$20 Million Pro-Trump ‘Policy’ Group Launches Providing Jobs for Ex-President’s Former Aides and Advisors
Larry Kudlow, Linda McMahon, Rick Perry, Pam Bondi , John Ratcliffe, Paula White, Brooke Rollins, Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, and Scott Turner are all getting new jobs at the just-formed America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump nonprofit that’s getting started with a $20 million endowment that the group hopes to double next year.
Axios reports AFPI is “a 40-person nonprofit group” that has the “mission of perpetuating former President Trump’s populist policies.”
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are to be “informal advisers.” Ivanka Trump was required to participate in training as part of a settlement agreement with the State of New York after President Donald Trump personally “misused” funds from his now-shuttered Trump Foundation nonprofit.
The group’s website and inaugural video (below) do not mention former national President Donald Trump by name.
The Axios report does not state on what basis the ten former Trump advisors were chosen or where the $20 million came from. Instead, it reports that there will be 20 “policy” areas.
“The board chair is Linda McMahon, who was administrator of the Small Business Administration, and a member of Trump’s cabinet, after winning fame as a pro-wrestling entrepreneur,” Axios reports. “The vice chair is Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic adviser, a longtime CNBC personality who’s now a Fox Business host.”
“Paula White, a Trump spiritual adviser, will head a Center for American Values, focused on religious freedom and the Second Amendment,” says Axios.
White is a thrice-married, twice divorced far right religious extremist, a Florida megachurch pastor, a “prosperity gospel” acolyte, and a purveyor of white Christian nationalism, also known as “Christian Trumpism.” She is a longtime spiritual advisor to Trump and delivered the invocation at his 2017 inauguration (photo.)
“America is a place where ordinary people can truly do extraordinary things.” – Brooke Rollins #AmericaFIRST https://t.co/hSwfigJnxm pic.twitter.com/t4uM9Af7VM
— America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) April 13, 2021
MAGA Minister: ‘Tough Guy’ Jesus Was ‘A Man’ Unlike Today’s ‘Effeminate, Almost Homosexual’ Christian Church
Evangelical pro-Trump minister Jeff Jansen denounced the Christian church of the 21st century, calling it “effeminate, almost homosexual,” in comparison to Jesus Christ, who, he says, was “a man,” “a tough guy.”
Jansen, author of “Trump: The Destiny of God’s America: The Great Awakening and Battle for Our Country’s Future,” delivered his declaration “at a ‘Reign’ conference at Ignite Faith Church in Redmond, Oregon, over the weekend, where he bragged that the ushers at his church all carry guns and will not hesitate to kill anyone who even thinks ‘about starting something,'” according to Right Wing Watch’s Kyle Mantyla.
“Jesus wasn’t a wimp,” Jansen told parishoners. “He was a tough guy. He was a man. OK? He was a man. When they were selling in his Father’s house, he went and he braided a whip. Now, that takes time. He’s braiding a whip, and he’s like, ‘I’m coming for you, coming for you.’ … He was very deliberate, and he was mad. He’s a man. He whipped them. Sorry. Just whipped them. ‘Oh, Jesus wouldn’t do that.’ The heck he wouldn’t,” Jansen ssaid.
“He was a man. But the church—the ekklesia, the government of God—has been so neutered and so turned effeminate, almost homosexual,” he added. “I’m just telling you straight up. It’s just ridiculous. Where are the men? Where’s the maleness? Where is the ‘I will defend the children, I will protect the family’? My ushers at my church, they all pack. I mean, they all pack. You come to my place, and you think about starting something, you’re dead. They’ll kill you. They’ll shoot you because they’re gonna protect everybody else. You try to pull something, you’re dead. I said, ‘Listen, guys, if I’m up there preaching and somebody comes up running, make sure you get them. Just kill ’em. Just shoot ’em dead.’”
Watch:
Ex-RNC Head Drops the Hammer on ‘Crazy as Hell’ Marjorie Taylor Greene in MSNBC Tirade
During an MSNBC panel discussion on the RNC fundraising meeting in Florida where Donald Trump ripped into Republican party leaders, the former head of the Republican National Committee took time out to take a few shots at controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Speaking with “The Sunday Show” host Jonathan Capehart, Michael Steele rolled his eyes over the report that Taylor Greene just brought in a big haul of campaign donations.
“I was talking with a number of fundraisers this week who were talking about that small-donor program that they have in place and it is very effective and it is the extremes that are raising the money,” Steele recalled. “You know, the Adam Kinzingers and folks like that, they’re doing okay, you know, but they’re not raising $3 million in 30 days — that’s the difference.”
“And so, to Soledad O’Brien’s point, that’s where the culture wars come in,” he continued. “That’s the culture fight being played out and realized in the dollars that are raised. Understand this: this is all very cynical. At the end of the day, they don’t give a rat’s patootie about these issues. Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a jacked-up congresswoman-wannabe who is as crazy as hell but can raise $3 million. Whereas common sense, focused, disciplined sort of ‘I want to try to govern the country’ type of Republicanism is trying to eke along a dollar at a time. So that kind of tells you where the dollar fight is and the Trumpists are winning.”
Watch below:
Busted: Mike Pence Quietly Adds Hate Group Leader to Advisory Board of His New Organization
Former Vice President Mike Pence launched his new organization, Advancing American Freedom, on Wednesday.
Since then, one name has quietly been added to the advisory board that was announced at launch.
Pence’s advisory board now includes Mike Farris, the president and CEO of the group Alliance Defending Freedom.
In 2016, Alliance Defending Freedom was declared a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).
“The SPLC lists ADF as a hate group because it has supported the idea that being LGBTQ+ should be a crime in the U.S. and abroad and believes that is OK to put LGBTQ+ people in prison for engaging in consensual sex,” SPLC explained. “It has also supported laws that required the forced sterilization of transgender Europeans.”
“ADF has spread lies about the LGBTQ+ community. It has, for example, linked being LGBTQ+ to pedophilia and claimed that a “homosexual agenda” will destroy society. ADF tries to couch its rhetoric in benign-sounding phrases, but the truth is that it works to dehumanize LGBTQ+ people and restrict their rights for being who they are,” SPLC explained. “The SPLC defines a hate group as an organization that, based on its official statements or principles, the statements of its leaders, or its activities, has beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics. The organizations on our hate group list vilify others because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity — prejudices that strike at the heart of our democratic values and fracture society along its most fragile fault lines. The FBI uses similar criteria in its definition of a hate crime.”
Other Republicans who are serving with Farris on Pence’s board include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Ambassador Callista Gingrich, former Sen. Rick Santorum, Kellyanne Conway, Larry Kudlow, and actor Kirk Cameron.
The addition of Farris was reported by Nick Surgey.
*SCOOP* The CEO of the religious right hate group Alliance Defending Freedom @AllianceDefends has been added to the list of Advisory Board members for @Mike_Pence new Advancing American Freedom group. @michaelfarris was not listed when the organization was launched on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Nk3Y3tQopn
— Nick Surgey (@NickSurgey) April 9, 2021
