Trump Will ‘Definitely’ Be Indicted ‘Before Summer’s End’ – According to His Former Fixer

According to reports this Tuesday, New York Attorney General announced that her office is now pursuing a criminal line of inquiry into the Trump Organization. Speaking to the New York Daily News, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen suggested that the potential for Donald Trump to be jailed is even greater now.

“Now that you see the New York District Attorney and the Attorney General’s offices working in concert, I do believe that indictments will be issued shortly, and definitely before summer’s end,” Cohen told The Daily News on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Cohen tweeted an image of Trump behind bars.

As more documents are reviewed by the #NYAG and #NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald #Trump will keep on coming! Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions. pic.twitter.com/nOvd7Dry81 — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 19, 2021

According to Trump, the whole effort is a “witch hunt.”

“The Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me. She said that if elected, she would use her office to look into ‘every aspect’ of my real estate dealings,” Trump said in a statement. “Likewise, the District Attorney’s office has been going after me for years based on a lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to 3 years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me.”