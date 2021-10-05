FBI Raids Controversial Pro-Trump Right Wing NYPD Union

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning raided the offices of the right wing, controversial, pro-Trump NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association. FBI agents may have also raided the home of the group’s leader, Ed Mullins, according to multiple reports.

“The union is headed by Mullins, a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio,” The New York Daily News reports, confirming the raid with the FBI. “Mullins, a member of the NYPD since January 1982, took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.”

It is not known why the FBI conducted the raid but last week Gothamist reported on “a WNYC/Gothamist investigation of online records that appears to tie several New York law enforcement officers and public officials—including at least two active members of the NYPD—to a far-right, anti-government militia.”

The union’s Twitter account under Mullins has been serving up extremist and offensive rhetoric for years. A small sampling:

Truth is this bitch has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor. https://t.co/lFGQJnBJoQ — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 14, 2020

The way to thank NYPD cops? DON’T SCREW THEM OVER POLITICs & stand with them when times are tough. Support them when your own career may be on the line because they sacrifice their own lives everyday, they are GOOD people. Tweeting makes you feel good but we all see you as FAKE. https://t.co/o3J6rZRBHS — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 24, 2018

Now @ Penn Station a man is on the steps as hundreds of people pass smoking marijuana. With over 20 years as a cop I wondered should I arrest him, what if he’s illegal, will I get in trouble if he resist, oh Community policing? Will the NYPD back me? NOT! So I justed walked away. pic.twitter.com/B9Ty0tRpMG — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 18, 2018