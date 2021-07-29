BREAKING NEWS
Pentagon to Order Members of the Military to Comply With Biden Federal Employee COVID Vaccination Requirements
The Pentagon said Thursday evening it will order members of the military to comply with President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus or face a regime of regular testing, social distancing, mask wearing, and travel restrictions.
“Although those steps fall short of a mandate,” The New York Times reports, “Mr. Biden also ordered the Defense Department to move rapidly toward one for all members of the military, a step that would affect almost 1.5 million troops, many of whom have resisted taking a shot that is highly effective against a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 600,000 Americans.”
It was not clear how far the requirement for Pentagon employees would reach.
While estimates vary, the Pentagon noted on its website around 2016 it employs “over 1.4 million men and women on active duty, and 718,000 civilian personnel,” along with 1.1 million who serve in the National Guard and Reserve forces.
The news comes as The Washington Post published a disturbing leaked CDC report on the delta variant that, coincidentally in military terms, “argues officials must ‘acknowledge the war has changed.'”
It reveals the delta variant is “so contagious that it acts almost like a different novel virus, leaping from target to target more swiftly than Ebola or the common cold.”
It also refers to unpublished data that finds “vaccinated individuals infected with delta may be able to transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people infected with delta have measurable viral loads similar to those who are unvaccinated and infected with the variant.”
Given the new information about the delta variant mandating the vaccine would appear to be a matter of national security.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Feds Arrest Close Trump Pal Tom Barrack: Report
Federal law enforcement authorities have arrested a top Trump friend and ally, Tom Barrack. The charges have yet to be unsealed, CNBC reports.
Barrack served as then-President Donald Trump’s chairman of his 2017 inaugural fund. The charges are not believed to be related to that fund.
“Few people are closer to Trump than Barrack, his friend for three decades,” an October, 2017 Washington Post article said of Barrack.
“Barrack as Barrack helped rescue Trump’s real estate empire years ago. He was the top fundraiser for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He turned down a Cabinet offer, preferring to be an outside adviser, although his name is still mentioned as a potential White House chief of staff should Trump decide to choose a new one. Above all, Barrack has remained unfailingly loyal to Trump, whom he sees as a shrewd politician.”
UPDATE:
NBC’s Tom Winter reports charges include acting as an “agent” of a foreign government, “influencing the foreign policy positions of the Trump campaign in 2016” and lying to the FBI:
UPDATED: The Justice Department says that Barrack has been charged with acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the direction of UAE officials by influencing the foreign policy positions of the Trump campaign in 2016 and lying to the FBI. https://t.co/CNH3Dy6KxA
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 20, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Biden Warns Putin on Hacking: US Will ‘Take Any Action Necessary’ to Protect America
President Joe Biden issued a warning in a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the United States will “take any action necessary” to protect America, after a wave of Russia-based hacking against U.S. companies in recent weeks, including a $70 million ransomware attack, and reportedly an attack on the RNC.
“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House says in a published readout of the call.
President Biden “spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world,” the White House adds.
“President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware. President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday afternoon the call lasted about an hour.
.@PressSec on President Biden phone call with Russian President Putin: "The president also made clear that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure. So, this is an example of leader-to-leader diplomacy." pic.twitter.com/qzkrljRUyw
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 9, 2021
The call comes just weeks after President Biden met face-to-face with Putin, and warned him to rein-in the Russian hackers, some of whom are reportedly Russian government actors.
BREAKING NEWS
Tucker Carlson Was Trying to Get a Putin Interview – And May Have Been Talking to a Russian ‘Foreign Agent’: Report
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s bombshell accusations from last week – that the National Security Agency was spying on him, reading his emails and intended to leak them to get him kicked off the air – remains in dispute, but an Axios report Wednesday evening reveals what he may have actually been concerned about.
Carlson, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, was attempting to get an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he may have been communicating with a Russian spy in that effort.
Citing experts, Swan reports one scenario, and the least likely, “is that the U.S. government submitted a request to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor Carlson to protect national security.”
“A more plausible scenario is that one of the people Carlson was talking to as an intermediary to help him get the Putin interview was under surveillance as a foreign agent,” in other words, a Russian spy. “In that scenario, Carlson’s emails or text messages could have been incidentally collected as part of monitoring this person, but Carlson’s identity would have been masked in any intelligence reports.”
Swan goes on to say that two sources “familiar with Carlson’s communications said his two Kremlin intermediaries live in the United States, but the sources could not confirm whether both are American citizens or whether both were on U.S. soil at the time they communicated with Carlson.”
“This is relevant because if one of them was a foreign national and on foreign soil during the communications, the U.S. government wouldn’t necessarily have had to seek approval to monitor their communications.”
But CNN’s Oliver Darcy urges caution, reminding that Carlson claimed the NSA was trying to get his show canceled.
Carlson’s original claim is worth keeping in mind: That the NSA was spying on him for political reasons and conspiring to leak his comms to get him kicked off air. https://t.co/nm4ixYk8l2
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 7, 2021
As Axios notes, plenty of American journalists have interviewed Putin, so that’s not a problem.
What Swan and Darcy don’t discuss is the most obvious question: what was in those emails (or other communications) to a Russian foreign agent that would make Carlson, a conspiracy theorist, white supremacist, and white nationalist, think would be so damaging that they could get his show canceled?
Trending
- MAGA IS A HATE GROUP2 days ago
MAGA Cult Member Leaves Homophobic, Racist, Profanity-Laden Voicemail for DC Police Officer as He Testified
- 'TRAITORS AND RAPISTS SIT DOWN'2 days ago
Gaetz Hastily Escorted Out of Press Conference as Reporter Repeatedly Asks: ‘Are You a Pedophile?’
- 'BETRAY THEIR OATH OF OFFICE'3 days ago
Watch: DC Police Officer Angrily Berates Elected Republicans as ‘Disgraceful!’ for Downplaying Jan. 6 Attacks
- GROW UP2 days ago
GOP Congressman Has Mask Meltdown on House Floor: ‘Shut This Place Down!’
- BACK THE BLUE?2 days ago
CNN’s Jake Tapper: Why Aren’t National Police Unions ‘Speaking Out on Behalf’ of Capitol Cops?
- News3 days ago
‘It’s What Stupid People Do’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Burns Kevin McCarthy for ‘Childish’ Games
- 'THAT DAY IN THE WHITE HOUSE'3 days ago
Liz Cheney Makes Clear She’s Targeting Trump in January 6 Select Committee Opening Remarks
- 'PARTY OF DIVISION'2 days ago
GOP Candidates Unveil ‘Shameful’ New MAGA-Like ‘Dog Whistle’ They’ll Use to Scare White Voters in 2024