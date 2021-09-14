RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Lawmakers and Staffers Say Base Thinks Insurrectionists Didn’t Go Far Enough and Are Calling for ‘Civil War’
Saturday’s rally in support of Jan. 6 Capitol rioters has put GOP lawmakers in an “awkward” position — because a significant portion of the party’s base believes the insurrection was “justified” and is calling for “civil war,” according to a new report from Politico.
Facing this “uncomfortable reality,” GOP lawmakers have done their best to change the subject or ignore questions about the “Justice for J6” rally organized by a former Trump campaign aide — which law-enforcement officials fear could become violent.
Even Republicans who’ve called Capitol rioters “political prisoners” — such as Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Louie Gohmert of Texas — have not said whether they plan to attend the Justice for J6 rally.
However, one GOP lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity acknowledged that the rally has created a “conundrum” for the party’s leaders in Congress.
“The majority of the Republican base feels that Jan. 6 was justified. And because those people didn’t have arms, they shouldn’t be incarcerated right now,” said the lawmaker, who reportedly is from a safe red district.
“Every day, I hear the word ‘Civil War’ — every day,” the lawmaker told Politico, adding when he returned to his district after Jan. 6, he “expected sympathy and disgust about the attack on Congress and instead heard constituents commenting in support.”
According to Politico, “Other Capitol Hill offices reported similar calls from constituents who insisted the rioters did not go far enough in the weeks after the attack, which included more than 1,000 violent acts against law enforcement and is tied to multiple deaths of rallygoers as well as police officers.”
While Democratic leaders say the Capitol is more prepared for Saturday’s rally than it was prior to Jan. 6, “Monday’s announcement of the arrest of a man found with a bayonet and machete and parked near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, just blocks from the Capitol, has heightened concerns about violence,” Politico reports.
Image by Brett Davis via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Traitor’ and ‘Fascist’ Senator Demands Resignations of Secretaries of Defense and State – Threatens to Block Noms
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), best known as the “insurrectionist” who raised his fist high up in the air as he helped incite the January 6 attackers and rioters in front of the Capitol building, is demanding the resignations of President joe Biden’s Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense – and threatening to block confirmation of their desperately-needed national security nominees until they do.
“I will not consent to the nomination of any nominee for the Department of Defense or for the Department of State until Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken and Jake Sullivan resign,” Hawley vowed on the floor of the Senate Tuesday. Sullivan is the United States National Security Advisor to President Biden.
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will place a hold on “every single civilian nominee” for the State and Defense departments unless Blinken and Austin resign.
He said that his holds will apply to any civilian nominee at the deputy and secretary levels, as well as ambassadors.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 14, 2021
Hawley’s threat exposes his desire to further hamper U.S. national security, as he did on January 6.
“Each of these departments remain gutted after the Trump administration,” the left-leaning super PAC Vote Vets said on social media, referring to the Departments of State and Defense. “They each need nominees quickly approved. Hawley’s grandstanding hurts our security. But what else do you expect from a traitor?”
Justice Correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal, called Hawley a “fascist who supported a coup d’etat,” and “won’t consent to Department of Defense or State nominees until everybody else acquiesces to his whims?”
“This is only news if you are unfamiliar with Josh Hawley,” Mystal added.
Former National Security Spokesman and Special Assistant to President Barack Obama, Tommy Vietor, also weighed in:
The 9/11 Commission specifically cited vacancies in national security jobs as making the US more vulnerable before the September 11th attacks. This performative idiocy by @HawleyMO is exactly the kind of preening political bullshit that puts us at risk. https://t.co/saHsJMRAlc
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 14, 2021
Here’s Sen. Hawley:
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who famously raised a fist in solidarity to the 1/6 insurrectionists, says he won’t consent to any Department of Defense or State nominations until Sec. of State Antony Blinken, Defense Sec. Gen. Lloyd Austin and NSA Jake Sullivan resign. pic.twitter.com/ckMSU1Phc5
— The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Far Right Republican Hijacks Hearing, Accuses Biden of Treason, Tries to Stop Secretary of State From Speaking
A far right wing U.S. Congressman hijacked the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan on live TV Monday, accusing the President of the United States of treason then trying to block the Secretary of State from responding to his attacks.
After accusing President Joe Biden of manipulating intelligence coming out of Afghanistan, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) declared, “in my opinion that’s absolutely aid and comfort to the enemy,” which is the definition of treason.
“I absolutely wonder if you were complicit in this as well. I find it hard to believe that President Biden would do that without you being aware of this and these are things that we deserve to know, better answers, have better hearings on this, I do not believe a word that you’re saying on this. Simply put, I do not wish to hear from you,” Congressman Mast told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
As Blinken tried to respond, Mast took over the hearing, talking over Blinken and repeatedly telling him he did not want to hear him, calling him a liar, and announcing he would not listen to him.
“I do not believe a word that you’re saying on this,” he interjected. “I do not wish to hear from you. I’m not yielding you a moment of time. I don’t wish to hear your lies.”
Mast’s time had already expired, and Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) tried to get it back under control.
“What the Congressman said is simply wrong,” Blinken replied. “Period.”
“I think every member of this committee has been apprised of or had access to the intelligence assessments throughout the year – and you know what they were, and you know what they are,” Blinken charged.
The Florida congressman did manage to introduce lies into the record, including the common GOP-told falsehood that the U.S. forfeited tens of billions of dollars of military equipment to the Taliban.
Watch:
Chaos ensues at Afghanistan hearing after Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) accuses the Biden administration of falsifying data and refuses to let Secretary of State Antony Blinken respond. pic.twitter.com/1anPUAiC4K
— The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Bible-Waving QAnon Congresswoman Calls for Jesus to ‘Install’ ‘Righteous Men and Women of God’ to Run Government
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado spoke Saturday at a conference held by the Truth & Liberty Coalition, a religious-right political organization founded by right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack.
Addressing a crowd of conservative Christian activists gathered in the auditorium at Wommack’s Charis Bible College, Boebert called on the audience to put faith into action by calling on God to remove ungodly leaders in Washington, D.C., and replace them with “righteous men and women of God” who realize that the government should be taking orders from the church.
“When we see Biden address the nation and the world and show more contempt and aggravation and aggression towards unvaccinated Americans than he does terrorists, we have a problem,” Boebert said. “And that’s why I have articles of impeachment to impeach Joe Biden, Kamala Harris.”
“We cannot take another 18 months, we cannot take another three years of this poor, failed leadership,” she continued. “We are sons and daughters of revolutionaries. They went to battle for a lot less. They took a stand for a lot less. And it’s time we get involved. I need you involved in every local level. I need you speaking up. I need the world to hear your voice. You know the word of God, and you know that there is power in your words, that the world was framed by words. You have the Lord God Almighty on your side. I need you to use your voice and speak.”
“What if Jesus showed up today and said, ‘From this point forward, everything you say you will have it’?” Boebert asked rhetorically. “He said it! That’s exactly what he said to us. So, what are we saying? Are we going to sit and agree with the enemy? Are we going to agree with what the enemy is doing? Are we going to sit back and complain and murmur? Or are we going to speak life into this nation? Are we going to speak victory? Are we going to declare that God removes these unrighteous politicians, these corrupt, crooked politician, and installs righteous men and women of God?”
“You have the God kind of faith, and that faith speaks,” she added. “That faith speaks to mountains, those impossible, immovable situations, and I think there’s some mountains they need to hear your voice. … It’s time the church speaks up. The church has relinquished too much authority to government. We should not be taking orders from the government; the government needs to be looking at the church and saying, ‘How do we do this effectively?’”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
