Group Files Complaint With California Bar Association Against Lawyer Who Penned Infamous Trump Coup Memo
John Eastman’s six-point memo outlined a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certified election results from key swing states and throw the election back to the state legislatures to decide.
Now a bipartisan group of officials, former judges and legal experts are asking the California Bar Association to investigate Eastman.
The complaint was “also signed by two former justices of the California Supreme Court,” reported the Washington Post, and was filed by a group called the States United Democracy Center, a non-partisan organization co-chaired by Gov. Christie Todd Whitman (R-NJ) and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen, who also worked in the Obama administration.
The investigation of Eastman is important “because the harm that was done by false claims of election fraud continues to reverberate and is deeply damaging to the nation,” said Eisen.
“The available evidence supports a strong case that the State Bar should investigate whether, in the course of representing Mr. Trump, Mr. Eastman violated his ethical obligations as an attorney by filing frivolous claims, making false statements and engaging in deceptive conduct,” the letter says. “There is also a strong basis to investigate whether Mr. Eastman assisted in unlawful actions by his client, Mr. Trump,” to overturn the election.
Eastman thinks he’ll be “vindicated,” saying that all he was doing in his two-page memo was advocating the right to petition “the government for redress of grievances.”
The memo tells Pence to intervene in the certification of the electoral votes. There was no airing of grievances suggested in the memo or for Pence to address speaking to the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
“One of the grievances was that nothing was being done about acknowledged illegality in the conduct of an election — asserting a constitutional right is not a disbarrable offense,” Eastman claimed in a statement.
There still isn’t any evidence of widespread voter fraud, despite multiple lawsuits, recounts, and partisan audits.
“Evidence indicates that Mr. Trump and Mr. Eastman initially sought to use the memoranda to force Mr. Pence to set aside ballots,” the complaint against him also says. “If Mr. Eastman ever abandoned that argument, it was only because it had become clear that Mr. Pence would not yield on that issue. Mr. Eastman’s own account implicitly confirms that view, stating that the President’s demand was narrowed to delaying the count only ‘after all was said and done.'”
Eastman is claiming that his speech to the Jan. 6 rally is protected under his free speech rights.
“Is it now disbarrable offense to engage in political speech, first amendment protected?” Eastman said. “These guys are going way out on a limb and it’s going to be very interesting to see the detail of the complaint, and how many causes of action I have for defamation.”
Read the full report at the Washington Post.
‘There’s No Reason to Yell’: Jen Psaki Smacks Down Right Wing Reporter Pushing Hunter Biden Conspiracy
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to push back against a right wing reporter who was trying to push a Hunter Biden conspiracy in the press briefing room.
“There’s no reason to yell, I’m certainly not yelling,” Psaki had to tell Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson.
“Though the President has said during the campaign that none of his family will have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or foreign country wouldn’t it be assuring to the American people,” Robinson declared, “if they just let the American people know if Hunter has divulged himself?” (She appears to have meant “divested,” not “divulged.”)
“I conveyed to you and then I think I’m gonna have to move on, that you should talk to, you should talk to his representatives and – there’s no reason to yell, I’m certainly not yelling. You should talk to his representatives, that remains his policy, he’s been working to wind that down. Beyond that, I’d say talk to his representatives.”
Psaki to Emerald: There’s no reason to yell. I’m certainly not yelling pic.twitter.com/jBrrrJECk3
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2021
Arizona ‘Audit’ Involved ‘Spiritual Warfare’ That Could Lead to ‘Revival’ Says Cyber Ninjas CEO
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, hired by Arizona’s Senate Republican leaders to conduct an “audit” of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, was featured on a Thursday prayer call hosted by Intercessors for America, a network of “prayer warriors” that strongly backed former President Donald Trump. Logan described the “audit,” which was marred by incompetence but essentially reaffirmed that the state went for President Joe Biden, as something to which he was called by God.
Joining Logan on the call was hard-right Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, who has created a national “election integrity caucus” of state legislators to push for “forensic audits” of election results in all 50 states. Republican legislators have used false stolen-election claims and questions raised by promoters of the Arizona “audit” to sow distrust of the election results and justify a wave of voter suppression bills designed to boost Republican election prospects in 2022 and 2024. Logan said on the call that officials from 22 states had reached out to get more information about the Cyber Ninjas’ efforts in Arizona.
In spite of continuing false claims by Trump and some of his supporters, the Arizona “audit” produced no evidence that the presidential election was stolen from Trump via election fraud, a fact that has led to dissent within MAGA world and the rise of new conspiracy theories. Logan has disavowed an apparently doctored version of the “audit” report published by the right-wing Gateway Pundit that included an assertion that the election should not be certified.
Logan’s claims on the IFA call were far less sweeping. Notably, he did not claim that he had evidence of fraud or a stolen election, only that the election was not carried out with “precision and accuracy.” When asked for the audit’s most significant findings, he claimed, “The numbers didn’t match,” citing as one example discrepancies between systems tracking how many mail-in ballots were sent and how many were received. He said their “most critical finding” was that “we had a little bit over 23,000 ballots that were mailed to individuals at addresses they were no longer at, and yet somehow they were returned and mail-in ballots are not supposed to be forwarded.” Logan claimed that Maricopa County officials made the “audit” more difficult to carry out by not cooperating with the effort.
Logan urged IFA’s activists to pray that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich would have the “courage” to take the investigation to the “next step.” Logan prayed:
Pray for him to have courage. Because I can tell you that when you step into this, everybody’s out to get you. Everybody’s out to make you look bad. And there’s a lot of you know, there’s a lot of just spiritual warfare stuff that seems to happen in the middle of it. Like, I don’t fully understand why this audit is so pivotal in what’s happening in our country right now. But it is in the spiritual realm. It’s not just in the physical realm. It has a core impact of where our country is going. And I’m truly believing for revival. I don’t know how revival comes out of an audit, but that’s what I’ve been praying for.
Logan said that there was a “prayer wall” at the “audit” location and that “we had at least five people who gave their life to Christ while at the audit.” He said, “I am amazed at the high correlation between believers who are seeking truth and who want to be involved in election integrity stuff.” Logan may not have been so amazed if he had read journalist Sarah Posner’s recent story for Vox, “How the Christian right embraced voter suppression.”
IFA’s Kris Kubal told listeners to be encouraged, saying that if God were done with America, “there would be no battle,” adding that “We know that God still has plans and purposes because the enemy is trying his best to stop them.”
When Chase joined the call, she commended Logan, saying, “He has the mind of Christ,” adding that she knew that whatever the “audit” revealed, “it’s gonna be the truth.”
Chase complained about Democrats’ control of the Virginia statehouse and legislature, claiming, “I basically live in a Marxist state.” She complained about being censured for saying that the 2020 election was stolen and for having a plexiglass wall built around her desk when she refused to wear a mask. “You just would not even believe the amount of persecution” she said.
She charged that “there was complete maladministration by Maricopa County” and claimed, “They just obstructed justice.” Republican officials in Maricopa County and journalists have repeatedly discredited the “audit” as procedurally flawed and a partisan ploy.
Chase said that we are living in the End Times and that things written about in the biblical book of Revelation are being fulfilled, but that there is still work to do. “Virginia is not a lost cause,” she said, urging people to pray for the state’s elections and saying that “the best number one solution for Virginia to have better election integrity is to elect a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and replace all the members in the House so that we have Republican majority.” Having a Republican governor, she said, would mean a state election board with a Republican majority, “and that will change everything.”
Chase said that the “election integrity caucus” she started has had five or six phone calls. Caucus members are still reviewing and digesting the Cyber Ninjas’ final report, she said, before releasing a statement on behalf of the group.
Logan closed the session with a prayer for revival, asking, “May our nation remember its roots, its Christian roots, oh God, and may they turn away from their wicked ways.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Right-Wing Podcaster Smears School Board Members as ‘Predators’ and ‘Child Abusers’ Over Trans-Inclusive Policy
Alliance Defending Freedom, a massive religious-right legal group, streamed live video of a protest rally outside a Loudoun County school board meeting in northern Virginia Tuesday night, at which local parents and teachers opposing the school district’s transgender-inclusive policy were joined by representatives from the right-wing political groups FreedomWorks and Heritage Action, along with right-wing author and podcaster Matt Walsh.
National right-wing groups and activists have made the Loudoun County school district a target of their hostility over a transgender-inclusive policy that requires, among other things, teachers to address trans students using their preferred pronouns. ADF is representing teachers who call the policy a violation of their religious freedom and freedom of speech.
Tuesday’s rally speakers promoted an array of right-wing causes beyond denying transgender rights, from anti-vaccine conspiracies to opposition to “critical race theory” to the upcoming statewide elections in Virginia. “We need [Glenn] Youngkin,” said one speaker, urging rallygoers to vote early for the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia and for Republicans for other statewide offices. Another called the school superintendent a communist. A few local officials and candidates signed a “Virginia Parents Bill of Rights.”
The right-wing Media Research Center sent a TV crew to interview attendees, including a parent who said, “They took God out of schools, and the devil took his place.” Another parent put the effort in spiritual warfare terms, saying, “This is not our battle. This is God’s battle, and he wins this battle.”
A FreedomWorks representative talked about the group’s efforts to help people run for office and “take back the school boards one seat at a time.” Heritage Action’s Melody Clarke slammed teachers unions and the infrastructure and jobs bill moving through Congress before promoting a website that encourages students and parents to report school materials that demonstrate the teaching of “critical race theory.” Clarke said it was a bad thing that the Build Back Better bill would include $8 billion earmarked for education, asking, “Can you imagine how much worse it would be if they had an additional $8 billion to play with for their leftist agenda?”
Right Wing Watch reported yesterday that Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh said he had leased property in the school district in order to comply with new school board rules requiring public speakers to be from the district. At the rally, Walsh mocked the rule, saying that he is renting the basement of an activist who served as rally emcee for one dollar.
Walsh closed out the rally with a focus on the transgender-inclusive policy, vowing, “The days of polite cooperation with evil and falsehood are over, they’re completely over.”
“The infiltration of gender ideology into the school system is a direct assault on our kids,” he claimed, describing it as part of a plan “to sexualize children and to shape them, to mold them.”
“We’re not gonna sit in silence while our kids, while any kids, are ripped to shreds by these damned vultures, these monsters,” he said, vowing that activists will not drop the issue. More from Walsh’s comments at the rally:
You know, the old tricks are not going to work on us. I want the other people on the other side of this to understand this: Your old tricks are not going to work. You could call us bigots. Doesn’t mean anything coming from you. You could call us hateful. And you’re right about that. We are. We hate what you are doing to kids. We hate that. We hate your attack on truth, and on science and on moral decency. We hate that too. And you can call us intolerant. And that’s also true because we’re not going to tolerate it anymore.
This is the line in the sand that we have drawn. We’re not going to surrender our kids to this darkness. We’re not going to do it. We’re not going to give up on truth. Not now. Not ever.
In his brief but incendiary remarks to the school board itself, Walsh called school board members “abusers” and “predators” and charged, “You prey upon impressionable children and indoctrinate them into your insane ideological cult.”
This article was first published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image: Screenshot via Facebook
