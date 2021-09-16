RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP AG Running to Unseat Mark Kelly Is Suing Biden Over Vaccines, Using Lawsuit to Advance Campaign, Admits It’s ‘A Long Shot’
The far right wing Republican Attorney General of Arizona is suing the Biden administration over the President’s policy requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure they are vaccinated or produce weekly negative tests. He admits his lawsuit is “a long shot.”
But that’s not stopping Attorney General Mark Brnovich, an anti-LGBTQ extremist and former federal prosecutor trained to only bring cases he knows have a chance of succeeding.
Brnovich is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly in the 2022 election.
“Is it a long shot? Yeah, I recognize that,” Brnovich told Bloomberg News. “But I also think these are very important principles to be fighting for.”
Bloomberg notes that “other Republican attorneys general signaled that they’d wait until” OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, published the actual rules “before going to court.”
Brnovich is using the lawsuit, and his appearance on far right extremist Mark Levin’s radio show this week, to advance his campaign, as this YouTube video, “paid for by Brnovich for Senate” shows.
Brnovich, whose campaign website lists “SECURING OUR BORDERS & COMMUNITIES” as his top issue, “said his suit claims that Biden’s executive order violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause because the vaccine is optional for undocumented immigrants at the U.S. border while being mandatory for American workers.”
Brnovich has a long history of using the legal system to advance his agenda.
In 2015 as the attorney general he signed an amicus brief arguing against same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court Obergefell case, which ultimately found a constitutional right to marriage for same-sex couples.
That brief argued that the right of a state’s citizens to “exercise their sovereign authority to determine the meaning of marriage” was more important than the right of couples to marry.
Brnovich used his power as attorney general to order Arizona’s Department of Child Safety to ban same-sex couples from adopting – a move so extreme the state’s Republican governor overruled him.
Having lost on imposing his extremist agenda against marriage and adoption rights for same-sex couples, Brnovich moved to support the “right” of businesses to discriminate against Arizona’s LGBTQ residents.
He also sued the Obama administration over its policies supporting the rights of transgender students, calling them a “gun to the head” of the nation’s school systems.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Anti-Vaxxers Are Calling Themselves ‘Purebloods’ – a Term That Draws ‘Parallels With Nazi Doctrine’: Report
Vice News on Wednesday reported on a new trend among some in the anti-vaccine community who are now referring to themselves as “purebloods.”
The publication notes that the term is what the villainous Death Eaters in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books refer to themselves as, and that Rowling created the term with the intention of “drawing parallels with the Nazi doctrine of the ‘master race.'”
While it’s unclear when anti-vaxxers started calling themselves “purebloods,” it seems the term really took off when conservative TikToker influencer Lyndsey Marie used it in a video over the weekend in which she said, “From now on, I refuse to be referred to as ‘unvaccinated’… I want everyone to now call me Pureblood.”‘
That video has since gone on to get around 250,000 views and has been shared roughly 5,000 times across the platform, Vice writes.
The term was such a hit that Marie is now selling merchandise with the slogan, “PUREBLOOD; Unmasked, Unvaxxed, Unafraid.”
While Marie may claim to be “unafraid” of the novel coronavirus, it doesn’t chance the fact that more than 650,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and the virus was the third-leading cause of death last year, trailing only heart disease and cancer.
Image: Screenshot via TikTok
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Traitor’ and ‘Fascist’ Senator Demands Resignations of Secretaries of Defense and State – Threatens to Block Noms
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), best known as the “insurrectionist” who raised his fist high up in the air as he helped incite the January 6 attackers and rioters in front of the Capitol building, is demanding the resignations of President joe Biden’s Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense – and threatening to block confirmation of their desperately-needed national security nominees until they do.
“I will not consent to the nomination of any nominee for the Department of Defense or for the Department of State until Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken and Jake Sullivan resign,” Hawley vowed on the floor of the Senate Tuesday. Sullivan is the United States National Security Advisor to President Biden.
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will place a hold on “every single civilian nominee” for the State and Defense departments unless Blinken and Austin resign.
He said that his holds will apply to any civilian nominee at the deputy and secretary levels, as well as ambassadors.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 14, 2021
Hawley’s threat exposes his desire to further hamper U.S. national security, as he did on January 6.
“Each of these departments remain gutted after the Trump administration,” the left-leaning super PAC Vote Vets said on social media, referring to the Departments of State and Defense. “They each need nominees quickly approved. Hawley’s grandstanding hurts our security. But what else do you expect from a traitor?”
Justice Correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal, called Hawley a “fascist who supported a coup d’etat,” and “won’t consent to Department of Defense or State nominees until everybody else acquiesces to his whims?”
“This is only news if you are unfamiliar with Josh Hawley,” Mystal added.
Former National Security Spokesman and Special Assistant to President Barack Obama, Tommy Vietor, also weighed in:
The 9/11 Commission specifically cited vacancies in national security jobs as making the US more vulnerable before the September 11th attacks. This performative idiocy by @HawleyMO is exactly the kind of preening political bullshit that puts us at risk. https://t.co/saHsJMRAlc
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 14, 2021
Here’s Sen. Hawley:
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who famously raised a fist in solidarity to the 1/6 insurrectionists, says he won’t consent to any Department of Defense or State nominations until Sec. of State Antony Blinken, Defense Sec. Gen. Lloyd Austin and NSA Jake Sullivan resign. pic.twitter.com/ckMSU1Phc5
— The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Lawmakers and Staffers Say Base Thinks Insurrectionists Didn’t Go Far Enough and Are Calling for ‘Civil War’
Saturday’s rally in support of Jan. 6 Capitol rioters has put GOP lawmakers in an “awkward” position — because a significant portion of the party’s base believes the insurrection was “justified” and is calling for “civil war,” according to a new report from Politico.
Facing this “uncomfortable reality,” GOP lawmakers have done their best to change the subject or ignore questions about the “Justice for J6” rally organized by a former Trump campaign aide — which law-enforcement officials fear could become violent.
Even Republicans who’ve called Capitol rioters “political prisoners” — such as Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Louie Gohmert of Texas — have not said whether they plan to attend the Justice for J6 rally.
However, one GOP lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity acknowledged that the rally has created a “conundrum” for the party’s leaders in Congress.
“The majority of the Republican base feels that Jan. 6 was justified. And because those people didn’t have arms, they shouldn’t be incarcerated right now,” said the lawmaker, who reportedly is from a safe red district.
“Every day, I hear the word ‘Civil War’ — every day,” the lawmaker told Politico, adding when he returned to his district after Jan. 6, he “expected sympathy and disgust about the attack on Congress and instead heard constituents commenting in support.”
According to Politico, “Other Capitol Hill offices reported similar calls from constituents who insisted the rioters did not go far enough in the weeks after the attack, which included more than 1,000 violent acts against law enforcement and is tied to multiple deaths of rallygoers as well as police officers.”
While Democratic leaders say the Capitol is more prepared for Saturday’s rally than it was prior to Jan. 6, “Monday’s announcement of the arrest of a man found with a bayonet and machete and parked near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, just blocks from the Capitol, has heightened concerns about violence,” Politico reports.
Image by Brett Davis via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- News2 days ago
Top National Security Attorney Shuts Down Trump’s Claim Gen. Milley Committed ‘Treason’ in Just Four Words
- News2 days ago
Log Cabin Republicans Go Full MAGA With Melania and Mar-a-Lago Event
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Republican Who Blames Mass Shootings on ‘Homosexual Marriage’ Says ‘Just Like Trump, God Is Raising Josh Mandel Up’
- News3 days ago
‘Oh My God’: Joy Reid Slams Nicki Minaj for Claim About Her ‘Cousin’s Friend’s’ COVID Vaccine-Swollen Testicles
- GOING FULL MAGA2 days ago
UPDATED: Republican Falsely Claims It’s a ‘Fact’ Biden Is Mentally ‘Disadvantaged’ – Wants to Know Who’s Behind ‘Puppeteer Act’
- News2 days ago
Top Military Advisor Secretly Had Defense Officials Take an Oath Blocking Trump From Launching Nuclear War Without His OK
- News2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Crashes School Board Mask Mandate Meeting to Attack Dem Governor: ‘We Will Not Accept Your Edicts’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Lawmakers and Staffers Say Base Thinks Insurrectionists Didn’t Go Far Enough and Are Calling for ‘Civil War’