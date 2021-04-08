'TRUE LEADER'
‘Hell Yes Mr. President’: Massive Praise After Biden Declares ‘Enough Prayers – Time for Some Action’ on Guns
Calling gun violence an “epidemic” in America, a “blemish on our character as a nation,” and “an international embarrassment,” President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted Congress, declaring, “Enough prayers. Time for some action.”
President Biden promised to use all his power to “keep the American people safe from gun violence,” but he also placed blame and responsibility at Congress’ feet.
“There’s much more that Congress can do,” President Biden said in a Rose Garden ceremony, “and they can do it right now. They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress. But they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence.”
“Enough prayers. Time for some action.”
Republican members of Congress rush to deliver “thoughts and prayers” after the more-publicized mass shootings, but refuse to take any action, often, albeit falsely, claiming they are protecting the Second Amendment.
Biden blasted that claim:
Pres. Biden on owning weapons: “The idea is just bizarre to suggest some of the things we’re recommending are contrary the Constitution.” https://t.co/EWPcEq5VY5 pic.twitter.com/Jj5qKKphyN
— ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2021
Biden on Thursday signed six executive orders on gun violence, “including asking the Department of Justice to issue a proposed rule to regulate the sale of so-called ‘ghost guns’ within 30 days,” ABC News reports. “Those firearms are assembled from kits of parts purchased online and don’t have serial numbers, making them difficult to track.”
He also told reporters if there were one thing he could do it would be to repeal the federal law that gives gun manufacturers immunity from prosecution.
“If I get one thing on my list, the Lord came down and said, ‘Joe, you get one of these,’ give me that one,” Biden said. “Because I tell you what, there would be a come to the Lord moment these folks would have real quickly.”
President Biden calls on Congress to enact a number of gun reforms including:
1) Ban assault weapons
2) Eliminate gun manufacture immunity
3) Require background checks for guns bought at gun shows
3) Close “Charleston loophole”
4) Reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 8, 2021
Biden’s remarks were anything but meek, but before he spoke there was this moment:
SPOTTED – elbow bump between @POTUS to @GabbyGiffords
—> New actions by President Biden to help reduce gun violence.
pic.twitter.com/ehcr2byU77
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) April 8, 2021
His remarks earned him tremendous praise from observers:
Spoken as a true leader:
“Enough prayers. Time for some action.” – @POTUS to Congress on Gun Reform.
— Jemma (@Itsjustjems) April 8, 2021
"Enough Prayers – it's time for some action!"
It is SO Amazing to see the Rose Garden used for America's progress! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
What sticks out under the last guy was the now infamous super spreader event "The Rose Garden Massacre".
Go Joe! pic.twitter.com/Sl54QWGOl7
— Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) April 8, 2021
“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress…enough prayers, time for some action”.
– President Biden
Hell yes Mr. President, it is time for Congress to ACT on background checks and offer #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers.
— lisa hendricks (@MsLisaHendricks) April 8, 2021
"Enough prayers time for action"!!!!! YEP Joe, fucking YEP!!!!! The man is AMAZING. Zen level leadership!!!! Joe is definitely the man for this moment in time.
— EIEI_OLD_FART (@EieiOld) April 8, 2021
I loved that he said enough prayers. Maybe we'll actually get some shit done finally. https://t.co/h0jDvgyYrq
— Christine 🥳 (@RainbowRocket43) April 8, 2021
Key Words: “Enough Prayers, It's time for action.” https://t.co/qcKByxVxPz
— Stanley S. Thompson (@Natsley1) April 8, 2021
I'm with Joe. I'm fed up over inaction over gun violence.
Enough prayers. Action. https://t.co/aLNB7qnyiQ
— GenZ For The Nation (@GenZUniteNation) April 8, 2021
We the people, of these 50 United States which consists of the 13 original colonies and 37 territories, have had enough! Prayers don’t get laws passed, it’s time we collectively roll up our sleeves and get Gun Reform passed! https://t.co/X0gYT1fUAN
— Hannah Klitsberg (@HEKRocksNY) April 8, 2021
