Internet Slams ‘Idiot’ Senator Who Tweeted Graphics Attacking Infrastructure Bill: ‘Are These Supposed to Be Bad Things???’

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is continuing her agenda of actively attacking everything Democrats do, to the point she is becoming like a more experienced Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert.

On Wednesday Blackburn posted a Twitter thread filled with graphics she appeared to see as attacking President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill. As the far-right Tennessee conservative may learn, the legislation is extraordinarily popular with the American people – Democratic and Republican voters alike.

Blackburn is among the most extreme GOP Senators, with just four (Ernst, Cruz, Cotton, and Inhofe) being even more far-right than she is. She is also rated below average in leadership, according to GovTrack, a non-partisan website that tracks Congress.

Here’s Blackburn’s “attack”:

The DNC liked it so much they “stole” it (her logo is still at the top):

It didn’t go well for her. Take a look:

 

Trending

