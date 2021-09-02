Florida Republicans ‘Already Working’ to Pass Abortion Ban Just Like the Unconstitutional One in Texas

Florida Republican state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time promising to support and pass legislation similar to the unconstitutional law that went into effect in Texas this week. The Texas law, which President Joe Biden attacked Thursday – along with the U.S, Supreme Court for deciding to let it stand – bans abortion at six weeks, and makes anyone who helps a woman who wants to get an abortion a potential defendant in a civil court case.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a far right gun extremist GOP state lawmaker who’s running to unseat Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, says he has a “heartbeat bill” ready to go. based on the Texas law that offers $10,000 bounties on women wanting to get an abortion, will come to the floor.

“It’s time to start saving the lives of innocent unborn children in Florida,” Sabatini, who has been described as “Q-Anon-curious” and accused of “inciting violence” after posting he below tweet last year, told local ABC affiliate WTXL.

Attention potential “protesters” coming near Lake County, FL. This is an AR-15—this will be a very common sight upon illegal entry at any Lake County business—FYI! pic.twitter.com/G72q26YDww — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 31, 2020

“For three years, I have been the co-sponsor of the ‘Heartbeat’ Bill, fighting the radical left and the weak Republican establishment to get this bill passed. The RINOs in Tallahassee have stopped progress every step of the way. It’s time to put them on the record and ensure a vote of the House immediately.”

Sabatini, who has a history of engaging in blackface, has proposed legislation attacking transgender people and wants college students to be able to conceal-carry firearms, has the support of Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (photo, right, next to DeSantis), which would make his legislation more likely to pass.

President Simpson told WFLA-Ch. 8 “there is no question” the Florida legislature will consider an abortion heartbeat bill like Texas’ in this upcoming session. “It’s something we’re already working on.”

Simpson told WTXL it’s “encouraging” the Supreme Court did not block Texas’ law, which he called “a new approach” to banning abortion.

DeSantis wasted no time suggesting he would support legislation similar to the unconstitutional Texas law.