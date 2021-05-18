Trump Organization Under ‘Criminal’ Investigation by NY Attorney General: Report

The Trump Organization, a private multi-national conglomerate founded by the former U.S. president’s father and grandmother nearly a century ago, is now under “criminal” investigation by the New York Attorney General.

The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James says the investigation into the Trump Organization “is no longer purely civil in nature,” Axios is reporting Tuesday night.

In what could be devastating news for former President Donald Trump and members of the Trump family, the NY AG Letitia James’ office “is now working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been investigating the Trump Organization for potential bank, tax and insurance fraud.”

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Fabien Levy, James’ spokesperson, says.

This is a breaking news and developing story.