ANALYSIS
‘Open-Air Cover-Up’: Experts Weigh in on ‘Spineless Suck Up’ Kevin McCarthy Opposing January 6 Commission
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy once supported a January 6 commission to investigate what happened on the day of the insurrection, what led up to it, and why. How could thousands of people storm Capitol Hill, and at least hundreds breach the halls of Congress in an attempted coup as lawmakers met to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities to certify the results of a free and fair election?
Last week McCarthy threw cold water on a bipartisan agreement for a bill that would create the group. Now, on Tuesday, he has announced he opposes a commission entirely.
That’s quite a turnabout, given his prior stance, the reported screaming phone call he had with then-President Donald Trump during the attack on the Capitol, his speech on the House floor after the insurrection, and his now-revoked claim that Trump bore responsibility for the riot.
Republican lawmakers in the House last week lied about the insurrection, with one claiming “there was no insurrection,” and another insisting it looked like a normal tourist visit. The GOP’s goal: make Americans believe it did not happen.
A January 6 commission would do the opposite of that.
“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021.”
Republicans have tried to equate the nationwide, almost entirely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests with the Capitol coup, hoping to use the commission as a political tool to attack Democrats.
“Of course” McCarthy opposes the commission, HuffPost Senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery says. “Trump’s lies about election fraud fueled a violent mob — and GOPers like McCarthy echoed those lies for months.”
“Don’t forget McCarthy amplified Trump’s lies more than just about anyone,” she adds. “After Biden won, on Fox News: ‘Trump won this election. Everyone who’s listening: Do not be quiet. Do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes.'”
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa adds:
McCarthy is a major fact witness in Jan. 6 and has a self-interest in not uncovering what happened (or testifying). This is a replay of the GOP attempt to scuttle the Russia investigation, and later the Ukraine impeachment. Rinse and repeat. https://t.co/cVFLSsriFd
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 18, 2021
Other journalists, legal experts, and political commentators are also weighing in, sharing why they believe McCarthy has done a complete turnaround. Many are suggesting his opposition to the commission is because he bears some responsibility for the events on January 6.
As one of the people who spoke with Donald Trump during the insurrection, Kevin McCarthy must testify. He has direct knowledge and a first-hand account. His conversations with Trump that day are not in any way, shape or form privileged. https://t.co/qlb3io864T
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 18, 2021
Sorta feels like an “open-air cover-up.” https://t.co/90GrHppEP2
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 18, 2021
Reminder that when McCarthy went into hiding from the insurrectionists, he found Trump so disinterested on the phone that he called into Fox News live to try and get the president to understand the gravity of the situation https://t.co/DNLQX5KkE6
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 18, 2021
Kevin McCarthy is nothing more than a spineless suck up, and traitor to our democracy. Replay his statements and report his actions during the insurrection when he was begging for help!https://t.co/HNfx0HKj9e
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 18, 2021
McCarthy’s stated reason for opposing the Jan. 6 commission is that Pelosi “refused to negotiate in good faith on basic parameters” for it.
Except Pelosi agreed to virtually all of the GOP’s demands:
*Equal representation
*Shared subpoena power
*Report due by year’s end
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 18, 2021
So it should be no surprise that Kevin McCarthy is going to do everything he can to dispute, derail and discredit a commission focused on what happened on Jan. 6.
Surely Dems know this.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 18, 2021
This tweet by Kevin McCarthy is still up, comparing Biden’s electoral win to a “battle.” pic.twitter.com/z6kjLh3n91
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 18, 2021
We know GOP members gave tours of the Capitol. We know they spoke at the rally. We know they were communicating with the terrorists. We know McCarthy begged Trump for help. We now know that @GOPLeader desperately wants to cover it up. Investigate Congress now! #NeverMoveOn
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 18, 2021
3/ More important in their minds is something darker.
They see the majority in their grasp, and just as they did in the states this year, they’ll strike quickly, mercilessly, and without a moment of hesitation of a scintilla of shame to make the next election the last.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 18, 2021
4/ For them, the problem wasn’t an attack on our republic and a democratic election. For Kevin and Co, the problem was that it didn’t work the first time. They need the shock and awe, the spectacle, the Trumphadi terror threat out there.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 18, 2021
ANALYSIS
‘Shouting Into the Void’: Trump’s Social Media Launch Laughed Off by Experts
On Saturday, Business Insider profiled the ways that former President Donald Trump’s banishment from social media has affected the viability of his message on the national stage — and the halfhearted way he is trying to make up for what he has lost.
“Former President Donald Trump’s new ‘communication platform’ launched this week was widely mocked as little more than a ‘glorified blog,'” reported Thomas Colson. “The site — revealed on Tuesday — followed Trump’s longtime adviser Jason Miller promising that Trump would soon create a social media platform that would ‘completely redefine the game’ on social media.”
“‘A challenge for Trump is that the most effective online engagement requires interaction,’ Peter Loge, associate professor school of media and public affairs at the George Washington University, told Insider,” continued the report. “‘Fans want to feel as if they have a relationship with their favorite celebrity. These ‘parasocial relationships’ are what keep fans coming back and buying more stuff,’ he said. ‘At this point, Trump is just shouting into the void. He isn’t letting anyone shout back.'”
This week, Facebook’s independent oversight board, commonly referred to as the social network’s “Supreme Court,” upheld the former president’s ban from the platform following his conspiracy theories that contributed to the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol. However, the board also urged Facebook to create more workable standards for issuing such bans, and revisit the Trump case in six months.
ANALYSIS
Epic Rachel Maddow Explainer Shows How Bill Barr and Donald Trump Just Got Caught
Tuesday, federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a scathing order about Attorney General Bill Barr falsifying documents to cover up why the Justice Department refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump for obstruction of the Mueller investigation.
In her analysis, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow walked through the shocking decision and the extent to which it will not only open the door to reexamine the obstruction cases, but it also essentially calls Barr a bad-faith liar in federal court.
“I was having a little bit of deja vu, a little bit like being back to the battle days, with whole big sections of the judge’s ruling redacted,” said Maddow referring to Jackson’s decision. “That’s because those redacted parts of her ruling actually show what’s in this document that she just ordered the Justice Department to release. She redacted those portions of her rule, and she didn’t just go ahead and release the document today because she’s allowing a couple of weeks to allow for the possibility that the Justice Department, under new management, may appeal her ruling and still try to keep this thing under wraps.”
Calling it “a heck of a thing,” Maddow explained that the new White House has made it clear that they want to look forward, not back. At the same time, the new White House has also said that they have no intention of meddling with the Justice Department’s decisions or cases.
“Merrick Garland is the attorney general now, all new leadership at the Justice Department, all new priorities, moving forward with a million things at once, and here’s a judge saying, you know, your immediate predecessor in this job lied to me, lied to the court and lied to the American public about something as freaking serious as why the former president was not charged with crimes,” Maddow continued. “You cool with the evidence of all of that being released to the public? Because it’s coming out in two weeks unless you want to appeal my ruling.”
The question then becomes, since the former attorney general lied and falsified a paper trail to a decision not to prosecute Trump, will the new Justice Department review that case for another decision.
See Maddow’s explainer below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
ANALYSIS
Stunning Confession From Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Was a ‘Signal’ to Trump: Legal Expert
On CNN this Friday, legal analyst Elie Honig was asked about the recent bombshell news story surrounding a confession letter reportedly written by friend of Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz.
In the letter, which was written in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg admits that he and Gaetz paid for sex with a girl who was 17-years-old at the time. The confession was sent to Roger Stone, a supporter of Trump.
“Why on earth would Joel Greenberg, who at the time was charged with very serious federal crimes but not yet convicted, write out a confession and send it in to the government?” Honig said. “Here is the only possible way I can make sense of this … this was an effort by Joel Greenberg and Roger Stone to try to send a signal to the White House: you better pardon him or else, because he has the goods on your buddy, President Trump, Matt Gaetz.”
“So I think the message is: pardon him, you’re gonna save Gaetz — don’t pardon him, he’s gonna do what he’s gotta do,” Honig added.
Watch the video below:
