RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Vanilla ISIS’ White Nationalists Are Starting to Sound ‘Very Similar to the Taliban’: CNN National Security Analyst
White nationalists were called out on CNN on Wednesday after a shocking report that white supremacists were citing the Taliban as a model for successfully taking over a country.
For analysis, CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed Harvard professor and CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem.
“We used to joke in our gallows humor…the radicalization of the right we used to call ‘Vanilla ISIS’ — in other words it was just about radicalization,” she explained. “What we have to remember is they’re really focused on an image of America — that they don’t like this America, the white supremacist groups and right-wing groups.”
She said the white supremacists were opposed to “a diverse America one in which women are equal, one in which there is diversity.” She said it “sounds very similar to the Taliban.”
“And so there is a nexus in terms of both the international sentiment of a radicalization or a sort of fascism that we see in the terrorist groups, but that’s then repeated by the members of Congress, as we’ve heard recently sort of radicalizing and talking about violence,” she said. “And, of course, the right-wing media machine.”
Watch:
Image: Southerners rally for succession, photo via the League of the South Facebook page
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Is All About Controlling Women’: Greg Abbott Slammed Over Tweet Promoting New Near-Total Abortion Ban
At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday Texas became the first state since the Supreme Court ruled in 1973’s Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to abortion, to effectively take that right away. Wednesday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott, who earlier had celebrated his signing that ban into law with an event in his office, once again celebrated, by posting a tweet declaring that “Texas will always defend the right to life.”
Critics immediately explained why that’s false, while others vented their anger and desperation.
“Texas will always defend the right to life” — unless your life is being threatened by gun violence, COVID-19, or the inability to exercise your constitutional right to an abortion. https://t.co/vOU7JY1Jj3
— Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) September 1, 2021
Yep. It’s called Y’all Queda here in TX
— Ty Wooley (@TyWooley) September 1, 2021
Well, Mr. Governor, if you were really pro-life, you would not have banned mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/HnsDl6iCov
— Augusto Carballido (@AstroAugusto) September 1, 2021
I like how y’all are like “Gun laws won’t stop people from getting guns.” but don’t have the same energy for abortion laws.
Like, it’s not gonna stop people from getting abortions, it’s just going to stop them from getting abortions safely and legally.
— Feral Biohazard (@Hkjllhl) September 1, 2021
it’s pro-life till it comes to covid deaths right texas ?? https://t.co/mYiLfJnHjt
— mace (@guccitricks_) September 1, 2021
It’s always “my body my choice” when it comes to vaccines and masks, but god forbid women have freedom to choose ?
This is not pro life, this is all about controlling women. Absolutely disgusting.
— ?metal?chick? (@CheyenneSojka96) September 1, 2021
Just wait until they’re born into the state with the highest uninsured rate in the US, an abysmal maternal mortality rate (esp. for Black women) & forced to go to schools unmasked during a pandemic. Then they’ll see how precious their life is to Abbott & crew.
— Democat Jorge? (@DemocatJorge) September 1, 2021
At the same time he signs this he’s fighting to stop the expansion of Medicaid in TX. He won’t allow mask mandates in schools. He won’t allow vaccine requirements. This is what I mean about it not being about protecting life @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/ai6Gk8ubEN
— ?Dianne The History Teacher? (@TxBuckeyeBabe) September 1, 2021
No- you’re not pro-life. You’re pro uterus control- if you were pro life you would support vaccines and masks in schools. You don’t mind if those kids are sick or die.
— Melanie (@melsmalltx1) September 1, 2021
When you definitely “respect life.” pic.twitter.com/4X54HBvPwb
— Piss Pissedofferson (@OrganizingPow3r) September 1, 2021
Fuck you. Children are dying because of your refusal to put lives first. My youngest sister, 7, got Covid because of your laws.
You do not care about children. You do no care about lives. No one is fooled by you and WE WILL VOTE YOU OUT. https://t.co/BfeV8y8Ixh
— Amani | Black photographer based in Dallas, Texas (@queen_incendi) September 1, 2021
It’s almost as if the GOP is more concerned with protecting a deadly virus’s reproductive rights than a woman’s reproductive rights… https://t.co/Bj1poHlH77
— Cole Haddon (@colehaddon) September 1, 2021
We also need universal health care, education and living wages. You bring life into this world and provide them the best chances of succeeding then.
— yoda vicious (@silverline274) September 1, 2021
This makes me so angry https://t.co/mA6ex5pjRg
— Spartan01623 (@ArduinoMakes) September 1, 2021
Telling a woman what she can and cannot do with her body is government overreach AND an attack on women’s rights.
Furthermore, making a woman who is impregnated through rape or incest have the baby against her own will is tyranny.
— DaveMonroe (@DMonroeIII) September 1, 2021
Unscientific, misogynistic, controlling nonsense, parading as saintly virtue. We see you.
— Champy Rules (@ChampyRules) September 1, 2021
Sanctimonious bullshit. https://t.co/DsBDBFQqpS
— Matthew Brignall, ND (@drbrignall) September 1, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Deal With It’: Conservative Majority on Oregon School Board Defends Ban on LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter Flags
The conservative 4-3 majority on the Newberg, Oregon school board has a message for students, parents, and teachers upset with their recent decision to ban LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter flags: “Deal with it.”
The Oregonian reports the four conservatives on the school board say they were elected and have a majority that allows them to take this action. Others, like the ACLU, disagree.
The board has now hired an outside attorney to defend its decision to ban the flags.
Last week about 100 protestors gathered in downtown Newberg “weeks after a new conservative school board majority voted to ban staff and faculty from displaying Pride and Black Lives Matter banners in their buildings,” The Oregonian also reports.
The ACLU of Oregon on Thursday says it “sent a letter to the Newberg School District today, demanding the immediate retraction of a ban on displays of Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride.”
“As students, teachers, and staff return to school, they should feel welcomed and included – that they belong. That is exactly what Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride messages do. This is welcoming and inclusive speech. It is protected speech,” ACLU of Oregon Legal Director Kelly Simon said.
KGW News posted this report last week:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
666 New Texas Laws Go Into Effect Today. Here Are Some That Might Affect You.
“666 new Texas laws go into effect Sept. 1. Here are some that might affect you.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Six hundred and sixty-six new Texas laws go into effect today. Debated, passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature, these laws include changes to public safety, health care and K-12 education.
Not every bill signed into law during the regular session will go into effect Sept. 1. Some bills went into effect as soon as they were signed. For example, Senate Bill 968, which banned “vaccine passports” in Texas, became law when Gov. Greg Abbott signed it in June. Other bills, like one that revises eminent domain negotiations between landowners and companies, will become law on Jan. 1, 2022.
The legislature is currently in its second special session, which Abbott primarily called to advance the GOP-backed voting restrictions bill. Lawmakers are discussing other topics, including changes to the bail system and limits on transgender Texans from competing on school sports teams. At least one more special session will be called this fall to address redistricting.
But in the meantime, here’s a list of the new laws you should know:
Texas’ 2022-2023 budget: SB 1 provides nearly $250 billion for Texas, with notable funds going toward public higher education. Abbott line-item vetoed the part of the budget that funds the Texas Legislature and the people who staff it — but lawmakers may restore funding during this summer’s second special session.
Permitless carry: House Bill 1927 allows Texans ages 21 and older to carry handguns without training or a license as long as they are not legally prevented from doing so.
Abortion restrictions: SB 8 prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In lieu of government enforcement, private individuals can sue abortion providers or people who assist abortion after an ultrasound can detect what lawmakers defined as a fetal heartbeat. Embryos at this developmental stage don’t possess a heart. Medical and legal experts say the sound Republican lawmakers are referring to is the motion of electrical pulses stimulating muscle cells in a tube that will eventually become part of the heart. Abortion providers are suing to block the law. Additionally, HB 1280 would outlaw abortion in Texas 30 days after any potential U.S. Supreme Court decision overturns Roe v. Wade.
Medical marijuana expansion: People with any form of cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder now have access to low-THC cannabis for medical purposes. HB 1535 is an expansion of the Texas Compassionate Use Program, which allows people with conditions such as epilepsy and autism to access medical marijuana.
Reducing barriers to SNAP: SB 224 simplifies access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for seniors and disabled people on fixed incomes. Eligible individuals can forgo enrollment interviews and have a shortened application process.
Funding the “1836 Project”: HB 2497 establishes an “1836 Project” committee to produce patriotic Texas history materials, which will be distributed through channels such as when people receive driver’s licenses. The initiative’s name mirrors the “1619 Project,” a New York Times publication examining U.S. history from the arrival of enslaved people.
Social studies curriculum changes: HB 3979 limits teachers from discussing current events and systemic racism in class. The bill also prevents students from receiving class credit for participating in civic engagement and bans teaching of the “1619 Project.”
“Star Spangled Banner Protection Act”: Professional sports teams with state funding are required to play the national anthem before games under SB 4.
Reducing pre-K class sizes: Prekindergarten classes are now capped at 22 students — the same maximum class size of other elementary school grades — under SB 2081.
New state employee retirement accounts: SB 321 enrolls new state workers hired after Sept. 1, 2022, in a cash-balance plan, which deposits a percentage of a worker’s annual compensation in retirement accounts and is similar to a 401(k) retirement account. Currently, employees have defined-benefit retirement accounts based on employment position and previous salaries.
Shielding companies from car crash liability: HB 19 requires drivers of commercial vehicles — including Ubers, Lyfts and delivery trucks — to be found liable in court for causing a car crash resulting in injury or death before a case can be brought against their employer.
Active shooter alert system: HB 103 creates the Texas Active Shooter Alert System, which will notify Texans in the vicinity of an active shooting scene through their phones. The system can be activated by request of local law enforcement.
Police body cameras: HB 929 requires police officers to keep body cameras on during the entirety of active investigations. The law is named after Botham Jean, who was fatally shot in his apartment while eating ice cream by a Dallas police officer in 2018.
Banning unnecessary police chokeholds: Police officers are now prohibited from using chokeholds or excessive force during arrests unless necessary to prevent officer or bystander injury under SB 69. Officers who witness violations are required to report the incident.
Online ballot tracking system: HB 1382 creates an online tracking system for mail-in ballots and applications for mail-in ballots. The system will be run by the Texas Secretary of State.
Punishing cities who cut police budgets: If municipalities with a population of more than 250,000 reduce their police budget, HB 1900 allows the state to financially punish the cities by reducing sales tax revenues and preventing increases in property taxes.
Felony punishment for blocking emergency vehicles: HB 9 will make blocking access to a hospital or an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens on a state jail felony. The bill was passed as a response to protesters being arrested for blocking ambulances during Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
Criminalizing homeless camping: HB 1925 makes camping in unapproved public places a misdemeanor crime that carries a fine of up to $500. Cities cannot opt out of the ban.
Disclosure: Lyft, Texas Secretary of State and New York Times have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/31/new-texas-laws-september-2021/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
