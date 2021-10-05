RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Michele Bachmann: Conservatives Must Build ‘Parallel Institutions’ to Protect From ‘Monstrous’ Biden Admin
Former Rep. Michele Bachmann appeared on “Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman” last month, where she declared that conservatives must build “parallel institutions” to provide health care, financial services, and other institutions in order to protect themselves from the “monstrous” Biden administration.
“The decisions that are coming out of D.C. are nothing less than monstrous,” Bachmann said. “I have never seen decisions this poorly made for the worst reasons. And they don’t have the United States’ best interests at heart. It is a bizarre time that we’re living in.”
“I think what we’re looking at is building parallel institutions, if you will,” she continued. “I think we’re going to have to come up with our own parallel health care because we’re seeing there’s been threats from the United States’ government if you don’t get a vaccine—and again, I’m not getting into that war right now—but if you don’t choose to get a vaccine, maybe your health insurance won’t cover you, maybe Medicare won’t be there for you, maybe you’ll get cuts on your Social Security. That’s why we have to build, I think, parallel institutions. Be they financial, medical, you name it; we need to have parallel institutions because we can’t trust that our better interests will be watched out for by the monsters that are currently in charge in D.C. And I don’t say that lightly.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Group Files Complaint With California Bar Association Against Lawyer Who Penned Infamous Trump Coup Memo
John Eastman’s six-point memo outlined a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certified election results from key swing states and throw the election back to the state legislatures to decide.
Now a bipartisan group of officials, former judges and legal experts are asking the California Bar Association to investigate Eastman.
The complaint was “also signed by two former justices of the California Supreme Court,” reported the Washington Post, and was filed by a group called the States United Democracy Center, a non-partisan organization co-chaired by Gov. Christie Todd Whitman (R-NJ) and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen, who also worked in the Obama administration.
The investigation of Eastman is important “because the harm that was done by false claims of election fraud continues to reverberate and is deeply damaging to the nation,” said Eisen.
“The available evidence supports a strong case that the State Bar should investigate whether, in the course of representing Mr. Trump, Mr. Eastman violated his ethical obligations as an attorney by filing frivolous claims, making false statements and engaging in deceptive conduct,” the letter says. “There is also a strong basis to investigate whether Mr. Eastman assisted in unlawful actions by his client, Mr. Trump,” to overturn the election.
Eastman thinks he’ll be “vindicated,” saying that all he was doing in his two-page memo was advocating the right to petition “the government for redress of grievances.”
The memo tells Pence to intervene in the certification of the electoral votes. There was no airing of grievances suggested in the memo or for Pence to address speaking to the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
“One of the grievances was that nothing was being done about acknowledged illegality in the conduct of an election — asserting a constitutional right is not a disbarrable offense,” Eastman claimed in a statement.
There still isn’t any evidence of widespread voter fraud, despite multiple lawsuits, recounts, and partisan audits.
“Evidence indicates that Mr. Trump and Mr. Eastman initially sought to use the memoranda to force Mr. Pence to set aside ballots,” the complaint against him also says. “If Mr. Eastman ever abandoned that argument, it was only because it had become clear that Mr. Pence would not yield on that issue. Mr. Eastman’s own account implicitly confirms that view, stating that the President’s demand was narrowed to delaying the count only ‘after all was said and done.'”
Eastman is claiming that his speech to the Jan. 6 rally is protected under his free speech rights.
“Is it now disbarrable offense to engage in political speech, first amendment protected?” Eastman said. “These guys are going way out on a limb and it’s going to be very interesting to see the detail of the complaint, and how many causes of action I have for defamation.”
‘There’s No Reason to Yell’: Jen Psaki Smacks Down Right Wing Reporter Pushing Hunter Biden Conspiracy
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to push back against a right wing reporter who was trying to push a Hunter Biden conspiracy in the press briefing room.
“There’s no reason to yell, I’m certainly not yelling,” Psaki had to tell Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson.
“Though the President has said during the campaign that none of his family will have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or foreign country wouldn’t it be assuring to the American people,” Robinson declared, “if they just let the American people know if Hunter has divulged himself?” (She appears to have meant “divested,” not “divulged.”)
“I conveyed to you and then I think I’m gonna have to move on, that you should talk to, you should talk to his representatives and – there’s no reason to yell, I’m certainly not yelling. You should talk to his representatives, that remains his policy, he’s been working to wind that down. Beyond that, I’d say talk to his representatives.”
Psaki to Emerald: There’s no reason to yell. I’m certainly not yelling pic.twitter.com/jBrrrJECk3
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2021
Arizona ‘Audit’ Involved ‘Spiritual Warfare’ That Could Lead to ‘Revival’ Says Cyber Ninjas CEO
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, hired by Arizona’s Senate Republican leaders to conduct an “audit” of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, was featured on a Thursday prayer call hosted by Intercessors for America, a network of “prayer warriors” that strongly backed former President Donald Trump. Logan described the “audit,” which was marred by incompetence but essentially reaffirmed that the state went for President Joe Biden, as something to which he was called by God.
Joining Logan on the call was hard-right Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, who has created a national “election integrity caucus” of state legislators to push for “forensic audits” of election results in all 50 states. Republican legislators have used false stolen-election claims and questions raised by promoters of the Arizona “audit” to sow distrust of the election results and justify a wave of voter suppression bills designed to boost Republican election prospects in 2022 and 2024. Logan said on the call that officials from 22 states had reached out to get more information about the Cyber Ninjas’ efforts in Arizona.
In spite of continuing false claims by Trump and some of his supporters, the Arizona “audit” produced no evidence that the presidential election was stolen from Trump via election fraud, a fact that has led to dissent within MAGA world and the rise of new conspiracy theories. Logan has disavowed an apparently doctored version of the “audit” report published by the right-wing Gateway Pundit that included an assertion that the election should not be certified.
Logan’s claims on the IFA call were far less sweeping. Notably, he did not claim that he had evidence of fraud or a stolen election, only that the election was not carried out with “precision and accuracy.” When asked for the audit’s most significant findings, he claimed, “The numbers didn’t match,” citing as one example discrepancies between systems tracking how many mail-in ballots were sent and how many were received. He said their “most critical finding” was that “we had a little bit over 23,000 ballots that were mailed to individuals at addresses they were no longer at, and yet somehow they were returned and mail-in ballots are not supposed to be forwarded.” Logan claimed that Maricopa County officials made the “audit” more difficult to carry out by not cooperating with the effort.
Logan urged IFA’s activists to pray that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich would have the “courage” to take the investigation to the “next step.” Logan prayed:
Pray for him to have courage. Because I can tell you that when you step into this, everybody’s out to get you. Everybody’s out to make you look bad. And there’s a lot of you know, there’s a lot of just spiritual warfare stuff that seems to happen in the middle of it. Like, I don’t fully understand why this audit is so pivotal in what’s happening in our country right now. But it is in the spiritual realm. It’s not just in the physical realm. It has a core impact of where our country is going. And I’m truly believing for revival. I don’t know how revival comes out of an audit, but that’s what I’ve been praying for.
Logan said that there was a “prayer wall” at the “audit” location and that “we had at least five people who gave their life to Christ while at the audit.” He said, “I am amazed at the high correlation between believers who are seeking truth and who want to be involved in election integrity stuff.” Logan may not have been so amazed if he had read journalist Sarah Posner’s recent story for Vox, “How the Christian right embraced voter suppression.”
IFA’s Kris Kubal told listeners to be encouraged, saying that if God were done with America, “there would be no battle,” adding that “We know that God still has plans and purposes because the enemy is trying his best to stop them.”
When Chase joined the call, she commended Logan, saying, “He has the mind of Christ,” adding that she knew that whatever the “audit” revealed, “it’s gonna be the truth.”
Chase complained about Democrats’ control of the Virginia statehouse and legislature, claiming, “I basically live in a Marxist state.” She complained about being censured for saying that the 2020 election was stolen and for having a plexiglass wall built around her desk when she refused to wear a mask. “You just would not even believe the amount of persecution” she said.
She charged that “there was complete maladministration by Maricopa County” and claimed, “They just obstructed justice.” Republican officials in Maricopa County and journalists have repeatedly discredited the “audit” as procedurally flawed and a partisan ploy.
Chase said that we are living in the End Times and that things written about in the biblical book of Revelation are being fulfilled, but that there is still work to do. “Virginia is not a lost cause,” she said, urging people to pray for the state’s elections and saying that “the best number one solution for Virginia to have better election integrity is to elect a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and replace all the members in the House so that we have Republican majority.” Having a Republican governor, she said, would mean a state election board with a Republican majority, “and that will change everything.”
Chase said that the “election integrity caucus” she started has had five or six phone calls. Caucus members are still reviewing and digesting the Cyber Ninjas’ final report, she said, before releasing a statement on behalf of the group.
Logan closed the session with a prayer for revival, asking, “May our nation remember its roots, its Christian roots, oh God, and may they turn away from their wicked ways.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
