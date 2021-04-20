FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY
‘I’m at Least Being Honest’: Fox News Host ‘Glad’ Chauvin Found Guilty to Stop ‘This Country From Going Up in Flames’
Fox News chose Greg Gutfeld, the host of its new late-night talk show “Gutfeld!” along with “Judge” Jeanine Pirro as its on-air talent for Tuesday’s verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Gutfeld told his co-host that he’s “glad” Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd, because his neighborhood was looted once and he wanted “a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.”
“And now I’m just going to just get really selfish,” Gutfeld said after the verdict of guilty on all counts was read. “I’m glad that he was found guilty on all charges. Even if he might not be guilty of all charges.”
An off-screen voice, possibly Pirro’s, said, “Oh my God.” Seconds later, another off-screen voice said, “oh God,” as groans can be heard.
“I am glad that he is guilty of all charges, because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames,” Gutfeld admitted.
“Oh uh-oh, said Pirro.
“Oh my goodness,” said another voice off-screen.
“Look, Greg,” Pirro responded.
“What do you mean?” a stunned Gutfeld replied.
“I’m at least being honest,” Gutfeld said defending himself. “My neighborhood was looted, I don’t ever want to go through that again.
Pirro replied, saying, “Greg, Greg, we do not sacrifice individuals, for the sake, oh having people feel –”
“I’m saying is guilty,” Gutfeld declared, after suggesting he might not be quite as guilty as jurors found him to be. “I’m saying I’m glad about the verdict.”
Greg Gutfeld: “I’m glad [Chauvin] was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges. I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.” (Note the groans from his Fox News colleagues.) pic.twitter.com/DulsFEMwcO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY
‘Shocking’: Fox & Friends Fear-Mongers and Freaks Out Over Biden Declaring No Amendment Is ‘Absolute’
“Fox & Friends” has decided it is “shocking” that the President of the United States declared that no amendment to the Constitution is “absolute,” despite Supreme Court rulings and even common examples which fill everyday American speech.
President Joe Biden on Thursday declared gun violence an “epidemic” and announced a series of actions, including six executive orders, to combat what he called a “blemish on our character as a nation.”
“The part that is really shocking,” co-host Steve Doocy claimed Friday, “is where the President just said no Amendment to the Constitution is absolute. He’s talking about the Second Amendment, which he does not regard as, you know, giving everybody the right to do whatever they want to with guns, we know that we know his talking point.”
Doocy went on to say that Biden “would like to do something about the Second Amendment, which he simply disagrees with,” Doocy claimed. Biden has a 3500 word plan to end gun violence on his campaign website, and none of it has anything to do with abandoning the Second Amendment.
“But what about if no amendment is absolute? What about how does he feel about the First Amendment? How does he feel about the freedom of religion, how does he feel about freedom of speech?” Doocy asked.
For 17 years, until 2008, Biden was an adjunct professor, teaching a constitutional law seminar at Widener University School of Law.
And Biden addressed all these points during his Rose Garden speech Thursday, a fact the Fox News team was counting on its viewers to not have watched.
“No amendment — no amendment to the Constitution is absolute,” Biden said Thursday. “You can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own. From the very beginning that the Second Amendment existed, certain people weren’t allowed to have weapons. So the idea is just bizarre to suggest that some of the things we’re recommending are contrary to the Constitution.”
The Supreme Court repeatedly has determined that “no right under the Constitution is absolute,” UCLA law professor Adam Winkler told The Washington Post in 2015. “In general, where the government has very strong reasons to restrict a right, it can.”
Doocy then declared that “it looks as if he’s, he’s been, you know, kind of a cafeteria approach to the Constitution,” in a dog-whistle to Biden’s Catholic faith, which conservatives often attack.
Watch:
Steve Doocy is so offended by Joe Biden saying “no amendment is absolute” that he asks “what about the first amendment,” which has several exceptions in federal law. pic.twitter.com/9yqdACI1uc
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021
FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY
Fox News Hires Mike Pompeo, a Likely 2024 Presidential Candidate
Fox News has just hired yet another Trump administration official, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as a paid, on-air contributor. Fox News recently also hired former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Trump National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. The conservative cable channel also recently hired Trump campaign official Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law.
“Pompeo will make his first appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday, the network said,” Deadline reports. “He’ll contribute across all Fox News Media platforms.”
Pompeo has spent years – and countless thousands of taxpayers’ money – paving the road for a 2024 presidential run. As Secretary of State he visited major primary battleground states frequently, and hosted what he called “Madison Dinners” that had guest lists filled with more domestic donors than foreign dignitaries.
Right before Biden was sworn in a president Pompeo spent days on Twitter touting what he saw as his accomplishments, painting himself as the logical heir of Trump’s “America First” brand.
It has been an honor to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State. Today, as I step down from this role as our nation’s top diplomat, I am proud of what we achieved — and I promise to never stop fighting for America #AmericaFirst ??
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 20, 2021
He’s invoking that marketing strategy in his statement announcing his new Fox News gig.
“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.”
The hiring of Pompeo, who is strongly expected to wage a 2024 presidential run, would be unprecedented except Fox News hired Lara Trump as an on-air contributor. She has said she “absolutely” is considering a Senate run.
FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY
Fox & Friends Filibuster Freakout: If They End It ‘Democrats Will Rule Our Country Forever’
“The country’s gone, it’s a free-for-all if this happens.”
Fox News on Wednesday seemingly made a huge admission: conservatives and their policies do not reflect the will of the majority of Americans.
That’s essentially what “Fox & Friends” telegraphed to viewers when co-host Ainsley Earhardt responded to a clip of President Joe Biden making news by merely saying he supports reforming the filibuster – not even eliminating it.
“If they end the filibuster, the Democrats will rule our country forever,” she warned. “We will become a socialist country.”
That’s by definition false.
“So first they’ll do, they’ll kill the filibuster,” she said, reading from prepared notes. “Then they’ll pass this H.R. 1,” Earhardt warned, referring to Democrats’ bill to protect and expand voting rights, reduce gerrymandering and money in politics, and enact ethics reforms.
“So felons can vote, no ID if you go to vote, register everybody, expand mail-in ballots,” Earhardt, fear-mongering, said about the bill, as if for some reason some U.S. citizens should be prohibited from voting, or have to work harder to cast a ballot.
“Then, guess what, they’re going to start packing the court,” she continued down her list of feared pro-democracy reforms.
“The country’s gone, it’s a free-for-all if this happens,” an alarmed Earhardt railed.
She told Fox News viewers that conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are opposed to ending the filibuster, “but if they change their minds, it’s over.”
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt solemnly warns that “if they end the filibuster, Democrats will rule our country forever. We will become a socialist country.” This is about Joe Biden wanting to restore the talking filibuster. pic.twitter.com/je84hAo9tZ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 17, 2021
Trending
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT1 day ago
Bill Strips Right to Food Stamps, Unemployment, Medical Assistance if Convicted of ‘Crime’ During Political Protest
- News2 days ago
Maria Bartiromo and Stephen Miller Panic Over Voting Rights Putting Democrats in Charge ‘Forever’
- News1 day ago
Jen Psaki Schools CNN Reporter Who Wants to Know if Biden Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Chauvin Found Not Guilty
- WHY?9 hours ago
‘Riding Bikes While Black’: New Jersey Cops Under Fire for Confiscating Bike and Arresting Teen
- GUNS2 days ago
3 Dead in Current Active Shooting in Austin – Outrage as Texas Lawmakers Move to Make Unlicensed Open Carry Legal
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS1 day ago
Trump-Loving God-Fearing MyPillow CEO Claims First Amendment Right to Lie About Voting Tech Companies
- POT. KETTLE. BLACK.1 day ago
‘Backlash’ Is Coming: Sen. Rick Scott Pens Op-Ed Threatening ‘Woke Corporate America’
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Completely Broken’: 5 Major Weekend Shootings Leave Many Furious That Republicans Continue to Block Gun Reform