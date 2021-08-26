Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Remarks on Terror Attack Against US Forces in Afghanistan

The bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just ordered a massive trove of documents and information from several federal agencies and departments, including the White House, the Dept. of Defense, and the DOJ. Included in that request is information about any discussions on invoking the Insurrection Act, martial law, and “All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021.”

It is also seeking information related to dozens of former President Donald Trump’s top advisors and close family members, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Jr., Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and many more.

NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarland reports:

ALERT: US House Select Jan 6 Committee sends sweeping requests for records to federal agencies… including to US Justice Dept Seeking: Agency communication before Jan 20 w/ M Meadows, S Powell, R Giuliani, J Ellis Documents about possibility of invoking “Insurrection Act” pic.twitter.com/uutcxDTYs3 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021

He adds that the “Committee is also requesting:”

“All documents & communications from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, relating to the use of martial law.

“All documents and communications from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, relating to defying orders from the President”

and

“From November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, all documents and communications relating to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

and

“All documents and communications relating to instructions to stop or delay preparation for the transition of administrations”

More:

** Also flagging this: Committee seeks from Archives any White House “Documents and communications referring or relating to QAnon, the Proud Boys, Stop the Steal, Oath Keepers, or Three Percenters concerning the 2020 election results” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021

From the Defense Dept. the Committee is requesting: “All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021”

MORE: Committee also asks Pentagon for records about: “Possible attempts by President Donald

Trump to remain in office” Martial law

25th Amendment

Charles Flynn

Kash Patel

National Guard deployment on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/PiwC9DzV9C — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021

MacFarlane also notes the Committee is requesting records from dozens of Trump advisors and family members: