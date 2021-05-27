News
Trump and Giuliani Ask Judge to Dismiss Lawsuit Claiming They Sparked Capitol Riot — Say They Were Just Exercising Free Speech
This Thursday, former President Donald Trump and his one-time lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of sparking the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, NBC News reports.
The lawsuit, brought by House Democrats, accuses the pair of violating the federal Ku Klux Klan Act on Jan. 6 by riling up a mob to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. As NBC News points out, separate attempts to have the lawsuit dismissed argued that Trump and Giuliani were simply exercising their right to free speech.
While Trump on Jan. 6 called on his followers to march to the Capitol and told the crowd, “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore,” his lawyer Jesse Binnall said that he also told the audience to “peacefully and patriotically make [their voices] heard.”
Giuliani during the rally called for “trial by combat,” but his lawyer argued that “no reasonable reader or listener would have perceived Giuliani’s speech as an instruction to march to the Capitol, violently breach the perimeter and enter the Capitol building, and then violently terrorize Congress into not engaging in the Electoral Certification.”
Read the full report over at NBC News.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Matt Gaetz And I Are ‘Taking Charge’ in GOP ‘Civil War’ Against Trump-Hating Republicans
Earlier, we reported that nearly one-third of Republicans believe QAnon conspiracy theories, which some observers say is enough to eventually take over the GOP.
Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon believer, suggested Thursday that the takeover is already happening before our very eyes. During an appearance on the Real America’s Voice network, Greene claimed there is a “civil war” within the party between Trump-hating Republicans and devout worshippers of the former president like her and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Greene, who recently launched an “America First” speaking tour with Gaetz, butted heads with House GOP leaders this week after they criticized her for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Gaetz, meanwhile, says he’s considering running for president in 2024 despite an ongoing federal investigation into whether he sex-trafficked minors.
“We’re also seeing the civil war within the GOP, and Matt and I have teamed up because we refuse to allow Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger or any Trump-hating Republican and Republican that just sells out all the Republican voters — we won’t allow the GOP to turn into their party,” Greene said. “So we’re taking charge, we’re bringing it to the people, we know what the people want. The people overwhelmingly support President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party. Matt and I both support President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party, and Matt and I are just going to drive it home all over the country to make sure that America First policies are the only way forward for the Republican Party.”
Watch below.
Marjorie Taylor Greene brags that she and Matt Gaetz are "taking charge" of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/za4liDDjnu
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 27, 2021
News
Apparent Trump Supporter Yells Gay and Racial Slurs at Biden As President Visits Ice Cream Shop
An angry person reportedly yelled gay and racial slurs at President Joe Biden as he visited an ice cream shop in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.
Following a speech on economic policy at Cuyahoga Community College, Biden made an unscheduled stop at Honey Hut Ice Cream, where he ordered a chocolate chocolate chip cone.
According to a White House pool report, a “very angry person” yelled, “”F*ck you, motherf*ckers! … c*cksuckers!” at Biden and reporters as they walked back to their vans.
The sh*t Republicans leave behind….here’s the report from the ice cream shop. pic.twitter.com/H7uzXmVKKV
— Karoli 🇺🇸 (@Karoli) May 27, 2021
“The angry person also yelled slurs for Black and gay people at the press and WH staff,” the pool report states.
Also during the visit, Biden weighed in on Senate Republicans’ plan to block the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A vote blocking the commission was expected to come Thursday evening.
“I can’t imagine anyone voting against establishing a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol,” Biden said. “But at any rate, I came for ice cream.”
Watch video of Biden’s comments below.
.@albamonica with the scoop of the day. pic.twitter.com/Rs4wGvmP1K
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 27, 2021
Nearby a man is screaming: Motherfucker at the entire entourage though Biden was likely far enough away not to hear him https://t.co/QswlaD8qRZ
— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) May 27, 2021
Scene setting from the pool report for Biden in #Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/XYXHux6fvr
— Tony Ganzer (@tony_ganzer) May 27, 2021
News
‘Some People Have No Shame’: Biden Reveals List of Republicans Who Voted Against COVID-19 Relief, Then Touted It
President Joe Biden on Thursday took aim at Republican lawmakers who voted against his COVID relief package, the American Rescue Plan, before touting its benefits to constituents in their districts.
“My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Biden said during a speech in Ohio focused on economic policy. “I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have her a list of how back in their districts they’re bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalization fund. They touted grants to community healthcare centers. I mean, some people have no shame.”
According to Huffington Post reporter Kevin Robbillard, the names on Biden’s list include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefani, along with Reps. Roger Wicker, Beth Van Duyne, Greg Pence, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Troy Balderson, Tony Gonzales, Madison Cawthorn, Alex Mooney, Lee Zeldin and Andrew Garbarino.
Sen. Wicker, Reps. McCarthy, Stefanik, Van Duyne, Pence, Herrera Beutler, Balderson, Gonzales, Cawthorn, Mooney, Zeldin, Garbarino
The Associated Press identified some of the culprits earlier this month, reporting that “Republicans from New York to Washington state have promoted elements of the legislation they tried to defeat.”
Watch Biden’s remarks below.
Joe Biden has a list of Republicans who voted against the American Rescue Plan but are shamelessly touting it anyway pic.twitter.com/wQuDgsEA9j
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2021
.@POTUS notes his rescue plan got no GOP votes, but many members touted the relief from the bill back in their districts. Biden says he won't 'embarrass' them by name, but pulled out a list of members, including @RepStefanik, @GOPLeader, & @RepCawthorn
(h/t @JustinGomezABC) pic.twitter.com/VDOUKFheAo
— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) May 27, 2021
Names on here: Sen. Wicker, Reps. McCarthy, Stefanik, Van Duyne, Pence, Herrera Beutler, Balderson, Gonzales, Cawthorn, Mooney, Zeldin, Garbarino https://t.co/qqwsTPo6yN
— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) May 27, 2021
