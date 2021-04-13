News
‘Means Nothing’: Activist Responds to Resignation of Police Officer Who Shot and Killed 20 Year Old Daunte Wright
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has resigned, two days after shooting and killing 20-year old Daunte Wright. Well-known grassroots organizer and activist Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation “means nothing.”
WCCO’s Caroline Cummings posted Potter’s resignation letter:
Here is the resignation letter, sent to the mayor, acting city manager and the police chief: pic.twitter.com/har8MHtYMc
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) April 13, 2021
But Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation is meaningless because it does not solve the problem.
“Kim Potter’s resignation means nothing because this is an institutional problem, not a personnel issue,” Bass said on Twitter.
She adds:
This always happens— police murder someone & then the entire policing apparatus of the nation maneuvers to violently suppress the people protesting it while pretending we’re having some kind of good faith public discussion of reforming the institution. Ridiculous.
— Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) April 13, 2021
She’s referring to the report that there is a “thin blue line” flag flying at the Brooklyn Center Police Station.
More on her Twitter feed.
‘Multiple Gunshot Victims’ at Tennessee High School: Streaming Video
Knoxville, Tennessee police officers have a massive presence amid reports “multiple gunshot victims,” at Austin-East Magnet High School in East Knoxville. The school is on lockdown.
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx
— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021
WBIR reports among those shot are a Knoxville police officer.
UPDATE: 5:21 PM ET –
WBIR reports suspect was shot and killed, the police officer is alive doing well. No other details yet.
Live streaming video:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Police Chief Says Minnesota Cop Who Shot and Killed 20-Year Old Daunte Wright Thought She Was Using a Taser
A Minnesota police chief says the officer who shot and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop allegedly for expired plates thought she was pulling out and firing her Taser, not her handgun.
“I’m believing it to be an accidental discharge,” Brooklyn Center, MN Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters Monday, after Sunday’s shooting. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”
Brooklyn Center, MN Police Chief Tim Gannon calls Daunte Wright’s killing an “accidental discharge.”
He says: “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.” pic.twitter.com/pEFmc1tOh2
— The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021
The officer’s name has not yet been released and Chief Gannon refused tio identify her by name, other than to say she is a “very senior officer” who deserves due process.
The police chief, who appeared both upset and defiant, walked out after taking a series of questions but refusing to answer all reporters’ question. He was asked by the mayor to return and later did.
This is the video shown to reporters. Caution: graphic:
Warning: Graphic footage, including the shooting
Here’s the body camera footage of the killing of Daunte Wright that was just released. pic.twitter.com/A2X8qS8ZFH
— The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021
WQOW reports the “unnamed officer fired one shot. Bodycam video shows the officer yelling ‘Taser, Taser’ prior to firing her gun and hitting Wright with a bullet.”
“Gannon said yelling Taser is a common practice for officers prior to discharging their Taser as a way to warn other officers and the suspect.”
Attorney Benjamin Crump weighed in before the press conference:
There was NO need to pull out a GUN at Daunte Wright’s traffic stop.
This level of LETHAL force, esp. as our country relives George Floyd’s tragic death by cop in the SAME CITY, is absolutely unacceptable!
We must demand accountability NOW. pic.twitter.com/UugebxVmP4
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 12, 2021
‘Dumber Than a Jar of Paste’: Senator Mocked and Slammed for Complaining Biden Not Tweeting Enough
Hard core conservative U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is under fire Monday after posting a tweet complaining about President Joe Biden’s media strategy – one decidedly different from Donald Trump’s, and one that has proven very effective when it comes to approval ratings and actual accomplishments.
“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters,” Cornyn tweeted.
He followed that up with this accusation:
Invites the question: is he really in charge?
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021
Cornyn’s first tweet should have been in quotes, as Matt Negrin from “The Daily Show” revealed it was actually pulled word-for-word from a Politico article.
People are dunking on this @JohnCornyn tweet and while yes it’s typical bad-faith bullshit, it’s *word for word* copy-pasted from a Politico story trying to make Biden look bad for having a press “strategy” that reporters don’t like because he’s not Trump https://t.co/j6ZNCUxwUq pic.twitter.com/DMqrBGpOnj
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) April 12, 2021
Cornyn, who clearly agreed with the Politico attack, is getting mocked and slammed for insisting a president’s job is to feed the media machine instead of doing actual work. Biden’s lack of drama and narcissism are literally disturbing to the Texas Republican senator.
Here’s how some are responding to Cornyn’s attack:
Is he really in charge? Record numbers of vaccines in arms! Checks in our bank accounts! Finally a jobs and infrastructure plan! All this without insane tweets and interviews. Yes he’s in charge and working for the American people. What are you doing John?
— Mare (@fetz_mv) April 12, 2021
Imagine being so fucking stupid you think a president behaving competently is actually a problem.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021
Biden got the most votes of any president in history by a mile and he’s been preaching the most moderate and unifying sensible small steps stuff and the republican response has been fuck that you communist we’d rather let trump burn the nation and its laws/democracy to the ground
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 12, 2021
What do you expect from someone who thinks the traditional way to celebrate the Fourth of July is to fly to Moscow?? #GQPTraitorsToDemocracy #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/GkFHJjiw3m
— Sheila Saccone (@SheilaSaccone) April 12, 2021
This you? https://t.co/P1BC6aciJ1 https://t.co/yfEDAGXkk9
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 12, 2021
You know what else President Biden isn’t doing? Golfing. Trump’s presidency included watching hours of Fox News, tweeting, golfing, using government funds to enrich his properties & incited insurrection. He spent 4 years promising a new healthcare plan & Mexico wall funding.
— James (@JamesSNYC) April 12, 2021
Take all the damned seats in Aggie and Longhorn stadiums combined! Heaven forbid we have a @POTUS who isn’t an ignorant malignant narcissist rage-tweeting, gaslighting, or lapping at Putin’s buttocks all of his waking hours.
— David Phillips, MSc MPH #BLM ??????? (@bigolpoofter) April 12, 2021
Lord have mercy. You would think you would lauding Biden for this. So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2021
I think @JohnCornyn forgot what normalcy looks and feels like. After 4+ years of Velveeta Voldemort sucking all the oxygen out of his brain, it’s in some ways understandable.
— Michael Fisher ? ?????? (@mjf_dfw) April 12, 2021
Imagine being a senator and dumber than a jar of paste.
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) April 12, 2021
President does job. GOP whines that President is too busy to tweet, golf, or to randomly call news media to complain. Senator also ran, and hid, from insurrectionists on 1/6/21 and then claimed they weren’t dangerous…
— W.J.Wylie3 it was an attempted coup not a riot (@BillWylie3rd) April 12, 2021
