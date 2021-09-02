RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Florida Republicans ‘Already Working’ to Pass Abortion Ban Just Like the Unconstitutional One in Texas
Florida Republican state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time promising to support and pass legislation similar to the unconstitutional law that went into effect in Texas this week. The Texas law, which President Joe Biden attacked Thursday – along with the U.S, Supreme Court for deciding to let it stand – bans abortion at six weeks, and makes anyone who helps a woman who wants to get an abortion a potential defendant in a civil court case.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a far right gun extremist GOP state lawmaker who’s running to unseat Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, says he has a “heartbeat bill” ready to go. based on the Texas law that offers $10,000 bounties on women wanting to get an abortion, will come to the floor.
“It’s time to start saving the lives of innocent unborn children in Florida,” Sabatini, who has been described as “Q-Anon-curious” and accused of “inciting violence” after posting he below tweet last year, told local ABC affiliate WTXL.
Attention potential “protesters” coming near Lake County, FL. This is an AR-15—this will be a very common sight upon illegal entry at any Lake County business—FYI! pic.twitter.com/G72q26YDww
— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 31, 2020
“For three years, I have been the co-sponsor of the ‘Heartbeat’ Bill, fighting the radical left and the weak Republican establishment to get this bill passed. The RINOs in Tallahassee have stopped progress every step of the way. It’s time to put them on the record and ensure a vote of the House immediately.”
Sabatini, who has a history of engaging in blackface, has proposed legislation attacking transgender people and wants college students to be able to conceal-carry firearms, has the support of Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (photo, right, next to DeSantis), which would make his legislation more likely to pass.
President Simpson told WFLA-Ch. 8 “there is no question” the Florida legislature will consider an abortion heartbeat bill like Texas’ in this upcoming session. “It’s something we’re already working on.”
Simpson told WTXL it’s “encouraging” the Supreme Court did not block Texas’ law, which he called “a new approach” to banning abortion.
DeSantis wasted no time suggesting he would support legislation similar to the unconstitutional Texas law.
And here’s Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis on whether he’d support a Texas-style abortion law in Florida: “I’m pro-life. I welcome pro-life legislation,” he said. Then added, “I’m going to have to look more significantly at it.” pic.twitter.com/URw2LzvScn
— Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) September 2, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Vanilla ISIS’ White Nationalists Are Starting to Sound ‘Very Similar to the Taliban’: CNN National Security Analyst
White nationalists were called out on CNN on Wednesday after a shocking report that white supremacists were citing the Taliban as a model for successfully taking over a country.
For analysis, CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed Harvard professor and CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem.
“We used to joke in our gallows humor…the radicalization of the right we used to call ‘Vanilla ISIS’ — in other words it was just about radicalization,” she explained. “What we have to remember is they’re really focused on an image of America — that they don’t like this America, the white supremacist groups and right-wing groups.”
She said the white supremacists were opposed to “a diverse America one in which women are equal, one in which there is diversity.” She said it “sounds very similar to the Taliban.”
“And so there is a nexus in terms of both the international sentiment of a radicalization or a sort of fascism that we see in the terrorist groups, but that’s then repeated by the members of Congress, as we’ve heard recently sort of radicalizing and talking about violence,” she said. “And, of course, the right-wing media machine.”
Watch:
Image: Southerners rally for succession, photo via the League of the South Facebook page
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Is All About Controlling Women’: Greg Abbott Slammed Over Tweet Promoting New Near-Total Abortion Ban
At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday Texas became the first state since the Supreme Court ruled in 1973’s Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to abortion, to effectively take that right away. Wednesday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott, who earlier had celebrated his signing that ban into law with an event in his office, once again celebrated, by posting a tweet declaring that “Texas will always defend the right to life.”
Critics immediately explained why that’s false, while others vented their anger and desperation.
“Texas will always defend the right to life” — unless your life is being threatened by gun violence, COVID-19, or the inability to exercise your constitutional right to an abortion. https://t.co/vOU7JY1Jj3
— Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) September 1, 2021
Yep. It’s called Y’all Queda here in TX
— Ty Wooley (@TyWooley) September 1, 2021
Well, Mr. Governor, if you were really pro-life, you would not have banned mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/HnsDl6iCov
— Augusto Carballido (@AstroAugusto) September 1, 2021
I like how y’all are like “Gun laws won’t stop people from getting guns.” but don’t have the same energy for abortion laws.
Like, it’s not gonna stop people from getting abortions, it’s just going to stop them from getting abortions safely and legally.
— Feral Biohazard (@Hkjllhl) September 1, 2021
it’s pro-life till it comes to covid deaths right texas ?? https://t.co/mYiLfJnHjt
— mace (@guccitricks_) September 1, 2021
It’s always “my body my choice” when it comes to vaccines and masks, but god forbid women have freedom to choose ?
This is not pro life, this is all about controlling women. Absolutely disgusting.
— ?metal?chick? (@CheyenneSojka96) September 1, 2021
Just wait until they’re born into the state with the highest uninsured rate in the US, an abysmal maternal mortality rate (esp. for Black women) & forced to go to schools unmasked during a pandemic. Then they’ll see how precious their life is to Abbott & crew.
— Democat Jorge? (@DemocatJorge) September 1, 2021
At the same time he signs this he’s fighting to stop the expansion of Medicaid in TX. He won’t allow mask mandates in schools. He won’t allow vaccine requirements. This is what I mean about it not being about protecting life @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/ai6Gk8ubEN
— ?Dianne The History Teacher? (@TxBuckeyeBabe) September 1, 2021
No- you’re not pro-life. You’re pro uterus control- if you were pro life you would support vaccines and masks in schools. You don’t mind if those kids are sick or die.
— Melanie (@melsmalltx1) September 1, 2021
When you definitely “respect life.” pic.twitter.com/4X54HBvPwb
— Piss Pissedofferson (@OrganizingPow3r) September 1, 2021
Fuck you. Children are dying because of your refusal to put lives first. My youngest sister, 7, got Covid because of your laws.
You do not care about children. You do no care about lives. No one is fooled by you and WE WILL VOTE YOU OUT. https://t.co/BfeV8y8Ixh
— Amani | Black photographer based in Dallas, Texas (@queen_incendi) September 1, 2021
It’s almost as if the GOP is more concerned with protecting a deadly virus’s reproductive rights than a woman’s reproductive rights… https://t.co/Bj1poHlH77
— Cole Haddon (@colehaddon) September 1, 2021
We also need universal health care, education and living wages. You bring life into this world and provide them the best chances of succeeding then.
— yoda vicious (@silverline274) September 1, 2021
This makes me so angry https://t.co/mA6ex5pjRg
— Spartan01623 (@ArduinoMakes) September 1, 2021
Telling a woman what she can and cannot do with her body is government overreach AND an attack on women’s rights.
Furthermore, making a woman who is impregnated through rape or incest have the baby against her own will is tyranny.
— DaveMonroe (@DMonroeIII) September 1, 2021
Unscientific, misogynistic, controlling nonsense, parading as saintly virtue. We see you.
— Champy Rules (@ChampyRules) September 1, 2021
Sanctimonious bullshit. https://t.co/DsBDBFQqpS
— Matthew Brignall, ND (@drbrignall) September 1, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Deal With It’: Conservative Majority on Oregon School Board Defends Ban on LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter Flags
The conservative 4-3 majority on the Newberg, Oregon school board has a message for students, parents, and teachers upset with their recent decision to ban LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter flags: “Deal with it.”
The Oregonian reports the four conservatives on the school board say they were elected and have a majority that allows them to take this action. Others, like the ACLU, disagree.
The board has now hired an outside attorney to defend its decision to ban the flags.
Last week about 100 protestors gathered in downtown Newberg “weeks after a new conservative school board majority voted to ban staff and faculty from displaying Pride and Black Lives Matter banners in their buildings,” The Oregonian also reports.
The ACLU of Oregon on Thursday says it “sent a letter to the Newberg School District today, demanding the immediate retraction of a ban on displays of Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride.”
“As students, teachers, and staff return to school, they should feel welcomed and included – that they belong. That is exactly what Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride messages do. This is welcoming and inclusive speech. It is protected speech,” ACLU of Oregon Legal Director Kelly Simon said.
KGW News posted this report last week:
