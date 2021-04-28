Top Michigan Republican Urges Workers to Sue Employers Who Make Them Wear Masks

The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party this week promoted a tweet that encouraged workers to file lawsuits against employers who ask them to wear “harmful” masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Meshawn Maddock, the Trump-loving Michigan GOP leader who helped bus Trump supporters to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, retweeted a message this week that was loaded with false information about mask wearing along with a call to take legal action against employers who enforce mask mandates.

“Masks are Ineffective, Harmful (physically n mentally) and Never Intended for General Population Use,” the tweet promoted by Maddock falsely claimed. “Ppl need to start bring Legal Action against Employers.”

The Free Press notes that Maddock’s promotion of false medical information “comes as Michigan remains one of the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the country amid some Republican skepticism about masks, vaccines and other mitigation efforts.”

It is also not clear, the paper writes, whether Maddock’s promotion of the tweet indicates that the entire Michigan GOP is now opposed to wearing masks, even voluntarily, or if it represents her personal opinion.