had parked in front of the Library of Congress. He reportedly claimed to have turned it into a bomb. and demanded President Joe Biden call him.
UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Police have issued a few updates.
We are still trying to talk to the driver. Please continue to avoid the area.
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 5, 2021
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Refuses Request to Block Vaccine Mandate
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor late Friday afternoon refused a request by some New York City teachers to block an order requiring public school employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Justice Sotomayor did not refer the request to other members of the court.
The move might stifle similar requests.
NEWS: Justice Sonia Sotomayor has denied a request from a group of New York teachers to block the vaccine mandate.
She acted on her own, without referring the case to the full court. – via @PeteWilliamsNBC
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 1, 2021
More than a century ago in Jacobson v. Massachusetts the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states have a clear right to mandate vaccinations.
The motion, filed by four teachers, claimed they “have a fundamental right to their respected professions as public-school teachers and paraprofessionals.” It also claimed the NYC executive order requiring vaccinations “will force thousands of unvaccinated public-school employees to lose their jobs.”
Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year old Trump appointee tested positive Thursday and was told of the result Thursday evening, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.
“He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January,” the statement reads. He is fully vaccinated.
Justice Kavanaugh had a positive Covid test yesterday. He’s been vaccinated since January and was last tested negative on Monday. pic.twitter.com/SnhTtQJ9jt
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 1, 2021
CNN’s Kasie Hunt notes Kavanaugh was recently with members of Congress. He tested negative on Monday.
Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID 19 just days after running with members of Congress and other Washington power players in the ACLI Capital Challenge pic.twitter.com/qPIPVtH5W4
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 1, 2021
