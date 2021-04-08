FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY
Fox News Hires Mike Pompeo, a Likely 2024 Presidential Candidate
Fox News has just hired yet another Trump administration official, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as a paid, on-air contributor. Fox News recently also hired former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Trump National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. The conservative cable channel also recently hired Trump campaign official Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law.
“Pompeo will make his first appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday, the network said,” Deadline reports. “He’ll contribute across all Fox News Media platforms.”
Pompeo has spent years – and countless thousands of taxpayers’ money – paving the road for a 2024 presidential run. As Secretary of State he visited major primary battleground states frequently, and hosted what he called “Madison Dinners” that had guest lists filled with more domestic donors than foreign dignitaries.
Right before Biden was sworn in a president Pompeo spent days on Twitter touting what he saw as his accomplishments, painting himself as the logical heir of Trump’s “America First” brand.
It has been an honor to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State. Today, as I step down from this role as our nation’s top diplomat, I am proud of what we achieved — and I promise to never stop fighting for America #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 20, 2021
He’s invoking that marketing strategy in his statement announcing his new Fox News gig.
“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.”
The hiring of Pompeo, who is strongly expected to wage a 2024 presidential run, would be unprecedented except Fox News hired Lara Trump as an on-air contributor. She has said she “absolutely” is considering a Senate run.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY
Fox & Friends Filibuster Freakout: If They End It ‘Democrats Will Rule Our Country Forever’
“The country’s gone, it’s a free-for-all if this happens.”
Fox News on Wednesday seemingly made a huge admission: conservatives and their policies do not reflect the will of the majority of Americans.
That’s essentially what “Fox & Friends” telegraphed to viewers when co-host Ainsley Earhardt responded to a clip of President Joe Biden making news by merely saying he supports reforming the filibuster – not even eliminating it.
“If they end the filibuster, the Democrats will rule our country forever,” she warned. “We will become a socialist country.”
That’s by definition false.
“So first they’ll do, they’ll kill the filibuster,” she said, reading from prepared notes. “Then they’ll pass this H.R. 1,” Earhardt warned, referring to Democrats’ bill to protect and expand voting rights, reduce gerrymandering and money in politics, and enact ethics reforms.
“So felons can vote, no ID if you go to vote, register everybody, expand mail-in ballots,” Earhardt, fear-mongering, said about the bill, as if for some reason some U.S. citizens should be prohibited from voting, or have to work harder to cast a ballot.
“Then, guess what, they’re going to start packing the court,” she continued down her list of feared pro-democracy reforms.
“The country’s gone, it’s a free-for-all if this happens,” an alarmed Earhardt railed.
She told Fox News viewers that conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are opposed to ending the filibuster, “but if they change their minds, it’s over.”
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt solemnly warns that “if they end the filibuster, Democrats will rule our country forever. We will become a socialist country.” This is about Joe Biden wanting to restore the talking filibuster. pic.twitter.com/je84hAo9tZ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 17, 2021
FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY
Maria Bartiromo, Who Says ‘Intel Source’ Told Her Trump ‘Won’ Election, to Co-Host New Fox News Nightly Opinion Show
Maria Bartiromo, a Fox Business and Fox News host who has falsely claimed that – according to an “intel source” – President Donald Trump won the November election, will be among six rotating hosts as Fox News expands its evening lineup of extremist opinion shows into the 7 PM hour. Fox is moving its “straight news” show, “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” to 3 PM.
“Maria Bartiromo has been the source of some of the most destructive conspiracy theories at Fox Business and Fox News…particularly in the past few months,” tweeted Yashar Ali, a New York Magazine and HuffPost freelance journalist who’s broken major stories about public figures in the media and politics.
“But what is Fox going to do…fire her?” he added. “They allowed her to book guests like Sidney Powell.”
Powell is the pro-Trump conspiracy theorist attorney who is being sued for $1.3 billion for alleged defamation by Dominion, the voting machine manufacturer.
Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake noted that Bartiromo “has spent the last two months unquestioningly parroting Trump’s voter fraud allegations.”
“She also recently cited an unnamed ‘intel source telling me that President Trump did in fact win the election.'”
Bartiromo last month in fact did claim that, according to an “intel source,” Trump actually won, which is false. Here’s video of that false claim:
Why does she have a show? Why is she still broadcasting? Fox Anchor Maria Bartiromo actually says an ‘intel source’ told her Trump did in fact win the election. Okay, that’s it, it’s over, Trump won. pic.twitter.com/ESLFZlm3Lq
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 16, 2020
The Daily Beast’s media reporter Max Tani adds, “If I were Trish Regan, I’d be pretty upset that I got pushed out of Fox for doing one little COVID conspiracy theory while Maria Bartiromo has spend months entertaining election fraud theories and got a promotion!”
Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes that “Bartiromo lets Trump lie with impunity” in this clip from late November, but that allegation is actually true for most of Trump’s appearances with Bartiromo.
Trump’s own lawyers conceded in court that the claim he makes here about poll watchers is a lie — but Maria Bartiromo lets Trump lie with impunity pic.twitter.com/5nyfc4XnsF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020
Last August Bartiromo lied, telling President Trump there was “a coup” against him.
“There was still a coup against you!” Maria Bartiromo tells Trump. (Narrator: there was no coup against him)
“The fact was President Obama knew everything. Vice President Biden, as dumb as he may be, he knew everything,” Trump replies. pic.twitter.com/DlAICqV43U
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
Just this past Friday James Murdoch, the son of Rupert Murdoch who owns the multi-national media empire that includes Fox News, decried “media property owners” and their news outlets for spreading dangerous disinformation.
Trending
- 'LOOK AT HIS LITTLE WORK FROM HOME OFFICE'3 days ago
Stephen Miller Tweets Photo Bragging About ‘Terrific Meeting With President Trump!’ – Both Get Mercilessly Mocked
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Controversial High-Level Trump Official Banned From Federal Employment for 4 Years After Hatch Violation: Report
- CONGRATULATIONS!3 days ago
Biden Dept. of Justice Reverses Trump Order – Declares LGBTQ Students Are Now Protected by Law
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Trump Stood on a Stage With Putin and Took His Side’: GOP and Fox Slammed After Reporter’s COVID Question to Biden
- RACISM LEADS TO FASCISM2 days ago
‘Sociopath’:Tom Cotton Buried as ‘Blood-Thirsty Fascist’ for Claiming US Has ‘Major Under-Incarceration Problem’
- RACISM2 days ago
Arrested Capitol Insurrectionists Almost Entirely Older White Males From Areas Fearful of Minorities and Immigrants
- CHILD ABUSE1 day ago
NC Bill Orders Any School Employee to ‘Immediately’ Notify Parents if a Child ‘Exhibits Gender Nonconformity’
- News1 day ago
‘We’re MAGA — and We’re Here to Take Over’: South Carolina GOP Ripped Apart as Trump Loyalists Purge Longtime Members