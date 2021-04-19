OPINION
‘Completely Broken’: 5 Major Weekend Shootings Leave Many Furious That Republicans Continue to Block Gun Reform
A high school football team captain signed to play college ball, and a high school basketball player are two of the three people who were shot and killed at a shooting in Austin, Texas Sunday. Austin was one of five major shootings this weekend. Columbus, Ohio, LaPlace and Shreveport, Louisiana, and Kenosha, Wisconsin had mass shootings over the weekend, following a horrific mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana that left eight dead and seven wounded.
In Austin the suspect is “a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective who was charged with sexual assault of a child,” CNN reports.
Five mourners, including a 12-year old child, at a Columbus, Ohio vigil commemorating the murder of a man one year earlier were shot. One woman driving by the scene was shot in the head. She died.
Also Sunday, a Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter killed three people and injured three others. A “person of interest” has been arrested and will be charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide.
Saturday night in LaPlace, Louisiana six people, all children, were shot at a 12-year old’s birthday party. None of the injuries were fatal. The suspected shooter was also a child. And in Shreveport, Louisiana, late Sunday five people were shot and hospitalized.
The Gun Violence Archive doesn’t even count the Austin, Texas killings as a “mass shooting” because it only includes events where at least four people were shot. Nor does it list the Ft. Worth, Texas 3-year old who shot and killed herself Sunday afternoon at a local park, or last weekend’s fatal shooting of an 11-year old boy by a 9-year old boy at a Dallas Walmart parking lot.
This weekend’s five major shootings are a slice of all the gun violence over the weekend. Every day on average there are 316 people shot, including 106 who are shot and killed.
Sunday was the 108th day of the year. The Gun Violence Archive lists 152 mass shootings through Sunday.
On social media Americans are reeling in anger over the explosion of gun violence just as some feel the coronavirus pandemic is slowly approaching some semblance of starting to be controlled as more and more people are getting vaccinated. (Sunday saw another 43,181 new cases, a dramatic drop from Friday’s 81,600 and Saturday’s 63,627.)
Others point to the Texas House this week passing legislation that would end the requirement for gun licenses, allowing unlicensed open or concealed carry to be legal.
Not even a pretense that the government is going to do anything to prevent mass shootings
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 18, 2021
ah yes. vaccinating and reopening so we can return to mass shootings.
— Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) April 19, 2021
I’m asking Congress if a bill can be passed to hold Republicans accountable for mass shootings since they are the ones who prevent Congress from making gun safety laws in the first place.@RepSwalwell, @tedlieu, @AOC @IlhanMN @amyklobuchar @SenSanders @SenGillibrand @ewarren
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 18, 2021
Good lord Congress, try something! Universal background checks, assault weapons ban, child access prevention. Anything! Doing nothing is a failure of leadership and democracy. https://t.co/VrTBezK3r6
— john mclaughlin (@jmclaughlinSAIS) April 17, 2021
Any Member of Congress like Greene who denies the reality of Sandy Hook should be immediately expelled
And let me be very clear:
We have mass shootings every godforsaken day because of one party and one party alone: the Republicans
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 18, 2021
50 mass shootings in 1 month… as a responsible gun owner and someone who grew up shooting guns, Congress, please do something. My 2nd amendment rights are not threatened by red-flag laws, extended background checks, or bans on assault rifles. Do something. Save lives. Please.
— Alix✨ (@Alix_Pitner) April 18, 2021
So America is besieged by shootings and republicans are trying to make it easier to get a gun?
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 16, 2021
This is the most insane streak of mass shootings I can ever remember. Our country is completely broken. Politicians (mostly Republicans) and gun nuts refuse to do anything https://t.co/upUdyr7RBC
— Christian (@seng225) April 18, 2021
Reports of at least 4 shootings in texas on the news tonight. One toddler shot and killed in north texas, college students shooting each other, another one I’ve forgotten, and then the shooting in Austin. And republicans want to make it easier for people to do this. 😞🪦
— Kay Walker (@kwalkc) April 19, 2021
How much longer must we be inundated w/news of more mass shootings than any of us can keep up with—before Republicans acknowledge the reality that America is in the midst of an epidemic of gun violence that’s absolutely out of control?
Will enough ever be enough? #EndGunViolence
— Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) April 18, 2021
After a day with three mass shootings, @EricBoehlert asks why aren’t we talking about the real obstacle to gun safety — Republicans https://t.co/aWJUE5VTjB
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) April 19, 2021
Imagine if Republicans took mass shootings as seriously as infinite access to If I Ran the Zoo.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) April 16, 2021
The U.S. has experienced at least 45 mass shootings in one month.
This is an American problem.
90% of Americans SUPPORT gun safety reform.
We passed legislation last month and yet Republicans in the Senate refuse to support it. They are voting AGAINST their own constituents. pic.twitter.com/1h8CnP5md3
— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) April 16, 2021
Internet Slams ‘Idiot’ Senator Who Tweeted Graphics Attacking Infrastructure Bill: ‘Are These Supposed to Be Bad Things???’
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is continuing her agenda of actively attacking everything Democrats do, to the point she is becoming like a more experienced Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert.
On Wednesday Blackburn posted a Twitter thread filled with graphics she appeared to see as attacking President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill. As the far-right Tennessee conservative may learn, the legislation is extraordinarily popular with the American people – Democratic and Republican voters alike.
Blackburn is among the most extreme GOP Senators, with just four (Ernst, Cruz, Cotton, and Inhofe) being even more far-right than she is. She is also rated below average in leadership, according to GovTrack, a non-partisan website that tracks Congress.
Here’s Blackburn’s “attack”:
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ proposal is the latest attempt to push through a liberal agenda.
Take a look at what Biden wants taxpayer dollars going towards: pic.twitter.com/bkDXSEWFow
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 7, 2021
President Biden’s proposal is about anything but infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/fRtbPqg7QK
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 7, 2021
The DNC liked it so much they “stole” it (her logo is still at the top):
.@POTUS’s jobs plan makes needed investments in caregiving—giving seniors and people with disabilities the care they need while giving care workers the raise they deserve. pic.twitter.com/WDpEgnniLg
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 7, 2021
It didn’t go well for her. Take a look:
You’re just further proof how utterly beyond salvaging today’s GOP is. Each of you Republican Senators is just a soulless husk void of a heart, morals, or any ideas of value– mere grifters and racists willing to say and do anything for money, the future be damned. What a legacy.
— Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) April 7, 2021
Hey, remember how Texas’ infrastructure went down for a week or more because the electric grid wasn’t equipped for climate change? Yeah. This is about infrastructure, lady.
— Fiona Taylor (@fionaleslie) April 7, 2021
Tennessee has been hit with countless storm, this would useful even for your state
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 7, 2021
Did the Biden administration pay Marsha for this tweet? https://t.co/0e2tS109xT
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 7, 2021
Exactly. As Pete Buttigieg told Fox “News” commentators, the fact that Texans were having to gather up snow in their bathtubs to melt for water to be able to flush their toilets SHOULD NEVER BE HAPPENING IN THE U.S. Infrastructure is now QUITE POPULAR.
— Susan Urban (@urbanswirl) April 7, 2021
Here’s a great thread with a bunch of shareable graphics to help promote the American Jobs Plan: https://t.co/Jj4IUeYuu9
— Daniel Wessel (@da_wessel) April 7, 2021
Are… Are these supposed to be bad things??? https://t.co/dbqn5oJZtD
— Chris Giaquinto (@ChrisGiaquinto) April 7, 2021
Weird that a majority of Republicans like it though pic.twitter.com/sXI3HAOCMN
— José (@josecanyousee) April 7, 2021
Sen. Marsha Blackburn wants to keep reminding us how good this Biden Infrastructure proposal is! Keep up the great work Sen. Blackburn! Really good thread! https://t.co/dgjNrZ8fsG
— Eric Lee (@ericclee1) April 7, 2021
Marsha seeing as how you don’t know the definition of infrastructure and more than likely don’t own a dictionary ill help you out. pic.twitter.com/lORCOpCJqt
— Barely Gaming (@BarelyGamingYT) April 7, 2021
The American Jobs Plan. Here is a breakdown of the proposed spending and how it surveys among 2,000 Americans. You might want to get onboard with this. pic.twitter.com/ek0UpJ8V5o
— Sterling Rose ? (@SterlingRose62) April 7, 2021
It would certainly be an improvement over a conservative agenda — cut taxes, deplete the country, no investments in anything, no long term maintenance, just use everything up. Hope he is successful!
— Fran Caron (@FCaron9) April 7, 2021
I work in agriculture and climate change is the biggest issue that my business faces. I can’t fund a legitimate study on my own. Thanks for showing how you don’t care about my needs as a small business owner.
— John Ashmore (@jsmashmore) April 7, 2021
This woman is a fucking idiot. There is no way to sugarcoat it. She is an abject idiot. https://t.co/iXjuKliMAV
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 7, 2021
You don’t see the connection between climate change and infrastructure? Rising sea levels won’t have any impact on roads and distribution in coastal areas? ?????
— Lenabenas (@lenabenas21) April 7, 2021
Once again, Republicans are against what the majority of Americans want https://t.co/epXW83JGQ7
— Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) April 7, 2021
Marsha Blackburn quite literally just gave the democrats free PR. pic.twitter.com/z4ZPea8MNt
— ET Breaking News (@breaking_et) April 7, 2021
You know what has to hold up against climate change? Infrastructure.
— Michael Wearamask Ditto (@janus303) April 7, 2021
Who’s against eldercare? pic.twitter.com/KVouVS5yYi
— Pink Iguana ??? (@PinkIguana11) April 7, 2021
Exactly what I voted for along with 80 million of my friends.
— Margaret (@Lastwaltz2) April 7, 2021
How the hell are any of these things “liberal”??
Seems more like middle-of-the-road items that have been neglected for too long and need help: pic.twitter.com/DxKuziPxBA
— AvgJoe (@BVJoehnk) April 7, 2021
is marsha blackburn trying to sell the infrastructure bill? pic.twitter.com/oIqO9M90Ch
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 7, 2021
?? So proud to announce that @MarshaBlackburn has joined the DNC creative team and is banging out graphics touting the Biden-Harris jobs plan that will **also** help us care for our rapidly growing elderly population. Thanks, Marsha! https://t.co/M0fEfl4aTW
— Sam Cornale (@samcornale) April 7, 2021
‘Trump Stood on a Stage With Putin and Took His Side’: GOP and Fox Slammed After Reporter’s COVID Question to Biden
In post-Trump America the Fox News–GOP machine is becoming even tighter and more conjoined. Several former Trump officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, are now front and center at the conservative cable channel whose CEO admitted last month it is on a mission – not to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting – but to be the “loyal opposition” to the Biden presidency.
That is on full display almost daily, when Fox White House correspondent Peter Doocy speaks.
Doocy on Tuesday tried to advance GOP talking points in the press briefing room but White House press secretary Jen Psaki was not having it.
PETER DOOCY: Is the WH concerned MLB is moving their All Star Game to Colorado, where voting rules are very similar to Georgia?
PSAKI: Let me refute that. CO has same-day registration, universal mail voting… it’s important to remember the context. The GA bill is built on a lie pic.twitter.com/TaDLU0mYNP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
As Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes, Fox News really didn’t care what Psaki’s answer was – or the actual facts were – they wanted a GOP talking points chyron:
Jen Psaki just debunked this chyron but Fox News is running with it anyway pic.twitter.com/iXuEp7Jyu5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
Just hours later Doocy was doing the GOP’s bidding once again.
At the end of President Joe Biden’s announcement that by April 19 every adult in America will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Doocy was the only reporter to shout out a question (a regular tactic Doocy employs,) which President Biden generously answered despite the event having ended and he was already walking away:
Here’s Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy framing a question to President Biden in a way that blames every American COVID death on China. pic.twitter.com/nNKmNGOoyo
— The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2021
(To be clear, studies and Trump’s own Dr. Deborah Birx say 400,000 COVID deaths were avoidable.)
It took the GOP no time to sweep that ready-made soundbite up and blast it out, almost as if it had be pre-scripted (RNC Research is an official RNC account):
Joe Biden confirms he has not confronted China’s leaders for misleading the world about COVID-19https://t.co/6T9FWwyX0I pic.twitter.com/qUpnqjdqTq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2021
Fox News minutes later blasted out this alert from its mobile app:
On social media many Americans expressed anger and frustration:
Trump literally stood on a stage with Putin and took his side over the Intelligence Community. So sit down and be quiet. https://t.co/6cE4GunfzV
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 6, 2021
Perhaps the better question is have you had an opportunity to talk to the Former Guy to find out why he lied to the American public about the COVID-19 virus that killed 544,000 Americans.
— Colleen Neel (@colleenneel) April 6, 2021
How does that guy still have a press badge?
— greg (@gregf1971) April 6, 2021
“It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control”
—Donald J. Trump (Jan 22,2020)
— FreedomExpressed ????? (@iPicNews) April 6, 2021
Doocy and Fox will never stop trying to misinform their viewers. https://t.co/sg8M1mhulk
— AJM? (@ajm510) April 6, 2021
That was breathtaking—no blame for their god-emperor ever https://t.co/aDPzlRTVAK
— Snackus Maximus ? (@rosicrucian1970) April 6, 2021
Trump thanked Xi for his efforts on COVID 19
— Tony Stella (@stellacle) April 6, 2021
Dear @FoxNews Stop It ! Just stop it ! #StopAsianHate https://t.co/lnCeFBkP5c
— JustSusan ?? (@TassajaraRd) April 6, 2021
This your boy? pic.twitter.com/nbq124oyOZ
— George “WEAR A MASK & WASH YOUR HANDS” Scriban (@scriban2) April 6, 2021
Trump hasn’t apologized for saying China had it all under control.
— Just me (@reluctantzealot) April 6, 2021
I’ve been voting in CO for decades. Doocy works for a dangerous propaganda network dedicated to spreading lies to undercut our democracy. Stop treating them like a news org and stop calling on them.
— The GOP lies and liars lead to insurrection (@we_are_toast) April 6, 2021
Proving Peter Doocy is as dumb as his Dad and that Fox News will parrot any idiotic talking point from the GOP regardless of its truth. Also Psaki is prepared as fuck.
— Paul (@paul_bryant) April 6, 2021
Ex-Trump Attorney Attacks Dem Senator as a ‘Heretic’ and MSNBC Hosts ‘Who Don’t Even Pretend to Be Christians’
Former Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is under fire for attacking U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) who is also the senior pastor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s church, as a “heretic.” She is also being criticized for attacking two MSNBC hosts “who don’t even pretend to be Christians.”
Ellis, whose career claim of being a “Constitutional law Attorney” is questioned by experts given her apparent lack of legal experience and having never argued a case before the Supreme Court, had no problem attacking Senator Warnock on Easter.
On Easter Sunday Ellis slammed Warnock for a tweet she called “heresy,” which Warnock later deleted.
This is a false gospel and heresy. We cannot save ourselves.
The absolute truth and only meaning of Easter that matters is the literal, physical resurrection of Jesus Christ, and we must accept Him as Lord and Savior.
Read Romans, “Reverend” Warnock. You are a false teacher. https://t.co/dRVz0LdKGu
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 4, 2021
In it, he talked about how doing good work can help people to save themselves, something the religious right saw as an attack on the Christian church.
Warnock deleted his heretical tweet.
He should delete Reverend in front of his name too. pic.twitter.com/6FYNG6LFZ1
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 5, 2021
But she wasn’t satisfied. Ellis continued to attack Warnock as a “heretic,” and claims being pro-choice is “against the Bible and moral truth,” despite the Bible not opposing abortion, according to some.
Let’s not forget that the “Reverend” Warnock is pro-choice, which is also against the Bible and moral truth.
Warnock is a heretic and has no business calling himself a Christian when he does not agree with Christianity and Truth.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 5, 2021
Ellis continued her attacks, going after MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan and Joy Reid, after they pushed back on her calling Rev. Warnock a heretic.
The leftists like Hasan can’t see or argue anything except race.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 5, 2021
Hasan was happy to take on Ellis, who was incapable of grasping the gravity of her heresy attack:
I’m not getting involved in a theological or scriptural debate between two Christians. I’m questioning your attacking of his religious credentials, having been a paid promoter of Donald Trump, a man who has said and done far more heretical and un-Christian things than Warnock.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 5, 2021
Heretic means someone who teaches heresy. Heresy is a teaching contrary to biblical Christianity.
Saying he is a heretic is like saying he is a senator.
Take your own advice and stay out of theological debates, unless you sincerely want to know biblical truth.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 5, 2021
Joy Reid also pushed back against Ellis’s attack:
This lady is literally calling the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s church — a heretic. This actually happened today. Madame, I’m gonna take @ReverendWarnock‘s take, as a pastor and a scholar on the Word over yours, if you don’t mind. https://t.co/xia6HjwDCG
— Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) April 4, 2021
Sorry, but what are your credentials to debate theology with an actual pastor??? Defending Donald Trump, the golden idol of the right, as he lied to his supporters to further a grift on them? https://t.co/MeD7Xjte7n
— Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) April 5, 2021
If you are an idolatrous worshipper of Donald Trump, your thoughts on Biblical Christianity will he taken with a huge pound of salt by people who are reasonably familiar with the Gospel. Just so you know.
— Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) April 5, 2021
And then Ellis attacked both Hasan and Reid as “Leftists who don’t even pretend to be Christians.”
Leftists who don’t even pretend to be Christians (like @JoyAnnReid and @mehdirhasan) defend Warnock’s heresy just because he’s a Dem.
They intentionally confuse supporting Trump w/ worshipping Trump because their god and idol is government.
Jesus is the only true Lord & Savior.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 5, 2021
Reid’s Christian faith is not in question, and Hasan is Muslim. Neither are “pretending.” But Ellis’ attack is larger than against the MSNBC hosts or “leftists.”
The message Ellis is sending, whether she meant to or not, is that in America you have to either be a far right wing Christian or “pretend” to be one – which goes against everything our Founders stood for. She’s attacking a person who has talked about his Islamic faith openly as someone who doesn’t “even even pretend to be Christian,” as if pretending to be Christian is something people should do – or have to do in Ellis’ America.
What about people of no religious faith? What about atheists? Agnostics? What about people who are spiritual but not religious? Or people who believe in god, a god, or gods, but no organized religion? Or people of different faiths, like Hasan? What about people of the Jewish faith? Or other faiths?
Last week Gallup reported that “Americans’ membership in houses of worship continued to decline last year, dropping below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend. In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.”
Are they not acceptable to Ellis?
Why does anyone have to “pretend” to be Christian to be acceptable to Ellis and the religious right, many of whom have bastardized the Christian faith, used it as a sword, a shield, and for political advantage while not practicing its most important tenets?
