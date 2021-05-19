CRIME
Trump Kids’ ‘Shady Schemes’ Could Get Caught Up in Criminal NY AG Probe: Biographer
News that the New York Attorney General’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization has sparked speculation about whether former President Donald Trump is in legal jeopardy.
However, Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio believes that the president’s three eldest children shouldn’t be sleeping easily either.
During an appearance on CNN, D’Antonio discussed the possibility that Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump could also get caught up in the sweeping criminal probe of their father’s business.
“There’s no doubt that the Trump children have participated in pretty shady schemes,” D’Antonio said. “The Manhattan D.A. Vance let them off the hook about five years ago when it came to a property where they were offering condominiums with false claims, and so I would be surprised if there isn’t some culpability for them if not criminal liability.”
D’Antonio said, however, that it was Trump himself who was in the greatest peril because his signature was always on the bottom line of the kind of documents the AG is investigating as potentially fraudulent.
What’s more, he said that the announcement of a criminal probe would put pressure on longtime Trump Organization employees to spill what they know.
“I think there are a great many people within the organization who know where the bodies are buried and are now contemplating whether to flip,” he said.

CRIME
Trump Organization Under ‘Criminal’ Investigation by NY Attorney General: Report
The Trump Organization, a private multi-national conglomerate founded by the former U.S. president’s father and grandmother nearly a century ago, is now under “criminal” investigation by the New York Attorney General.
The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James says the investigation into the Trump Organization “is no longer purely civil in nature,” Axios is reporting Tuesday night.
In what could be devastating news for former President Donald Trump and members of the Trump family, the NY AG Letitia James’ office “is now working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been investigating the Trump Organization for potential bank, tax and insurance fraud.”
“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Fabien Levy, James’ spokesperson, says.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Joel Greenberg’s Plea Deal Spells Doom for Matt Gaetz and Shows Prosecutors ‘Have the Goods’: CNN Legal Analyst
Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) legal headaches keep growing, as his former “wingman” Joel Greeneberg is expected to plead guilty to six criminal offenses, including sex trafficking a minor.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Monday went over some details in Greenberg’s plea deal and said it all adds up to very bad news for Gaetz.
Honig started out by explaining that the nature of Greenberg’s admitted crimes — which will also include identity theft and wire fraud — would normally make him a tough witness for prosecutors to rely on for testimony.
However, Honig said that prosecutors’ willingness to use Greenberg leads him to believe that they have substantial documentary evidence that can back up his claims and overcome jurors’ doubts about his personal honesty.
“There’s a remarkable amount of detail in this document,” Honig said. “First of all, sex trafficking of a minor, the lead charge here, the most serious charge. The document alleges that ‘Greenberg and the minor met at hotels often with others’ — important language — ‘at which Greenberg and the minor engaged in commercial sex acts and Greenberg introduced the minor to other adult men who engaged in commercial sex acts.'”
Honig then noted that the document also contains references to text messages and phone calls in which Greenberg conversed with the minor about setting up sexual encounters with other adult men.
“The prosecutors are letting us know they have the goods,” he said.

CRIME
Gaetz ‘Wingman’ Greenberg Admits Guilt in 80 Page Plea Deal Including Sex Trafficking of a Minor – Agrees to Cooperate
The New York Times is reporting U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz’s “wingman” Joel Greenberg has admitted to “many crimes” including sex trafficking of a minor in an 80-page plea deal with federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in court on Friday.
Greenberg “agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigations, handing prosecutors a potential key witness as they decide whether to charge Mr. Gaetz,” the Times reports.
Greenberg “admitted that he and unidentified others had paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and that he had provided her with drugs. He admitted that he ‘introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts’ with her, according to the documents, and that he was sometimes present. The others were not named,” the Times reports.
Well-known attorney Ken White, who tweets as “Popehat” and runs the Popehat blog, offered up some context and advice for those wondering what this means for Congressman Gaetz.
“Fairly typical not to have the cooperator name the co-conspirators in the cooperation agreement, at least at this stage — prevents tipping them off. You would name them in a cooperation agreement reached after charges were filed against everyone,” the Popehat Twitter account says.
He adds:
But ease up on the OMG MATT GAETZ IS GOING TO JAIL hot takes. Is this a potential problem for him? Yes, if Greenberg can help prove federal crimes. Is it also possible that there aren’t probable federal crimes? Yes.
— EveryKneeShallBowHat (@Popehat) May 14, 2021
Read the full New York Times article here.
The plea deal here.
