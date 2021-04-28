RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Top Michigan Republican Urges Workers to Sue Employers Who Make Them Wear Masks
The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party this week promoted a tweet that encouraged workers to file lawsuits against employers who ask them to wear “harmful” masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Meshawn Maddock, the Trump-loving Michigan GOP leader who helped bus Trump supporters to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, retweeted a message this week that was loaded with false information about mask wearing along with a call to take legal action against employers who enforce mask mandates.
“Masks are Ineffective, Harmful (physically n mentally) and Never Intended for General Population Use,” the tweet promoted by Maddock falsely claimed. “Ppl need to start bring Legal Action against Employers.”
The Free Press notes that Maddock’s promotion of false medical information “comes as Michigan remains one of the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the country amid some Republican skepticism about masks, vaccines and other mitigation efforts.”
It is also not clear, the paper writes, whether Maddock’s promotion of the tweet indicates that the entire Michigan GOP is now opposed to wearing masks, even voluntarily, or if it represents her personal opinion.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Twitter Suspends Right Wing Activist James O’Keefe
James O’Keefe, the activist best known for producing and promoting selectively edited, deceptive videos used to advance a far right wing agenda, appears to have been suspended from Twitter, and that suspension appears to be permanent.
On his verified Instagram account O’Keefe posted a screenshot of the suspension:
View this post on Instagram
The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona suggests Twitter suspended him for operating fake accounts. He reports Twitter says the suspension is permanent.
This is Twitter’s manipulation and spam policy that James O’Keefe apparently violated. So it appears O’Keefe was involved in sock puppet accounts or something of that nature.https://t.co/35jrmNBEEq
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 15, 2021
O’Keefe is also suing CNN.
“Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced on Tuesday’s ‘Hannity’ that he plans to sue CNN for defamation,” Fox News reports.
O’Keefe’s new website, exposecnn.com, requires an email address to access and currently claims: “Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are all suppressing the distribution of our new undercover recordings.”
In September of 2020 The New York Times reported that a “deceptive video released on Sunday by the conservative activist James O’Keefe, which claimed through unidentified sources and with no verifiable evidence that Representative Ilhan Omar’s campaign had collected ballots illegally, was probably part of a coordinated disinformation effort, according to researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
$20 Million Pro-Trump ‘Policy’ Group Launches Providing Jobs for Ex-President’s Former Aides and Advisors
Larry Kudlow, Linda McMahon, Rick Perry, Pam Bondi , John Ratcliffe, Paula White, Brooke Rollins, Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, and Scott Turner are all getting new jobs at the just-formed America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump nonprofit that’s getting started with a $20 million endowment that the group hopes to double next year.
Axios reports AFPI is “a 40-person nonprofit group” that has the “mission of perpetuating former President Trump’s populist policies.”
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are to be “informal advisers.” Ivanka Trump was required to participate in training as part of a settlement agreement with the State of New York after President Donald Trump personally “misused” funds from his now-shuttered Trump Foundation nonprofit.
The group’s website and inaugural video (below) do not mention former national President Donald Trump by name.
The Axios report does not state on what basis the ten former Trump advisors were chosen or where the $20 million came from. Instead, it reports that there will be 20 “policy” areas.
“The board chair is Linda McMahon, who was administrator of the Small Business Administration, and a member of Trump’s cabinet, after winning fame as a pro-wrestling entrepreneur,” Axios reports. “The vice chair is Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic adviser, a longtime CNBC personality who’s now a Fox Business host.”
“Paula White, a Trump spiritual adviser, will head a Center for American Values, focused on religious freedom and the Second Amendment,” says Axios.
White is a thrice-married, twice divorced far right religious extremist, a Florida megachurch pastor, a “prosperity gospel” acolyte, and a purveyor of white Christian nationalism, also known as “Christian Trumpism.” She is a longtime spiritual advisor to Trump and delivered the invocation at his 2017 inauguration (photo.)
“America is a place where ordinary people can truly do extraordinary things.” – Brooke Rollins #AmericaFIRST https://t.co/hSwfigJnxm pic.twitter.com/t4uM9Af7VM
— America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) April 13, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
MAGA Minister: ‘Tough Guy’ Jesus Was ‘A Man’ Unlike Today’s ‘Effeminate, Almost Homosexual’ Christian Church
Evangelical pro-Trump minister Jeff Jansen denounced the Christian church of the 21st century, calling it “effeminate, almost homosexual,” in comparison to Jesus Christ, who, he says, was “a man,” “a tough guy.”
Jansen, author of “Trump: The Destiny of God’s America: The Great Awakening and Battle for Our Country’s Future,” delivered his declaration “at a ‘Reign’ conference at Ignite Faith Church in Redmond, Oregon, over the weekend, where he bragged that the ushers at his church all carry guns and will not hesitate to kill anyone who even thinks ‘about starting something,'” according to Right Wing Watch’s Kyle Mantyla.
“Jesus wasn’t a wimp,” Jansen told parishoners. “He was a tough guy. He was a man. OK? He was a man. When they were selling in his Father’s house, he went and he braided a whip. Now, that takes time. He’s braiding a whip, and he’s like, ‘I’m coming for you, coming for you.’ … He was very deliberate, and he was mad. He’s a man. He whipped them. Sorry. Just whipped them. ‘Oh, Jesus wouldn’t do that.’ The heck he wouldn’t,” Jansen ssaid.
“He was a man. But the church—the ekklesia, the government of God—has been so neutered and so turned effeminate, almost homosexual,” he added. “I’m just telling you straight up. It’s just ridiculous. Where are the men? Where’s the maleness? Where is the ‘I will defend the children, I will protect the family’? My ushers at my church, they all pack. I mean, they all pack. You come to my place, and you think about starting something, you’re dead. They’ll kill you. They’ll shoot you because they’re gonna protect everybody else. You try to pull something, you’re dead. I said, ‘Listen, guys, if I’m up there preaching and somebody comes up running, make sure you get them. Just kill ’em. Just shoot ’em dead.’”
Watch:
