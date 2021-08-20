BREAKING NEWS
Biden Counters Right Wing Critics: ‘Any American Who Wants to Come Home, We Will Get You Home’
Addressing the American people for the second time on Afghanistan this week President Joe Biden promised “any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”
“Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” President Biden says while speaking on U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/QNirfhxqgk
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2021
The President has been attacked for what critics claim was a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as that country fell to the Taliban in just 11 days, a timeframe the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff declared was faster than any intelligence had predicted.
Calling the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” President Biden declared the “only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.”
“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” Pres. Biden says on situation in Kabul.
“The only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/iZYPZn7bSh
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 20, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
DeSantis Defunds School Districts for Mask Mandates
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has followed through on his threat to defund school districts that defy his ban on mask mandates.
On Friday Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the state will withhold funds for two school districts, Broward County and Alachua County, according to Miami Herald reporter Ana Ceballos.
It appears the funds being withheld are payroll funds for “school board members who voted to impose a mask mandate.” The action will go into effect next week unless they reverse course before then.
BREAKING: Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says the state will withhold state funds from Broward and Alachua public schools, targeting school officials compensation, as a result of them violating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask orders.
— Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) August 20, 2021
Commissioner Corcoran in a statement repeatedly cites “the law” but does not specify what law prohibits local school boards from protecting the health of students and staff.
“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law,” Corcoran said, the Miami Herald reports. “These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”
President Joe Biden has already notified school districts the U.S. Dept. of Education will make up any funds lost as a result of implementing mask mandates.
BREAKING NEWS
Texas Gov. Abbott Contracts COVID After Banning Mask and Vaccine Mandates – and Speaking to a Packed House Last Night
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Texas Republican has steadfastly refused to lift his anti-science ban on mask and vaccine mandates.
Texas is among the worst states for coronavirus currently, with an extremely high case load and low vaccination rate.
Abbott reportedly has been vaccinated, and his office says he is tested daily.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announces he has tested positive for COVID:
“The governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.” pic.twitter.com/fxHD09YyjZ
— The Recount (@therecount) August 17, 2021
Gov. Abbott spoke to a packed house Monday night of about 600 people, where few wore masks and social distancing was non-existent.
Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.
Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.
Let’s keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Biden Administration Set to Announce New Position on Coronavirus Booster Shots: It Is Recommending Them
The Biden administration is about to announce a new position on coronavirus vaccine booster shots: they are recommending them.
The administration as soon as this week is expected to tell the American people that they will need a coronavirus booster shot eight months being fully-vaccinated, The Washington Post reports Monday night.
The new position is a change from what CDC officials have said in previous months. It is based on research that leads health experts to say the additional shots are needed “to combat waning immunity from the immunizations and the highly transmissible delta variant that is sparking a surge in covid-19 cases throughout the nation, according to four people familiar with the decision.”
“Nursing home residents and health care workers will most likely be the first to get booster shots,” The New York Times adds, “as soon as September, followed by other older people who were vaccinated last winter.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
