Derek Chauvin Found Guilty on All Counts in Murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts in the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd, a 46-year old Black man and father of five who was unarmed and died after Chauvin pressed his knee across Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Chauvin, who has been free on bail, was charged with second-degree murder, third degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was taken into custody.

The jury, six white people and six people of color, delivered their verdict just 24 hours after closing arguments concluded. They deliberated about 10 hours and asked no questions of the judge.

Chauvin, 45, faces potentially decades in prison were he to get sentenced to the maximum on all charges and serve consecutive sentences.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.