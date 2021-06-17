Supreme Court Refuses to Kill ObamaCare in 7-2 Decision But Leaves Door Open

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision refused to kill ObamaCare, with conservative Justices Alito and Gorsuch dissenting.

Right wing Attorneys General and other GOP politicians led by Texas forced the issue, but as MSNBC’s Pete Williams notes, “this is not a decision on the merits,” but rather, a decision “without ruling on the underlying case.”

The Trump administration supported the effort to kill ObamaCare.

The Court has rejected the case on standing, leaving the door open yet again to other challenges.

But for now the Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land.

This is a breaking news and developing story.