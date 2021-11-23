LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Trump Issues Stunningly False Statement Criticizing Biden for ‘Attack’ on US Oil Reserves
Donald Trump, the disgraced, former president who is reportedly planning a third campaign, on Tuesday released an exceptionally false statement criticizing President Joe Biden for taking action to combat increasing gas and home heating oil prices.
President Biden Tuesday morning announced he has authorized 50 million barrels of oil to be sold from the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves, a move that should help lower oil and gas prices that have risen because of OPEC+ policies. Biden is making the move in conjunction with similar moves by five other countries: China, India, Japan, South Korea and the U.K.
“We expect the industry to be passing through these savings to consumers as quickly as possible,” a White House official said, as The Wall Street Journal reports.
“The president stands ready to take additional action, if needed, and is prepared to use his full authorities working in coordination with the rest of the world to maintain adequate supply as we exit the pandemic,” the White House added.
Trump, in a statement released to the press, outright lied about Biden’s move, and about his own performance and that of other U.S. Presidents.
“For decades our Country’s very important Strategic Oil Reserves were low or virtually empty in that no President wanted to pay the price of filling them up. I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low. Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else,” Trump falsely claimed.
As The New York Times’ Peter Baker notes, the Strategic Oil Reserves (technically the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,) were far from empty when Trump took office, but they were far less full when he left:
Strategic Petroleum Reserve on the day Trump took office: 695 million barrels
Strategic Petroleum Reserve on the day Trump left office: 638 million barrelshttps://t.co/P4esCfDbNB
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 23, 2021
That’s not the only lie Trump told.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is authorized to hold up to 714 million barrels (in 2009 it was 727 million barrels), so they were nearly full when Trump took office. He also exposed his ignorance about how the federal government “buys” the oil. The oil is effectively traded to the government as payment (royalties) for drilling leases so presidents not wanting to “pay the price of filling them up” is false as well.
Here’s a graph from the U.S. government showing how many barrels of oil are in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves, starting in 1980. At no time were they “low or virtually empty,” not ever. The chart is highlighted to indicate the day Trump was sworn in to office:
The Reserves have been tapped about 20 times since they were first created in 1975, including to reduce the deficit in 1996 and 1997, in 2011 during the Arab Spring, and as loans to oil companies.
‘We Literally Ran Out of Toilet Paper’: ‘Ghoul’ Kellyanne Conway Slammed for Lying ‘No Supply Chain Crisis’ Under Trump
Kellyanne Conway is being criticized and mocked after lying that the U.S. saw no supply chain crisis under Donald Trump.
“I worked in that White House for four years,” the former Senior Counselor to the President said on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday night. “We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis.”
“I worked in that White House for four years. We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis” pic.twitter.com/UPmLRFoivJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2021
People on social media went ballistic, remembering all the products they could not get, including essentials.
“Nurses were wearing goddamn trash bags,” said one Twitter user.
A former senior spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, Jesse Ferguson, went off on Conway: “Doctors and nurses couldn’t get masks and gloves,” he tweeted. “Americans couldn’t even get toilet paper. This is another set of Alternative Facts cooked up at the Bowling Green Massacre.”
.
Calling bullshit on people refusing to be honest about what last year was like. It wasn’t subtle. Trump crashed america. Bread lines. Millions unemployed. Thousands dying of Covid every day. Unrest in the streets. A lawless maniac prez trying to get generals to attack the people
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 9, 2021
Really, @KellyannePolls? You never heard of a supply crisis while you were in the White House?
Millions of Americans had to scour stores to find toilet paper to wipe their asses, and you were not aware of it?
Come down from you elitist ivory tower.
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 9, 2021
“Except when you couldn’t buy toilet paper. Or canned goods. Or dehydrated food. Or masks. Or milk. Or flour,” tweeted Mark Banker.
You all remember the thousands of cars sitting sometimes for days in line to get food at the pantries? I do. I’d say that’s far worse than any supply chain disruption where you have to go to a different store to get the item you want. https://t.co/Fab29k2zER
— ????? ??? ?? ? (@BrandiLynn4Ever) November 9, 2021
It’s not that they never heard of a supply chain crisis. It’s that they actively ignored the supply chain crisis developing during their admin. Toilet paper, cleaning supplies, drinks & food problems. America went from a fast-food culture to grocery oriented culture overnight. https://t.co/hSUxqu5cMe
— Russell Foster for Congress TX-04 (@RussellFosterTX) November 9, 2021
“Most people will mention the toilet paper drama, but I remember Doctors and Nurses begging for PPE and Trump went on TV to call them liars and thieves, and how many of them died as they caught a virus they might not have if they had the correct equipment. This woman is a ghoul,” said another Twitter user.
I see Kellyanne is claiming the last administration “never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis.” Umm pic.twitter.com/TEKakWpLLU
— Billy Freeland ????? (@BillyFreelandNY) November 9, 2021
— Kellyanne Conway has a bad memory:
TRUMP’S SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS
• toilet paper
• PPE gear (masks & gloves & ventilators)
• cars lined up for food
• hand sanitizer
• rubbing alcohol
• hydrogen peroxide
• covid tests
• vaccines https://t.co/1PflUzP0FW pic.twitter.com/cguCHWZyEx
— ??—((( Fredàé )))—?? (@fredifredae) November 9, 2021
people were wiping their asses with coffee filters, kellyanne https://t.co/Lroc2hf41W
— kilgore trout, uatx professor of turnip studies (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 9, 2021
We literally ran out of toilet paper. https://t.co/5k3LE3yHmX
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 9, 2021
‘Lying a Lot’: CNN Fact Checker Busts Trump Spokesperson’s False Election ‘Fraud’ Claims Attacking Democrats
The current spokesperson for the former president is being criticized for “lying a lot” after she posted false statements about the California recall election, which failed Tuesday night. Voters by an overwhelming majority clearly chose to retain Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, and there are no credible reports of fraud.
That fact did not stop Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington from spreading the false claims of fraud – false according to CNN’s Daniel Dale, the unimpeachable fact checker who documented and debunked most of the lies Donald Trump said as a 2016 candidate and as president.
“The spokesperson for the former president is out here lying a lot about American elections. It is not good,” Dale tweeted Wednesday morning, including screenshots of Harrington’s false statements. Her tweets were posted at 4:50 PM ET and 5:10 PM ET on Tuesday, about six hours before the polls had even closed. She also offered zero proof for her claims.
Harrington, according to The Independent, was hired by Trump after being “editor-in-chief at War Room, an influential far-right website and podcast from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, where hosts and guests regularly supported conspiracy theories about a ‘rigged’ 2020 election, skepticism about vaccines, and the idea that Covid came from a lab leak in China. The show’s YouTube channel was removed for spreading false claims about the election, but it consistently ranks as a top podcast on the Apple charts.”
Here’s Dale’s tweet with the screenshots of Harrington’s false claims:
The spokesperson for the former president is out here lying a lot about American elections. It is not good. pic.twitter.com/ITRu4fS2DW
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2021
Not only are Harrington’s claims baseless, the recall results were called by every major news organization in about 30 to 60 minutes after the polls closed, proving her conspiracy theory not only baseless but impossible.
Despite Twitter permanently suspending Donald Trump’s account, the social media giant has come under fire for allowing Harrington to continue to promote Trump’s words, including his press releases.
Trump Falsely Claims COVID Pandemic Was ‘Over’ When He Was President
In a lie-filled segment that received little to no pushback Donald Trump, the former president, on Wednesday told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that the coronavirus pandemic had “virtually” ended during his administration.
That was just one of the many lies that Trump told Bartiromo, who did no fact-checking nor told viewers that the former president was lying to them in the segment below.
President Joe Biden is “doing a lousy job at coronavirus. Coronavirus is back,” Trump said, ignoring the facts that it never left and his supporters are the number one reason the virus is still deeply embedded across the country.
“When I left it was virtually gone, it was over,” Trump lied.
On the vaccine, which Trump has repeatedly refused to promote, he declared that “when I was president, you didn’t have this problem with people not wanting to take it,” which is also a lie.
“They don’t take it because they don’t trust Biden, and they don’t trust the Biden administration,” he continued, again falsely. So-called “vaccine hesitant” Americans, mostly Republican men, did not become anti-vaxxers because Biden became president.
“When I was president, you didn’t have people protesting the vaccine,” he said, again falsely. “If you just think back, everybody wanted to get it, and we were giving out over a million shots a day, we had that thing rockin’.”
That’s a tremendous stretch.
January 2 was the first day of recorded vaccinations that broke the one million mark, according to data from The New York Times, but that was after two days of no vaccinations reported due to the New Year’s holiday. The seven-day average of coronavirus vaccines being given did not break the one million mark until January 23, after President Biden was sworn in.
Watch:
“When I left, it was virtually gone. It was over” — Trump on Covid (There were 4,380 US Covid deaths on Trump’s last day in office. There were 993 yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/gLEWPqWgx0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2021
