BREAKING NEWS
Trump-Appointed DOJ Official Involved in Spying on Democrats to Exit Next Week
Trump-appointee John Demers, the head of the Dept. of Justice’s National Security Division and one of the officials who was involved in the spying on Democratic lawmakers in Congress is expected to step down at the end of next week.
The New York Times reports “prosecutors supervised by Mr. Demers seized the records of reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN and of top House Democrats while investigating leaks of classified information. The department’s inspector general announced an investigation on Friday into the matter.”
But the Times makes clear spying on Democratic lawmakers, at least two, plus their staffs, family members, and even a minor child – or at least the gag order on that spying – required sign-off by the Attorney General.
“While it is common for the Justice Department to try to find out who shared classified information with the media, it is highly unusual to secretly gather records from the press and lawmakers. The prosecutors also prevented the lawyers and executives of The Times and CNN from disclosing that records had been taken, even to their newsroom leaders, another highly aggressive step,” the Times notes.
“Such moves require signoff by the attorney general. But Mr. Demers and his top counterintelligence deputies in the division would typically be briefed and updated on those efforts.”
Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded Demers, whose official title is Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division, testify.
Schumer is demanding that Senate Republicans join Democrats to subpoena Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, as well as John Demers, the assistant attorney general overseeing DOJ’s national security division.
“What has happened here are fingerprints of a dictatorship, not a democracy.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 14, 2021
The Times claims that Demers’ departure “was arranged months ago but now comes amid widespread backlash over investigations into leaks of classified information that began under the Trump administration.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ to Launch Internal Investigation Into Trump Administration Spying on Prominent Democratic Members of Congress
The Inspector General of the Dept. of Justice has announced it will launch an investigation into the DOJ spying on prominent Democratic members of Congress during the Trump administration’s time in office. Those incidents include obtaining subpoenas for communications data from at least 12 people, including lawmakers, their staff members, family members, and at least one minor child.
Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, according to a New York Times report Thursday, were central to these incidents of spying tasking place.
Among those targeted by Sessions and Barr were Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff (photo) and Eric Swalwell, both of California.
Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Axios reports, made the announcement Friday.
Horowitz was first appointed to that position by President Barack Obama.
The announcement says the investigation will include DOJ’s similar efforts on members of the media.
“The DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is initiating a review of DOJ’s use of subpoenas and other legal authorities to obtain communication records of Members of Congress and affiliated persons, and the news media in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials. The review will examine the Department’s compliance with applicable DOJ policies and procedures, and whether any such uses, or the investigations, were based upon improper considerations. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider other issues that may arise during the review.”
Related: Democrats Demand Barr and Sessions Testify – Threaten Subpoenas Over DOJ ‘Gross Abuse of Power’
BREAKING NEWS
Democrats Demand Barr and Sessions Testify – Threaten Subpoenas Over DOJ ‘Gross Abuse of Power’
Two top Senate Democrats are demanding former Trump Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr testify before the Judiciary Committee after a New York Times bombshell report revealed both had the Dept. of Justice spy on House Democrats, including lawmakers, their staffs, family members, and at least one minor child.
“The revelation that the Trump Justice Department secretly subpoenaed metadata of House Intelligence Committee Members and staff and their families, including a minor, is shocking,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin said in a joint statement Friday, as The Hill reports. “This is a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers. This appalling politicization of the Department of Justice by Donald Trump and his sycophants must be investigated immediately by both the DOJ Inspector General and Congress.”
The two Democrats added that in addition to Sessions and Barr “other officials who were involved must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath. If they refuse, they are subject to being subpoenaed and compelled to testify under oath.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- CRIME?3 days ago
Bill Barr Could Lose His Law License Over Trump DOJ Spy Scandal: Expert Says ‘Expect a Lot of Legal Fallout’
- 'HANDMAID'3 days ago
Victims of Christian Group Tied to Amy Coney Barrett Come Forward With Tales of Sexual Abuse
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Trump Was an Unabated Crime Wave’: Ex-Prosecutor Lists the Atrocities
- OPINION3 days ago
Sessions Joins Barr in Pleading Ignorance About Trump DOJ Spying on Dems – Is Rosenstein the Guy or Are They Setting Him Up?
- CREDIBILITY AT ISSUE3 days ago
Barr Obfuscates: ‘Was Not Aware’ of DOJ Spying on Democratic Lawmakers
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
‘Nine Kinds of Nonsense’: Florida Blasted for ‘Incredibly Depressing and Stupid’ New Policy of Lying to Kids
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
DOJ to Launch Internal Investigation Into Trump Administration Spying on Prominent Democratic Members of Congress
- 'HONOR SYSTEM'3 days ago
Vaccinated House Members Will Now Be Allowed to Go Maskless – Over 100 Republicans Have Refused to Reveal Status