Trump Will ‘Definitely’ Be Indicted ‘Before Summer’s End’ – According to His Former Fixer
According to reports this Tuesday, New York Attorney General announced that her office is now pursuing a criminal line of inquiry into the Trump Organization. Speaking to the New York Daily News, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen suggested that the potential for Donald Trump to be jailed is even greater now.
“Now that you see the New York District Attorney and the Attorney General’s offices working in concert, I do believe that indictments will be issued shortly, and definitely before summer’s end,” Cohen told The Daily News on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Cohen tweeted an image of Trump behind bars.
As more documents are reviewed by the #NYAG and #NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald #Trump will keep on coming! Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions. pic.twitter.com/nOvd7Dry81
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 19, 2021
According to Trump, the whole effort is a “witch hunt.”
“The Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me. She said that if elected, she would use her office to look into ‘every aspect’ of my real estate dealings,” Trump said in a statement. “Likewise, the District Attorney’s office has been going after me for years based on a lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to 3 years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me.”
Vimeo Wishes Mike Lindell ‘Best of Luck’ After Banning Him From Its Platform
Video hosting and sharing platform Vimeo has just banned Trump ally and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, but they wish him the “best of luck in finding a hosting platform better suited to your needs.”
“This is worse than what Twitter did to me and my company!” Lindell told The Daily Beast. “This affects my business, the Lindell Recovery Network, and the entrepreneurs who I work with.”
Lindell has been one of the top spreaders of falsehoods, misinformation, and conspiracy theories on the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Your account was terminated for violating Vimeo’s Terms of Service…and Community Guidelines,” Vimeo told Lindell, according to a screenshot of an email he shared with The Daily Beast. “We do not allow accounts that upload content created by or mainly featuring a banned user. As the purpose of your account is to promote content from a banned user, it has been removed.”
In March Lindell told former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon that the former president would be back in the Oval office by August.
“All the evidence I have – everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye.” he claimed. “It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in, I don’t know what they’re going to do after they pull it down but –” he insisted.
Powerful Anti-LGBTQ GOP Congressman Calling It Quits After Quarter Century
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, a member of Congress since 1997, will be retiring at the end of his term next year. The 66-year old powerful Texas Republican will have served a quarter-century in the House, after serving in his state legislature for six years.
This term, my 13th, will be my last.
It’s a remarkable privilege to work for #TX08 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
I set out to give my constituents the representation they deserve, the eﬀectiveness they want and the economic freedom they need. I hope I delivered.
— Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 14, 2021
Brady, whose active Twitter feed is daily filled with partisan falsehoods echoing the latest GOP talking points, chaired the Ways and Means Committee for four years until 2019. He is now its Ranking Member.
Brady, a hard core conservative, has voted against LGBTQ people at every turn.
“I am for equal rights, not special rights,” he said in 2019 about the LGBTQ Equality Act, claiming it would “create greater inequality, undermine the fundamental rights and religious liberty of Texans, and penalize individuals for their personal views.”
Responding to the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 marriage ruling Congressman Brady said his “strong, sincerely-held belief is that marriage is a union between one man and one woman. The Supreme Court should have upheld the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, and left this principled issue to the voters and their elected representatives in each state.”
Brady has voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, against prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and voted to constitutionally define marriage as only between one man and one woman.
Last year Brady said he was “honored” to accept an award fron the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council:
Honored to receive True Blue award from @FRCdc Family Research Council for leadership in pro-family, pro-life & religious freedom issues in Congress.
Appreciate the conservative leadership & friendship of @tperkins. Hugely helpful in tax reform & repealing Johnson Amendment. pic.twitter.com/JgGTWFV53U
— Kevin Brady for Congress (@bradyfortexas) February 11, 2020
The Texas Tribune in announcing Brady’s retirement calls his district a “potent Republican stronghold,” and says it would be “difficult…to see any scenario in which this seat becomes competitive territory for Democrats.”
Sen. Roy Blunt, Member of GOP Leadership, Will Not Seek Re-Election
A top Senate Republican and member of the Republican leadership team has just announced he will not seek re-election next year. Missouri’s Roy Blunt, who has served in Congress since 1997, even serving as Acting House Majority Leader, will leave a solid record of anti-LGBTQ and anti-women votes.
“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video, as Politico reports.
Blunt becomes the fifth Republican Senator to announce he is retiring.
In 2019 Sen. Blunt signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule against LGBTQ people, and declare the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not protect gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. The court ruled for LGBTQ civil rights.
In December Blunt served on the six-member joint, bipartisan House and Senate Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) that killed a resolution naming Joe Biden President-elect.
During President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, when never-before seen graphic video of the attack on the U.S. Capitol was played, Blunt falsely told reporters “similar kinds of tragedies” took place in Seattle when people took to the streets to protest the police killings of unarmed Black men, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
Blunt has voted to constitutionally ban same-sex marriage, voted to amend the Constitution to make marriage only between a man and a woman, against renewing the Violence Against Women Act, voted against prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and voted against allowing same-sex couples to adopt.
