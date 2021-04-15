Twitter Suspends Right Wing Activist James O’Keefe

James O’Keefe, the activist best known for producing and promoting selectively edited, deceptive videos used to advance a far right wing agenda, appears to have been suspended from Twitter, and that suspension appears to be permanent.

On his verified Instagram account O’Keefe posted a screenshot of the suspension:

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona suggests Twitter suspended him for operating fake accounts. He reports Twitter says the suspension is permanent.

This is Twitter’s manipulation and spam policy that James O’Keefe apparently violated. So it appears O’Keefe was involved in sock puppet accounts or something of that nature.https://t.co/35jrmNBEEq — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 15, 2021

O’Keefe is also suing CNN.

“Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced on Tuesday’s ‘Hannity’ that he plans to sue CNN for defamation,” Fox News reports.

O’Keefe’s new website, exposecnn.com, requires an email address to access and currently claims: “Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are all suppressing the distribution of our new undercover recordings.”

In September of 2020 The New York Times reported that a “deceptive video released on Sunday by the conservative activist James O’Keefe, which claimed through unidentified sources and with no verifiable evidence that Representative Ilhan Omar’s campaign had collected ballots illegally, was probably part of a coordinated disinformation effort, according to researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington.”

