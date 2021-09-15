Anti-Vaxxers Are Calling Themselves ‘Purebloods’ – a Term That Draws ‘Parallels With Nazi Doctrine’: Report

Vice News on Wednesday reported on a new trend among some in the anti-vaccine community who are now referring to themselves as “purebloods.”

The publication notes that the term is what the villainous Death Eaters in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books refer to themselves as, and that Rowling created the term with the intention of “drawing parallels with the Nazi doctrine of the ‘master race.'”

While it’s unclear when anti-vaxxers started calling themselves “purebloods,” it seems the term really took off when conservative TikToker influencer Lyndsey Marie used it in a video over the weekend in which she said, “From now on, I refuse to be referred to as ‘unvaccinated’… I want everyone to now call me Pureblood.”‘

That video has since gone on to get around 250,000 views and has been shared roughly 5,000 times across the platform, Vice writes.

The term was such a hit that Marie is now selling merchandise with the slogan, “PUREBLOOD; Unmasked, Unvaxxed, Unafraid.”

While Marie may claim to be “unafraid” of the novel coronavirus, it doesn’t chance the fact that more than 650,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and the virus was the third-leading cause of death last year, trailing only heart disease and cancer.

Image: Screenshot via TikTok