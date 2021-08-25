BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 6 Committee Demands Tons of Gov’t. Records Including Any Attempts by Trump ‘To Remain in Office After January 20’
The bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just ordered a massive trove of documents and information from several federal agencies and departments, including the White House, the Dept. of Defense, and the DOJ. Included in that request is information about any discussions on invoking the Insurrection Act, martial law, and “All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021.”
It is also seeking information related to dozens of former President Donald Trump’s top advisors and close family members, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Jr., Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and many more.
NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarland reports:
ALERT: US House Select Jan 6 Committee sends sweeping requests for records to federal agencies… including to US Justice Dept
Seeking: Agency communication before Jan 20 w/ M Meadows, S Powell, R Giuliani, J Ellis
Documents about possibility of invoking “Insurrection Act” pic.twitter.com/uutcxDTYs3
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
He adds that the “Committee is also requesting:”
“All documents & communications from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, relating to the use of martial law.
“All documents and communications from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, relating to defying orders from the President”
and
“From November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, all documents and communications relating to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
“All documents and communications relating to instructions to stop or delay preparation for the transition of administrations”
More:
** Also flagging this:
Committee seeks from Archives any White House “Documents and communications referring or relating to QAnon, the Proud Boys, Stop the Steal, Oath Keepers, or Three Percenters concerning the 2020 election results”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
From the Defense Dept. the Committee is requesting: “All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021”
MORE: Committee also asks Pentagon for records about:
“Possible attempts by President Donald
Trump to remain in office”
Martial law
25th Amendment
Charles Flynn
Kash Patel
National Guard deployment on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/PiwC9DzV9C
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
MacFarlane also notes the Committee is requesting records from dozens of Trump advisors and family members:
ALERT: Jan 6 Committee also seeks sweeping sets of White House records from National Archives
Jan 6 – White House visitor logs
“Documents.. regarding movements of the President on Jan 6”
And documents/communications relating *in any way* to the following people ====> pic.twitter.com/Zfd0jBbEEv
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Biden Counters Right Wing Critics: ‘Any American Who Wants to Come Home, We Will Get You Home’
Addressing the American people for the second time on Afghanistan this week President Joe Biden promised “any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”
“Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” President Biden says while speaking on U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/QNirfhxqgk
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2021
The President has been attacked for what critics claim was a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as that country fell to the Taliban in just 11 days, a timeframe the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff declared was faster than any intelligence had predicted.
Calling the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” President Biden declared the “only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.”
“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” Pres. Biden says on situation in Kabul.
“The only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/iZYPZn7bSh
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 20, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
DeSantis Defunds School Districts for Mask Mandates
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has followed through on his threat to defund school districts that defy his ban on mask mandates.
On Friday Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the state will withhold funds for two school districts, Broward County and Alachua County, according to Miami Herald reporter Ana Ceballos.
It appears the funds being withheld are payroll funds for “school board members who voted to impose a mask mandate.” The action will go into effect next week unless they reverse course before then.
BREAKING: Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says the state will withhold state funds from Broward and Alachua public schools, targeting school officials compensation, as a result of them violating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask orders.
— Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) August 20, 2021
Commissioner Corcoran in a statement repeatedly cites “the law” but does not specify what law prohibits local school boards from protecting the health of students and staff.
“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law,” Corcoran said, the Miami Herald reports. “These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”
President Joe Biden has already notified school districts the U.S. Dept. of Education will make up any funds lost as a result of implementing mask mandates.
BREAKING NEWS
Texas Gov. Abbott Contracts COVID After Banning Mask and Vaccine Mandates – and Speaking to a Packed House Last Night
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Texas Republican has steadfastly refused to lift his anti-science ban on mask and vaccine mandates.
Texas is among the worst states for coronavirus currently, with an extremely high case load and low vaccination rate.
Abbott reportedly has been vaccinated, and his office says he is tested daily.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announces he has tested positive for COVID:
“The governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.” pic.twitter.com/fxHD09YyjZ
— The Recount (@therecount) August 17, 2021
Gov. Abbott spoke to a packed house Monday night of about 600 people, where few wore masks and social distancing was non-existent.
Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.
Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.
Let’s keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021
Trending
- 'HUGE'2 days ago
Maddow Not Leaving MSNBC but Her Nightly Show ‘Will Come to an End’ Next Year: Report
- News2 days ago
‘Disgusting’: Jim Acosta Snaps at Darrell Issa After He Defends Sexist Jokes About Women
- OPINION3 days ago
COVID Disinformation Purveyor Sen. Ron Johnson Urges FDA to Not Grant Full Approval to Coronavirus Vaccine
- 'COMMITTED TO BRINGING AMERICANS HOME'2 days ago
‘Irresponsible’: Peter Doocy Decimated by Jen Psaki for Claiming Americans Are ‘Stranded’ in Afghanistan
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Congressman Brands Speaker Pelosi With Nazi Slur as Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks on and Says Nothing
- AYKM?2 days ago
Watch: Fox News Asks if FDA Rushed COVID Vaccine Approval Then Asks ‘What Took So Long?’
- News2 days ago
GOP Rep. Demands Biden’s ‘Immediate’ Resignation for Decision to Withdraw From Afghanistan – Which 63% Support
- 'PROTECTING THE COMMON GOOD'2 days ago
New Poll Shows Vast Majority Support Mask and Vaccine Mandates As FDA Grants Pfizer Full Approval