‘Queen of Shade’: Pelosi Applauded for Trolling Trump as ‘Twice-Impeached Florida Retiree’
The internet is applauding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a rare, biting take-down of Donald Trump.
In a press release criticizing the former president the Speaker refers to him as a “Twice-impeached Florida retiree.”
She also criticizes him for “decrying how rioters ‘are being treated unbelievably unfairly’ now that they are facing legal consequences for their actions. The “rioters” of course are the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempted coup determined to overturn a free and fair election.
To date, the Dept. of Justice has charged more than 500 people in the insurrection.
Social media erupted with glee for the Speaker’s rare trolling of Trump.
Well played, Nancy!
— Elizabeth Conklin (@econklin4) July 8, 2021
“Twice impeached Florida retiree” is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard.
Thank you, Speaker’s Press Office.
— Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) July 8, 2021
Speaker Pelosi called Trump a "twice-impeached Florida retiree"….the Queen of shade!! 👏🏻🔥👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/ejwQ98nbUN
— Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) July 8, 2021
"Twice-impeached Florida retiree"!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TM8NdkcHTo
— Sharon Eliza Nichols (@SharonsSpeaking) July 8, 2021
"Twice-impeached Florida retiree"
I love Nancy Pelosi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Mrs. Brightside akaMelissa (@akaLylania) July 8, 2021
Nancy on fire. 😹😹😹twice impeached Florida retiree! High five paws Speaker.
— Feral el Feroz (@FeralelFeroz) July 8, 2021
The shade is absolutely blinding.
— Again with this shit? (@ornery_person) July 8, 2021
Damn, that's gonna leave a mark.
"Twice-impeached Florida retiree" pic.twitter.com/n5jwRvBwNG
— T Karney (@pecunium) July 8, 2021
Pelosi described Trump as “twice impeached Florida retiree”! She is the best at casting shade!
— Grandma Grit 🌎 (@grandmagrit) July 8, 2021
TIFR: Twice-Impeached Florida Retiree
— Democracy's my jam (@BlueGirlRules1) July 8, 2021
I love Nancy♥️👍💪💪💪
— Joy Cook (@JoyOR235) July 8, 2021
Biden Expertly Takes a Swipe at Manchin and Sinema Who ‘Vote More With My Republican Friends’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday took an apparent swipe at two of the most conservative Democrats who are blocking critical parts of his agenda, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
“June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill,” President Biden said, speaking in Tulsa to honor the 100th anniversary of the racist Tulsa massacre.
“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why doesn’t Biden get this done?” the President noted, referring to passing the For the People Act to protect voting rights.
“Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate that vote more with my Republican friends,” the President noted.
For those looking at this year’s votes, that’s not exactly accurate, but during the last administration both Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema voted with President Donald Trump 50.4% of the time, per FiveThirtyEight.
Sen. Manchin has specifically stated he will not vote to support the For the People Act and both Senators have made clear under no circumstances will they support killing the filibuster, which is seen as the only way to advance Biden’s agenda, including on voting rights.
Watch:
Biden: …with two members of the Senate that vote more with my Republican friends pic.twitter.com/XxlQ7WdrFA
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 1, 2021
Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was challenged by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who regularly tries to create news, often by leaning into right wing conspiracy theories, as he did on Thursday.
“House Republicans are claiming that they have ‘significant circumstantial evidence’ that COVID-19 originated in a lab,” Doocy told Psaki, hewing to Fox News and right wing talking points. “Has the White House seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not, originate in a lab?”
Psaki appeared unconcerned with Doocy’s latest attempt to make headlines, and stuck to her usual role of educator when speaking to the Fox News reporter.
“Well I think first I would caution you against disproving a negative there, which is never the responsible approach in our view when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States.”
Psaki went on to address Doocy’s question directly.
“I will say that our view continues to be there needs to be an independent, transparent investigation and that needs to happen with the cooperation and data provided from the Chinese government. We don’t have enough information at this point to make an assessment,” she added.
Watch:
Doocy: Has the WH seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not originate from a lab?
Psaki: I would caution you against disproving a negative… when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the US pic.twitter.com/qYzrAuapKa
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2021
Related: Peter Doocy Mocks President Biden for Wearing a Mask at Ford Plant – Forcing Fox News to Admit They Don’t Know Local Rules
‘Vaccines Work’: Jen Psaki Brilliantly Smacks Down Fox News Reporter Suggesting New CDC Mask Guidance Is ‘Political’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to explain basic facts to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, as his network has been suggesting without any evidence the CDC’s decision to change mask guidance was a political decision to distract from other issues.
These are two of Fox News’ mobile alerts on the decision to announce fully vaccinated Americans can now forgo social distancing protocols including mask wearing.
Here’s how the conservative network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who is not a medical doctor, immunologist, virologist, or scientist, tried to make news.
“There are a lot of questions about the timing of the CDC’s announcement yesterday,” he said, after Fox News for the better part of a year has been actively spreading false information on masks and the coronavirus. “So, did somebody at the Biden administration or in the Biden administration update this guidance for political reasons?”
“No,” Psaki replied.
“What was the medical or scientific reason – what was the big breakthrough to do this yesterday?” Doocy asked.
(Yesterday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spent about 30 minutes discussing with the American people in a nationally-televised news conference the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., and the reasons why CDC has decided to change its guidance now. Among those reasons are two studies that show the incredible effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.)
“Well, I know that Dr. Walensky did an extensive number of interviews yesterday to answer exactly that question, but as we’ve talked in here quite a bit about the CDC not just Dr. Walensky but her entire team of health and medical experts are constantly reviewing the data to ensure that they can provide accurate and up to date guidance to the American people,” Psaki explained. “So, based on three factors as she talked about yesterday, vaccines work in the real world, we’ve seen a lot of studies done on that including internally in the federal government. Vaccines stand up to the variants which at various times, has been a concern about the need to continue to mask, even as you, after you’re vaccinated and vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the virus – that’s how they came to the decision, and that’s what she conveyed yesterday when she announced the decision.”
Ignoring all the science and the reasons both Dr. Walensky and Psaki offered, Doocy delivered his own reasons for why he seemed to think the mask mandate should continue.
“Just looking at the CDC website, on the way up here only 45.6% of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, only 58.9% of the adult population has, has at least one dose. So, what happened to President Biden’s saying in March that he thought, lifting mask mandates before every adult American goes and gets a shot is ‘Neanderthal thinking’?”
“Well first let me say that the President our North Star has been listening to the guidance of our health and medical experts in teams and that’s exactly what we’re doing in this case. And just to reiterate, the CDC, the doctors and medical experts there were the ones who determined what this guidance would be based on their own data, and what the timeline would be. That was not a decision, directed by made by the White House. It was informed the White House was informed of that decision, just to give people assurance of that,” Psaki added.
Watch:
