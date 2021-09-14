‘Traitor’ and ‘Fascist’ Senator Demands Resignations of Secretaries of Defense and State – Threatens to Block Noms

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), best known as the “insurrectionist” who raised his fist high up in the air as he helped incite the January 6 attackers and rioters in front of the Capitol building, is demanding the resignations of President joe Biden’s Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense – and threatening to block confirmation of their desperately-needed national security nominees until they do.

“I will not consent to the nomination of any nominee for the Department of Defense or for the Department of State until Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken and Jake Sullivan resign,” Hawley vowed on the floor of the Senate Tuesday. Sullivan is the United States National Security Advisor to President Biden.

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will place a hold on “every single civilian nominee” for the State and Defense departments unless Blinken and Austin resign. He said that his holds will apply to any civilian nominee at the deputy and secretary levels, as well as ambassadors. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 14, 2021

Hawley’s threat exposes his desire to further hamper U.S. national security, as he did on January 6.

“Each of these departments remain gutted after the Trump administration,” the left-leaning super PAC Vote Vets said on social media, referring to the Departments of State and Defense. “They each need nominees quickly approved. Hawley’s grandstanding hurts our security. But what else do you expect from a traitor?”

Justice Correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal, called Hawley a “fascist who supported a coup d’etat,” and “won’t consent to Department of Defense or State nominees until everybody else acquiesces to his whims?”

“This is only news if you are unfamiliar with Josh Hawley,” Mystal added.

Former National Security Spokesman and Special Assistant to President Barack Obama, Tommy Vietor, also weighed in:

The 9/11 Commission specifically cited vacancies in national security jobs as making the US more vulnerable before the September 11th attacks. This performative idiocy by @HawleyMO is exactly the kind of preening political bullshit that puts us at risk. https://t.co/saHsJMRAlc — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 14, 2021

Here’s Sen. Hawley: