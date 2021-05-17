Joel Greenberg’s Plea Deal Spells Doom for Matt Gaetz and Shows Prosecutors ‘Have the Goods’: CNN Legal Analyst

Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) legal headaches keep growing, as his former “wingman” Joel Greeneberg is expected to plead guilty to six criminal offenses, including sex trafficking a minor.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Monday went over some details in Greenberg’s plea deal and said it all adds up to very bad news for Gaetz.

Honig started out by explaining that the nature of Greenberg’s admitted crimes — which will also include identity theft and wire fraud — would normally make him a tough witness for prosecutors to rely on for testimony.

However, Honig said that prosecutors’ willingness to use Greenberg leads him to believe that they have substantial documentary evidence that can back up his claims and overcome jurors’ doubts about his personal honesty.

“There’s a remarkable amount of detail in this document,” Honig said. “First of all, sex trafficking of a minor, the lead charge here, the most serious charge. The document alleges that ‘Greenberg and the minor met at hotels often with others’ — important language — ‘at which Greenberg and the minor engaged in commercial sex acts and Greenberg introduced the minor to other adult men who engaged in commercial sex acts.'”

Honig then noted that the document also contains references to text messages and phone calls in which Greenberg conversed with the minor about setting up sexual encounters with other adult men.

“The prosecutors are letting us know they have the goods,” he said.

