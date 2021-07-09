‘Biggest Whopper in History’: Stephen Miller Claims No President Was ‘Dealt a Better Hand on Day One Than Biden’

Former Trump White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller is being mocked and chastised for claiming President Joe Biden inherited the best situation possible.

“No President in history has been dealt a better hand on Day One than President Biden,” Miller, regarded as both a white nationalist and a white supremacist by many, told Fox News Thursday night.

The Trump administration walked into a booming economy and left the Biden administration with a disaster: huge unemployment, an uncontrolled pandemic that had already killed 400,000 people, no actual plan to get coronavirus vaccine shots into Americans’ arms, and a lack of trust and respect around the world.

When Trump took office after President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden unemployment was at 4.7%. When President Joe Biden took office unemployment was at 6.7%.

When Trump left office his approval rating was at 34%. In his four years it never even hit 50%.

The Southern Poverty Law Center last summer added Miller to its list of extremists, noting he “is credited with shaping the racist and draconian immigration policies of President Trump, which include the zero-tolerance policy, also known as family separation, the Muslim ban and ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Miller has also “purged” government agencies of civil servants who are not entirely loyal to his extremist agenda.”

Here’s Miller on “Hannity”:

Talking Points Memo editor and publisher Josh Marshall responded by noting, “it is pretty remarkable that twice in 12 years a Democrat was obliged to take the reins in the midst of the smoldering ruins of a Republican presidency.”

Here's how others responded to Miller's lie:

