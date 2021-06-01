WHAM!
Biden Expertly Takes a Swipe at Manchin and Sinema Who ‘Vote More With My Republican Friends’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday took an apparent swipe at two of the most conservative Democrats who are blocking critical parts of his agenda, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
“June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill,” President Biden said, speaking in Tulsa to honor the 100th anniversary of the racist Tulsa massacre.
“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why doesn’t Biden get this done?” the President noted, referring to passing the For the People Act to protect voting rights.
“Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate that vote more with my Republican friends,” the President noted.
For those looking at this year’s votes, that’s not exactly accurate, but during the last administration both Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema voted with President Donald Trump 50.4% of the time, per FiveThirtyEight.
Sen. Manchin has specifically stated he will not vote to support the For the People Act and both Senators have made clear under no circumstances will they support killing the filibuster, which is seen as the only way to advance Biden’s agenda, including on voting rights.
Biden: …with two members of the Senate that vote more with my Republican friends pic.twitter.com/XxlQ7WdrFA
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 1, 2021
Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was challenged by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who regularly tries to create news, often by leaning into right wing conspiracy theories, as he did on Thursday.
“House Republicans are claiming that they have ‘significant circumstantial evidence’ that COVID-19 originated in a lab,” Doocy told Psaki, hewing to Fox News and right wing talking points. “Has the White House seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not, originate in a lab?”
Psaki appeared unconcerned with Doocy’s latest attempt to make headlines, and stuck to her usual role of educator when speaking to the Fox News reporter.
“Well I think first I would caution you against disproving a negative there, which is never the responsible approach in our view when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States.”
Psaki went on to address Doocy’s question directly.
“I will say that our view continues to be there needs to be an independent, transparent investigation and that needs to happen with the cooperation and data provided from the Chinese government. We don’t have enough information at this point to make an assessment,” she added.
Doocy: Has the WH seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not originate from a lab?
Psaki: I would caution you against disproving a negative… when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the US pic.twitter.com/qYzrAuapKa
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2021
‘Vaccines Work’: Jen Psaki Brilliantly Smacks Down Fox News Reporter Suggesting New CDC Mask Guidance Is ‘Political’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to explain basic facts to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, as his network has been suggesting without any evidence the CDC’s decision to change mask guidance was a political decision to distract from other issues.
These are two of Fox News’ mobile alerts on the decision to announce fully vaccinated Americans can now forgo social distancing protocols including mask wearing.
Here’s how the conservative network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who is not a medical doctor, immunologist, virologist, or scientist, tried to make news.
“There are a lot of questions about the timing of the CDC’s announcement yesterday,” he said, after Fox News for the better part of a year has been actively spreading false information on masks and the coronavirus. “So, did somebody at the Biden administration or in the Biden administration update this guidance for political reasons?”
“No,” Psaki replied.
“What was the medical or scientific reason – what was the big breakthrough to do this yesterday?” Doocy asked.
(Yesterday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spent about 30 minutes discussing with the American people in a nationally-televised news conference the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., and the reasons why CDC has decided to change its guidance now. Among those reasons are two studies that show the incredible effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.)
“Well, I know that Dr. Walensky did an extensive number of interviews yesterday to answer exactly that question, but as we’ve talked in here quite a bit about the CDC not just Dr. Walensky but her entire team of health and medical experts are constantly reviewing the data to ensure that they can provide accurate and up to date guidance to the American people,” Psaki explained. “So, based on three factors as she talked about yesterday, vaccines work in the real world, we’ve seen a lot of studies done on that including internally in the federal government. Vaccines stand up to the variants which at various times, has been a concern about the need to continue to mask, even as you, after you’re vaccinated and vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the virus – that’s how they came to the decision, and that’s what she conveyed yesterday when she announced the decision.”
Ignoring all the science and the reasons both Dr. Walensky and Psaki offered, Doocy delivered his own reasons for why he seemed to think the mask mandate should continue.
“Just looking at the CDC website, on the way up here only 45.6% of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, only 58.9% of the adult population has, has at least one dose. So, what happened to President Biden’s saying in March that he thought, lifting mask mandates before every adult American goes and gets a shot is ‘Neanderthal thinking’?”
“Well first let me say that the President our North Star has been listening to the guidance of our health and medical experts in teams and that’s exactly what we’re doing in this case. And just to reiterate, the CDC, the doctors and medical experts there were the ones who determined what this guidance would be based on their own data, and what the timeline would be. That was not a decision, directed by made by the White House. It was informed the White House was informed of that decision, just to give people assurance of that,” Psaki added.
AOC Smacks Down QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Over LGBTQ Equality Act
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-NY) just slammed “QAnon Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene over her opposition to the LGBTQ Equality Act. The House will vote on the legislation this week, and is currently engaged in determining the rules for the vote.
Rep. Greene, Republican of Georgia, has been waging war against the bill, falsely claiming it “destroys women’s rights and religious freedom,” and is “evil.”
Greene on Wednesday bragged on Twitter that she had just made a motion to adjourn, in a lame attempt to derail the legislation from moving forward.
I just made a motion to adjourn in order to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez blasted and mocked her, saying, “You could just vote ‘no’ instead of trying to get out of work early.”
And she reminded Greene that trans women are women.
You could just vote “no” instead of trying to get out of work early.
And you should probably stop using those hashtags because women’s rights include trans women. ✌🏽🏳️⚧️💜 https://t.co/iJzA5BrLZF
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2021
AOC did not stop there.
We’re gonna pass the #EqualityAct today, protect our LGBTQ+ family and make the world a little bit better. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Nothing is going to stop that.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2021
Last week AOC made headlines after raising over $5 million for the people of Texas harmed by the deadly storm and lack of power and running water.
