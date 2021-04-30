RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Thank Americans for ‘Continued Prayers’ as Son Josh’s Trial Date Is Set
33-year old former “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV star Josh Duggar pleaded “not guilty” to federal charges related to child pornography on Friday in Arkansas and his parents released a statement thanking Americans for their “continued prayers.”
“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told Us Weekly in a statement. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”
Josh Duggar, a father of six children with one more on the way, has a trial date has been set for July 6. He is currently jailed and will not be released on bond until he can prove he has housing that keeps him away from children.
“I will also advise you that any proposed third-party custodian, it would need to be in a residence, where there are no minors in the home,” the judge told him Friday.
Duggar if convicted could face 20 years and $250,000 for each charge.
He is charged “with receiving and possessing child pornography,” the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”
Top Michigan Republican Urges Workers to Sue Employers Who Make Them Wear Masks
The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party this week promoted a tweet that encouraged workers to file lawsuits against employers who ask them to wear “harmful” masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Meshawn Maddock, the Trump-loving Michigan GOP leader who helped bus Trump supporters to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, retweeted a message this week that was loaded with false information about mask wearing along with a call to take legal action against employers who enforce mask mandates.
“Masks are Ineffective, Harmful (physically n mentally) and Never Intended for General Population Use,” the tweet promoted by Maddock falsely claimed. “Ppl need to start bring Legal Action against Employers.”
The Free Press notes that Maddock’s promotion of false medical information “comes as Michigan remains one of the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the country amid some Republican skepticism about masks, vaccines and other mitigation efforts.”
It is also not clear, the paper writes, whether Maddock’s promotion of the tweet indicates that the entire Michigan GOP is now opposed to wearing masks, even voluntarily, or if it represents her personal opinion.
Twitter Suspends Right Wing Activist James O’Keefe
James O’Keefe, the activist best known for producing and promoting selectively edited, deceptive videos used to advance a far right wing agenda, appears to have been suspended from Twitter, and that suspension appears to be permanent.
On his verified Instagram account O’Keefe posted a screenshot of the suspension:
View this post on Instagram
The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona suggests Twitter suspended him for operating fake accounts. He reports Twitter says the suspension is permanent.
This is Twitter’s manipulation and spam policy that James O’Keefe apparently violated. So it appears O’Keefe was involved in sock puppet accounts or something of that nature.https://t.co/35jrmNBEEq
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 15, 2021
O’Keefe is also suing CNN.
“Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced on Tuesday’s ‘Hannity’ that he plans to sue CNN for defamation,” Fox News reports.
O’Keefe’s new website, exposecnn.com, requires an email address to access and currently claims: “Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are all suppressing the distribution of our new undercover recordings.”
In September of 2020 The New York Times reported that a “deceptive video released on Sunday by the conservative activist James O’Keefe, which claimed through unidentified sources and with no verifiable evidence that Representative Ilhan Omar’s campaign had collected ballots illegally, was probably part of a coordinated disinformation effort, according to researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
$20 Million Pro-Trump ‘Policy’ Group Launches Providing Jobs for Ex-President’s Former Aides and Advisors
Larry Kudlow, Linda McMahon, Rick Perry, Pam Bondi , John Ratcliffe, Paula White, Brooke Rollins, Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, and Scott Turner are all getting new jobs at the just-formed America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump nonprofit that’s getting started with a $20 million endowment that the group hopes to double next year.
Axios reports AFPI is “a 40-person nonprofit group” that has the “mission of perpetuating former President Trump’s populist policies.”
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are to be “informal advisers.” Ivanka Trump was required to participate in training as part of a settlement agreement with the State of New York after President Donald Trump personally “misused” funds from his now-shuttered Trump Foundation nonprofit.
The group’s website and inaugural video (below) do not mention former national President Donald Trump by name.
The Axios report does not state on what basis the ten former Trump advisors were chosen or where the $20 million came from. Instead, it reports that there will be 20 “policy” areas.
“The board chair is Linda McMahon, who was administrator of the Small Business Administration, and a member of Trump’s cabinet, after winning fame as a pro-wrestling entrepreneur,” Axios reports. “The vice chair is Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic adviser, a longtime CNBC personality who’s now a Fox Business host.”
“Paula White, a Trump spiritual adviser, will head a Center for American Values, focused on religious freedom and the Second Amendment,” says Axios.
White is a thrice-married, twice divorced far right religious extremist, a Florida megachurch pastor, a “prosperity gospel” acolyte, and a purveyor of white Christian nationalism, also known as “Christian Trumpism.” She is a longtime spiritual advisor to Trump and delivered the invocation at his 2017 inauguration (photo.)
“America is a place where ordinary people can truly do extraordinary things.” – Brooke Rollins #AmericaFIRST https://t.co/hSwfigJnxm pic.twitter.com/t4uM9Af7VM
— America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) April 13, 2021
