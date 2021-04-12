Connect with us

‘Multiple Gunshot Victims’ at Tennessee High School: Streaming Video

Knoxville, Tennessee police officers have a massive presence amid reports “multiple gunshot victims,” at Austin-East Magnet High School in East Knoxville. The school is on lockdown.

WBIR reports among those shot are a Knoxville police officer.

UPDATE: 5:21 PM ET –
WBIR reports suspect was shot and killed, the police officer is alive doing well. No other details yet.

Live streaming video:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.

Police Chief Says Minnesota Cop Who Shot and Killed 20-Year Old Daunte Wright Thought She Was Using a Taser

A Minnesota police chief says the officer who shot and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop allegedly for expired plates thought she was pulling out and firing her Taser, not her handgun.

“I’m believing it to be an accidental discharge,” Brooklyn Center, MN Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters Monday, after Sunday’s shooting. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”

The officer’s name has not yet been released and Chief Gannon refused tio identify her by name, other than to say she is a “very senior officer” who deserves due process.

The police chief, who appeared both upset and defiant, walked out after taking a series of questions but refusing to answer all reporters’ question. He was asked by the mayor to return and later did.

This is the video shown to reporters. Caution: graphic:


WQOW reports the “unnamed officer fired one shot. Bodycam video shows the officer yelling ‘Taser, Taser’ prior to firing her gun and hitting Wright with a bullet.”

“Gannon said yelling Taser is a common practice for officers prior to discharging their Taser as a way to warn other officers and the suspect.”

Attorney Benjamin Crump weighed in before the press conference:

 

‘Dumber Than a Jar of Paste’: Senator Mocked and Slammed for Complaining Biden Not Tweeting Enough

Hard core conservative U.S. Senator John  Cornyn (R-TX) is under fire Monday after posting a tweet complaining about President Joe Biden’s media strategy – one decidedly different from Donald Trump’s, and one that has proven very effective when it comes to approval ratings and actual accomplishments.

“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters,” Cornyn tweeted.

He followed that up with this accusation:

Cornyn’s first tweet should have been in quotes, as Matt Negrin from “The Daily Show” revealed it was actually pulled word-for-word from a Politico article.

Cornyn, who clearly agreed with the Politico attack, is getting mocked and slammed for insisting a president’s job is to feed the media machine instead of doing actual work. Biden’s lack of drama and narcissism are literally disturbing to the Texas Republican senator.

Here’s how some are responding to Cornyn’s attack:

 

Scandal-Plagued Matt Gaetz Wanted a Meeting With Trump at Mar-a-Lago – but Got Denied: CNN

Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was once one of Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders — but now he can’t even score a meeting with the former president.

CNN reports that Gaetz “was recently denied a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate as the ex-President and his allies continue to distance themselves from the Florida congressman.”

Gaetz tried to meet with Trump shortly after learning he was under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking charges, but CNN’s sources say the former president’s aides advised him to “not stick his neck out to defend Gaetz.”

Gaetz is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials on potential sex trafficking charges involving a 17-year-old girl, and multiple stories about the Florida congressman’s scandalous behavior have emerged over the last few weeks.

Among other things, reports have emerged that Gaetz allegedly shared nude photos and videos of women he slept with to impress his colleagues in Congress; that investigators have uncovered ties between Gaetz and a fake ID scheme; and even for potentially paying for sex with women using the Apple Pay mobile payment platform.

 

