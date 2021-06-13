LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘I Never Lied’: Kayleigh McEnany Says God Made Her Tell the Truth in the White House Despite Documented Lies
Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Sunday that she never lied as White House press secretary because she believes in God.
While speaking to Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, McEnany recalled that she had been asked if she would ever lie to the American people soon after taking the job as press secretary.
“And I said without hesitation, no,” she remarked. “And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information.”
McEnany complained that the press has attacked her by calling her a “liar.”
“Our motto was this: offense only,” she told the crowd. “Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies — if I can use that word — told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans. And we must be on offense.”
McEnany went on to recount news reports that she claimed had been fabricated to damage former President Donald Trump.
She did not address the litany of lies that were reported by the news media during her tenure as White House press secretary.
In one article alone, Refinery29’s Natalie Gontcharova detailed nearly two dozen of McEnany’s falsehoods.
Watch the video below from Real America’s Voice.
‘Excels at Ignoring Women’: Madison Cawthorn Slammed for False Claim He’s First Freshman to Have a Bill Passed
When North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn first came to Capitol Hill in January he quickly sent out a message to the GOP caucus admitting he had no interest in legislation.
“I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation,” he wrote in a January 19 email to House Republicans.
Now he’s trying to turn that messaging into messaging about legislation that he’s passed. Except he hasn’t passed any legislation.
“I am proud to announce that my office is the FIRST Freshman office to have a bill pass the House!” he tweeted, falsely, Wednesday morning.
🇺🇸BREAKING: I am proud to announce that my office is the FIRST Freshman office to have a bill pass the House!
This bill will provide our veterans with much needed assistance as they reenter the workforce!
Never forget, America is the land of the free BECAUSE of the brave.🇺🇸
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 19, 2021
Social media users were quick to point out that not only is Cawthorn not the first, he hasn’t actually passed any bills he’s sponsored — meaning, he hasn’t passed any bills he or his staff have drafted. Any member of Congress can co-sponsor a bill, and he’s bragging about putting his name on a bill that passed.
As it turns out, the first freshman to have a bill passed is a Democrat, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia. Cawthorn voted for the bill that made her the first freshman to have a bill passed in this Congress, as Yahoo News reported.
Overall, Rep. Cawthorn has sponsored 10 bills or resolutions, and co-sponsored 110.
Of the 10, none have passed the House.
(One of Cawthorn’s bills, a resolution, is to honor the fall of a Russian city 100 years ago.)
Cawthorn a few hours later amended his claim, but instead of graciously apologizing to the freshman Democrat who was the first to have a bill passed, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, he handed the honor to the first Republican:
Spoke too soon! Turns out @RepGarbarino holds the honor of first Republican Freshman! Massive shoutout to him and his team! Very proud to be among the first!
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 19, 2021
Cawthorn’s lie was quickly retweeted by Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier, who has nearly one million followers. The retweet is still up even though it’s false.
The response to Cawthorn’s latest stunt has not been kind, with some even exposing his poor attendance record.
The Bro Congressman excels at ignoring women.
— Bully, Coward & Victim – Specter of Roy Cohn (@epbofx) May 19, 2021
Clarification: House freshmen.
Not to worry, GA congressman Clyde, who believes the Jan 6 insurrection was perpetrated by tourists, is right behind you. pic.twitter.com/IeJSop0194
— Pamela Johnson (@ilovemyjobpj) May 19, 2021
Said the insurrectionist with the worst voting record in the class. pic.twitter.com/BrSQIk2EcS
— Not Lauren Boebert Q-CO (@BoebertQ) May 19, 2021
This is false. Freshman Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s PPP Extension Act passed the House on March 16. Cawthorn voted for it. https://t.co/kCNErpCYkv
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 19, 2021
‘Not Even Close to True’: CNN Blasts Just-Elected GOP Caucus Chair Elise Stefanik’s ‘Wildly Inaccurate’ First Speech
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a Trump acolyte, was just elected to replace booted House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney. In her first speech minutes after securing her new leadership position Stefanik delivered a “wildly inaccurate” claim, CNN reported.
“We see the worst jobs report in over 20 years,” Stefanik said.
“I just want to note something also that was just wildly inaccurate,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow said on-air after the speech. Stefanik was “talking about the economy, blasting this economy, saying we just got ‘the worst jobs report in 20 years.’ That is not true, not even close to true, we’ll keep monitoring this we’ll be right back.”
One year ago America, under Stefanik’s top supporter, President Donald Trump, America did see “the worst jobs report in U.S. history.”
Listen to Stefanik’s speech:
“My focus is on unity—because that’s what the American people, and that’s what our voters, deserve,” Rep. Elise Stefanik says shortly after being elected House GOP conference chair, replacing Liz Cheney. https://t.co/1bGf8Z7eHJ pic.twitter.com/UOeKPmMiQ7
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 14, 2021
New Ruling Involving Bill Barr Proves That He Also Lied Under Oath to Congress
If former Attorney General Bill Barr lied in court, then it stands to reason that his testimony to Congress was also a lie, noted Center for American Progress communications VP Jesse Lee, citing a New York Times report.
Barr was outed by federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson for lying to her, to the court, and to the American people about the process for investigating and considering whether or not President Donald Trump would be prosecuted for obstruction of justice.
“At issue is how Mr. Barr handled the end of the Mueller investigationand the release of its findings to the public,” the New York Times reported Tuesday. “In March 2019, the office of the special counsel overseeing the inquiry, Robert S. Mueller III, delivered its report to the Justice Department. In a highly unusual decision, Mr. Mueller declined to make a determination about whether Mr. Trump had illegally obstructed justice.”
The Times also explained that it opened the door for Barr to take over the investigation and after being handed Mueller’s report, he issued his own summary to Congress, saying Trump wouldn’t be charged. “Mr. Mueller’s team believed that Mr. Barr’s characterization of the document was misleading and privately urged him to release more of their findings, but Mr. Barr refused.”
When testifying before the U.S. Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) asked Barr, “If the special counsel (Robert Mueller) found facts sufficient to constitute obstruction of justice, would he have stated that finding?”
Barr answered, “If he had found that, I think he would state it, yes.”
Mueller’s report made it clear.
Read the full report from the New York Times.
