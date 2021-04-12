Anger Over Thin Blue Line Flag Flying at Station of Cop Who Shot 20 Year Old Daunte Wright: ‘You Can’t Reform This’

A police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota shot and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright Sunday afternoon. Police Chief Tim Gannon Monday afternoon told reporters and local activists the officer meant to fire her taser, calling it an “an accidental discharge” of her gun.

The Brooklyn Center police station flies a thin blue line flag. That flag has numerous connotations, but is meant to show unyielding loyalty and solidarity to police officers – not to the citizens they are sworn to serve and protect.

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Andy Mannix posted a short clip showing the flag flying.

Brooklyn center police are flying a blue line flag outside the station right now pic.twitter.com/07i9IezVNP — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 12, 2021

There are two versions of the thin blue line flag, one black with a blue line and one of an American flag with a thin blue line.

The Marshall Project published “The Short, Fraught History of the ‘Thin Blue Line’ American Flag,” saying the “controversial version of the U.S. flag has been hailed as a sign of police solidarity and criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.” It’s unclear if the black background thin blue line flag falls into that category, although the largest seller of thin blue line flags offers a version that is the black background with a blue stripe.

It’s not known how long that flag has been flying but it does appear in an undated Google Streetview photo.

Here’s how some are responding to the thin blue line flag flying at Brooklyn Center:

Hard to believe a profession that flies its own flag to send the message “our lives are more important than yours” would routinely kill innocent people and resist any reforms that might address that. https://t.co/m3afi1KVOF — Greg (@waltisfrozen) April 12, 2021

again: your black friends are traumatized. they are current responding physically to what is happening & to the fucked up messages being sent to us & the world, like this one. https://t.co/KFHx4FtPZI — tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) April 12, 2021

The police embrace their brutality. They are proud of themselves. https://t.co/PtZFBYWsXs — Keeanga-Yamahtta T. (@KeeangaYamahtta) April 12, 2021

You can’t fix this with deescalation training or anything else. Abolition is the only course. https://t.co/B1LJCcDbq8 — Heather Alexandra (@transgamerthink) April 12, 2021

You know, armed groups flying their own unofficial flags is not a good look for any country. It’s usually represents a fundemental challenge to the legitimacy of the state. https://t.co/kXxjFD1lVF — Wilson Dizard (@willdizard) April 12, 2021

You can’t reform this ish https://t.co/0HTnbLtdEj — 🖤 Snappy Black Womxn 🖤 (@TheWayWithAnoa) April 12, 2021

I see they’ve dispensed with the “variation on the US flag” version and have gone full “welcome to Copland” https://t.co/7ukILzg4L2 — Hank Oslo (@xctlot) April 12, 2021

No shame. The opposite in fact. Pride, while standing over a 20-year-old human being murdered by their hand. https://t.co/JCUYdeDwC6 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 12, 2021

Terrorism. And they know it. — That Lisa. No, the other one. (@that_lisa) April 12, 2021

“We killed a dad and we’re gonna get away with it and we’re proud of it and we’re gonna tell you how proud of it we are” https://t.co/nV8Mk8zGxz — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) April 12, 2021

You’ve got to be fucking kidding me. https://t.co/t4LjMl2xtX — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) April 12, 2021

This is a threat. https://t.co/WQFZwJ3Xmq — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 12, 2021

“We’re sorry we did a booboo and shot someone while escalating a traffic stop into violence, but just to be clear, we are the aggrieved party in this matter.” https://t.co/ZpoQQeMb7P — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) April 12, 2021

Absolutely, positively fuck this shit. — Strider… (@debaajimod) April 12, 2021