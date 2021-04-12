Police Chief Says Minnesota Cop Who Shot and Killed 20-Year Old Daunte Wright Thought She Was Using a Taser

A Minnesota police chief says the officer who shot and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop allegedly for expired plates thought she was pulling out and firing her Taser, not her handgun.

“I’m believing it to be an accidental discharge,” Brooklyn Center, MN Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters Monday, after Sunday’s shooting. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”

The officer’s name has not yet been released and Chief Gannon refused tio identify her by name, other than to say she is a “very senior officer” who deserves due process.

The police chief, who appeared both upset and defiant, walked out after taking a series of questions but refusing to answer all reporters’ question. He was asked by the mayor to return and later did.

This is the video shown to reporters. Caution: graphic:

WQOW reports the “unnamed officer fired one shot. Bodycam video shows the officer yelling ‘Taser, Taser’ prior to firing her gun and hitting Wright with a bullet.”

“Gannon said yelling Taser is a common practice for officers prior to discharging their Taser as a way to warn other officers and the suspect.”

