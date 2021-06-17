BREAKING NEWS
Supreme Court Refuses to Kill ObamaCare in 7-2 Decision But Leaves Door Open
The U.S. Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision refused to kill ObamaCare, with conservative Justices Alito and Gorsuch dissenting.
Right wing Attorneys General and other GOP politicians led by Texas forced the issue, but as MSNBC’s Pete Williams notes, “this is not a decision on the merits,” but rather, a decision “without ruling on the underlying case.”
The Trump administration supported the effort to kill ObamaCare.
The Court has rejected the case on standing, leaving the door open yet again to other challenges.
But for now the Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Supreme Court Unanimously Sides With Catholic Adoption Agency That Refused to Work With Same-Sex Couples
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously sided with Catholic Social Services in a case against the City of Philadelphia that had ended its contract because the adoption organization refused to serve same-sex couples and LGBTQ parents.
“Not a green light for other organizations” to violate anti-discrimination laws, NBC News’ Pete Williams said.
Catholic Social Services and the religious right groups supporting this lawsuit were seeking to revoke non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, along with minority religious groups like Jews and Muslims in an attempt to hand Christians special rights to discriminate.
But their argument relied on overturning a 30-year precedent, something the Court – even Justice Amy Coney Barrett – refused to do.
Catholic Social Services had lost in a unanimous Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, before appealing to the Supreme Court.
The decision is similar to the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Colorado Christian baker who refused to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples. It is narrow and only applies to this one plaintiff. In Masterpiece, the Court ruled for the baker but only because the legal authorities in earlier cases had displayed animus to his religious beliefs.
Despite the Court’s very clear assertion the ruling could not be more broadly applied, the Trump administration did just that, making policy across several agencies including Health and Human Services, to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump-Appointed DOJ Official Involved in Spying on Democrats to Exit Next Week
Trump-appointee John Demers, the head of the Dept. of Justice’s National Security Division and one of the officials who was involved in the spying on Democratic lawmakers in Congress is expected to step down at the end of next week.
The New York Times reports “prosecutors supervised by Mr. Demers seized the records of reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN and of top House Democrats while investigating leaks of classified information. The department’s inspector general announced an investigation on Friday into the matter.”
But the Times makes clear spying on Democratic lawmakers, at least two, plus their staffs, family members, and even a minor child – or at least the gag order on that spying – required sign-off by the Attorney General.
“While it is common for the Justice Department to try to find out who shared classified information with the media, it is highly unusual to secretly gather records from the press and lawmakers. The prosecutors also prevented the lawyers and executives of The Times and CNN from disclosing that records had been taken, even to their newsroom leaders, another highly aggressive step,” the Times notes.
“Such moves require signoff by the attorney general. But Mr. Demers and his top counterintelligence deputies in the division would typically be briefed and updated on those efforts.”
Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded Demers, whose official title is Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division, testify.
Schumer is demanding that Senate Republicans join Democrats to subpoena Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, as well as John Demers, the assistant attorney general overseeing DOJ’s national security division.
“What has happened here are fingerprints of a dictatorship, not a democracy.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 14, 2021
The Times claims that Demers’ departure “was arranged months ago but now comes amid widespread backlash over investigations into leaks of classified information that began under the Trump administration.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ to Launch Internal Investigation Into Trump Administration Spying on Prominent Democratic Members of Congress
The Inspector General of the Dept. of Justice has announced it will launch an investigation into the DOJ spying on prominent Democratic members of Congress during the Trump administration’s time in office. Those incidents include obtaining subpoenas for communications data from at least 12 people, including lawmakers, their staff members, family members, and at least one minor child.
Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, according to a New York Times report Thursday, were central to these incidents of spying tasking place.
Among those targeted by Sessions and Barr were Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff (photo) and Eric Swalwell, both of California.
Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Axios reports, made the announcement Friday.
Horowitz was first appointed to that position by President Barack Obama.
The announcement says the investigation will include DOJ’s similar efforts on members of the media.
“The DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is initiating a review of DOJ’s use of subpoenas and other legal authorities to obtain communication records of Members of Congress and affiliated persons, and the news media in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials. The review will examine the Department’s compliance with applicable DOJ policies and procedures, and whether any such uses, or the investigations, were based upon improper considerations. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider other issues that may arise during the review.”
Related: Democrats Demand Barr and Sessions Testify – Threaten Subpoenas Over DOJ ‘Gross Abuse of Power’
