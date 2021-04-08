Fox News Hires Mike Pompeo, a Likely 2024 Presidential Candidate

Fox News has just hired yet another Trump administration official, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as a paid, on-air contributor. Fox News recently also hired former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Trump National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. The conservative cable channel also recently hired Trump campaign official Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law.

“Pompeo will make his first appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday, the network said,” Deadline reports. “He’ll contribute across all Fox News Media platforms.”

Pompeo has spent years – and countless thousands of taxpayers’ money – paving the road for a 2024 presidential run. As Secretary of State he visited major primary battleground states frequently, and hosted what he called “Madison Dinners” that had guest lists filled with more domestic donors than foreign dignitaries.

Right before Biden was sworn in a president Pompeo spent days on Twitter touting what he saw as his accomplishments, painting himself as the logical heir of Trump’s “America First” brand.

It has been an honor to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State. Today, as I step down from this role as our nation’s top diplomat, I am proud of what we achieved — and I promise to never stop fighting for America #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 20, 2021

He’s invoking that marketing strategy in his statement announcing his new Fox News gig.

“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.”

The hiring of Pompeo, who is strongly expected to wage a 2024 presidential run, would be unprecedented except Fox News hired Lara Trump as an on-air contributor. She has said she “absolutely” is considering a Senate run.