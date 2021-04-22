OPINION
Sonia Sotomayor Rips Brett Kavanaugh With Warning New Justices Are ‘Willing to Overrule Precedent’
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered a strong warning to the American people and a strong rebuke of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the newest far right wing Justices on the Trump-shaped conservative-majority Court in a blistering but brilliant dissent handed down Thursday.
Justice Sotomayor warned this newly-constructed Court, unevenly weighted with six justices (ranging from highly conservative to far right wing religious extremist,) is “willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification.”
That warning is similar to those posed by legal experts from the left who were extremely opposed to then-President Donald Trump’s final Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Barrett’s judicial opinions made clear she will not honor precedent, known as stare decisis. Without that legal guardrail many decidedly settled law targets of conservatives, from the right to choose an abortion to the right to marry, could be struck down by the “Trump Court.”
The case Justice Sotomayor used to deliver her warning and her criticism of Justice Kavanaugh, is Jones v. Mississippi. It centers on a 15-year old boy who murdered his father, claimed self defense, and was sentenced to life in prison. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled life in prison for minors convicted of “non-homicide crimes” constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, unless that minor has been found to be “incorrigible,” or unable to be rehabilitated. (The ACLU’s position is regardless of the type of crime, life in prison for minors is cruel and unusual.)
On Thursday Justice Kavanaugh, who himself has a history of disturbing acts in college, as his confirmation hearing proved, wrote the 6-3 majority opinion in which he upheld the lower court ruling that the defendant was rightly sentenced to life in prison despite no finding of whether or not he is able to be rehabilitated.
“How low this Court’s respect for stare decisis has sunk,” Justice Sotomayor warned.
“Not long ago, that doctrine was recognized as a pillar of the ‘rule of law,’ critical to ‘keep the scale of justice even and steady, and not liable to waver with every new judge’s opinion,'” she wrote, citing Kavanaugh’s own opinion in a previous ruling.
“Now, it seems, the Court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification. It is hard to see how that approach is ‘founded in the law rather than in the proclivities of individuals,'” she added, again using Kavanaugh’s own words against him.
She called the ruling a “contortion” of previous rulings, and writes: “As this Court has consistently reiterated, ‘a departure from precedent demands special justification.'”
“The Court offers no such justification today. Nor could it,” she charged.
“Instead of addressing these factors, the Court simply rewrites Miller and Montgomery,” she observes, naming the two cases the provide the precedent today’s ruling effectively overrules, “to say what the Court now wishes they had said, and then denies that it has done any such thing.”
Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern calls the ruling in the case “barbarous,” Sotomayor’s warning “ominous,” and her criticism of Kavanaugh “one of the most savage passages she has ever written.”
One last thing I want to say about the Supreme Court’s terrible decision in Jones v. Mississippi today: The defendant was 15 at the time of the crime. 15 years old. And the Supreme Court has allowed him to be condemned to die behind bars. It’s barbarous. https://t.co/XS5CPsa2In
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 22, 2021
University of Michigan Law School asst. professor Leah Litman:
Justice Sotomayor brings the "stare decisis is for suckers" point home: "How low this Court's respect for stare decisis has sunk." pic.twitter.com/91GYxkbRyo
— Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) April 22, 2021
The U.S. Supreme Court has now made emphatically clear it is an activist court and “settled law” is fair game.
Civil rights activists, and the American people who value their rights, consider yourselves warned.
Image via Shutterstock
OPINION
‘Completely Broken’: 5 Major Weekend Shootings Leave Many Furious That Republicans Continue to Block Gun Reform
A high school football team captain signed to play college ball, and a high school basketball player are two of the three people who were shot and killed at a shooting in Austin, Texas Sunday. Austin was one of five major shootings this weekend. Columbus, Ohio, LaPlace and Shreveport, Louisiana, and Kenosha, Wisconsin had mass shootings over the weekend, following a horrific mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana that left eight dead and seven wounded.
In Austin the suspect is “a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective who was charged with sexual assault of a child,” CNN reports.
Five mourners, including a 12-year old child, at a Columbus, Ohio vigil commemorating the murder of a man one year earlier were shot. One woman driving by the scene was shot in the head. She died.
Also Sunday, a Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter killed three people and injured three others. A “person of interest” has been arrested and will be charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide.
Saturday night in LaPlace, Louisiana six people, all children, were shot at a 12-year old’s birthday party. None of the injuries were fatal. The suspected shooter was also a child. And in Shreveport, Louisiana, late Sunday five people were shot and hospitalized.
The Gun Violence Archive doesn’t even count the Austin, Texas killings as a “mass shooting” because it only includes events where at least four people were shot. Nor does it list the Ft. Worth, Texas 3-year old who shot and killed herself Sunday afternoon at a local park, or last weekend’s fatal shooting of an 11-year old boy by a 9-year old boy at a Dallas Walmart parking lot.
This weekend’s five major shootings are a slice of all the gun violence over the weekend. Every day on average there are 316 people shot, including 106 who are shot and killed.
Sunday was the 108th day of the year. The Gun Violence Archive lists 152 mass shootings through Sunday.
On social media Americans are reeling in anger over the explosion of gun violence just as some feel the coronavirus pandemic is slowly approaching some semblance of starting to be controlled as more and more people are getting vaccinated. (Sunday saw another 43,181 new cases, a dramatic drop from Friday’s 81,600 and Saturday’s 63,627.)
Others point to the Texas House this week passing legislation that would end the requirement for gun licenses, allowing unlicensed open or concealed carry to be legal.
Not even a pretense that the government is going to do anything to prevent mass shootings
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 18, 2021
ah yes. vaccinating and reopening so we can return to mass shootings.
— Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) April 19, 2021
I'm asking Congress if a bill can be passed to hold Republicans accountable for mass shootings since they are the ones who prevent Congress from making gun safety laws in the first place.@RepSwalwell, @tedlieu, @AOC @IlhanMN @amyklobuchar @SenSanders @SenGillibrand @ewarren

— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 18, 2021
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 18, 2021
Good lord Congress, try something! Universal background checks, assault weapons ban, child access prevention. Anything! Doing nothing is a failure of leadership and democracy. https://t.co/VrTBezK3r6
— john mclaughlin (@jmclaughlinSAIS) April 17, 2021
Any Member of Congress like Greene who denies the reality of Sandy Hook should be immediately expelled
And let me be very clear:
We have mass shootings every godforsaken day because of one party and one party alone: the Republicans
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 18, 2021
50 mass shootings in 1 month… as a responsible gun owner and someone who grew up shooting guns, Congress, please do something. My 2nd amendment rights are not threatened by red-flag laws, extended background checks, or bans on assault rifles. Do something. Save lives. Please.
— Alix? (@Alix_Pitner) April 18, 2021
So America is besieged by shootings and republicans are trying to make it easier to get a gun?
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) April 16, 2021
This is the most insane streak of mass shootings I can ever remember. Our country is completely broken. Politicians (mostly Republicans) and gun nuts refuse to do anything https://t.co/upUdyr7RBC
— Christian (@seng225) April 18, 2021
Reports of at least 4 shootings in texas on the news tonight. One toddler shot and killed in north texas, college students shooting each other, another one I’ve forgotten, and then the shooting in Austin. And republicans want to make it easier for people to do this. ??
— Kay Walker (@kwalkc) April 19, 2021
How much longer must we be inundated w/news of more mass shootings than any of us can keep up with—before Republicans acknowledge the reality that America is in the midst of an epidemic of gun violence that’s absolutely out of control?
Will enough ever be enough? #EndGunViolence
— Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) April 18, 2021
Any Member of Congress like Greene who denies the reality of Sandy Hook should be immediately expelled
And let me be very clear:
We have mass shootings every godforsaken day because of one party and one party alone: the Republicans
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 18, 2021
After a day with three mass shootings, @EricBoehlert asks why aren’t we talking about the real obstacle to gun safety — Republicans https://t.co/aWJUE5VTjB
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) April 19, 2021
Imagine if Republicans took mass shootings as seriously as infinite access to If I Ran the Zoo.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) April 16, 2021
The U.S. has experienced at least 45 mass shootings in one month.
This is an American problem.
90% of Americans SUPPORT gun safety reform.
We passed legislation last month and yet Republicans in the Senate refuse to support it. They are voting AGAINST their own constituents. pic.twitter.com/1h8CnP5md3
— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) April 16, 2021
OPINION
Internet Slams ‘Idiot’ Senator Who Tweeted Graphics Attacking Infrastructure Bill: ‘Are These Supposed to Be Bad Things???’
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is continuing her agenda of actively attacking everything Democrats do, to the point she is becoming like a more experienced Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert.
On Wednesday Blackburn posted a Twitter thread filled with graphics she appeared to see as attacking President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill. As the far-right Tennessee conservative may learn, the legislation is extraordinarily popular with the American people – Democratic and Republican voters alike.
Blackburn is among the most extreme GOP Senators, with just four (Ernst, Cruz, Cotton, and Inhofe) being even more far-right than she is. She is also rated below average in leadership, according to GovTrack, a non-partisan website that tracks Congress.
Here’s Blackburn’s “attack”:
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ proposal is the latest attempt to push through a liberal agenda.
Take a look at what Biden wants taxpayer dollars going towards: pic.twitter.com/bkDXSEWFow
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 7, 2021
President Biden’s proposal is about anything but infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/fRtbPqg7QK
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 7, 2021
The DNC liked it so much they “stole” it (her logo is still at the top):
.@POTUS’s jobs plan makes needed investments in caregiving—giving seniors and people with disabilities the care they need while giving care workers the raise they deserve. pic.twitter.com/WDpEgnniLg
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 7, 2021
It didn’t go well for her. Take a look:
You’re just further proof how utterly beyond salvaging today’s GOP is. Each of you Republican Senators is just a soulless husk void of a heart, morals, or any ideas of value– mere grifters and racists willing to say and do anything for money, the future be damned. What a legacy.
— Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) April 7, 2021
Hey, remember how Texas’ infrastructure went down for a week or more because the electric grid wasn’t equipped for climate change? Yeah. This is about infrastructure, lady.
— Fiona Taylor (@fionaleslie) April 7, 2021
Tennessee has been hit with countless storm, this would useful even for your state
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) April 7, 2021
Did the Biden administration pay Marsha for this tweet? https://t.co/0e2tS109xT
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 7, 2021
Exactly. As Pete Buttigieg told Fox “News” commentators, the fact that Texans were having to gather up snow in their bathtubs to melt for water to be able to flush their toilets SHOULD NEVER BE HAPPENING IN THE U.S. Infrastructure is now QUITE POPULAR.
— Susan Urban (@urbanswirl) April 7, 2021
Here’s a great thread with a bunch of shareable graphics to help promote the American Jobs Plan: https://t.co/Jj4IUeYuu9
— Daniel Wessel (@da_wessel) April 7, 2021
Are… Are these supposed to be bad things??? https://t.co/dbqn5oJZtD
— Chris Giaquinto (@ChrisGiaquinto) April 7, 2021
Weird that a majority of Republicans like it though pic.twitter.com/sXI3HAOCMN
— José (@josecanyousee) April 7, 2021
Sen. Marsha Blackburn wants to keep reminding us how good this Biden Infrastructure proposal is! Keep up the great work Sen. Blackburn! Really good thread! https://t.co/dgjNrZ8fsG
— Eric Lee (@ericclee1) April 7, 2021
Marsha seeing as how you don’t know the definition of infrastructure and more than likely don’t own a dictionary ill help you out. pic.twitter.com/lORCOpCJqt
— Barely Gaming (@BarelyGamingYT) April 7, 2021
The American Jobs Plan. Here is a breakdown of the proposed spending and how it surveys among 2,000 Americans. You might want to get onboard with this. pic.twitter.com/ek0UpJ8V5o
— Sterling Rose ? (@SterlingRose62) April 7, 2021
It would certainly be an improvement over a conservative agenda — cut taxes, deplete the country, no investments in anything, no long term maintenance, just use everything up. Hope he is successful!
— Fran Caron (@FCaron9) April 7, 2021
I work in agriculture and climate change is the biggest issue that my business faces. I can’t fund a legitimate study on my own. Thanks for showing how you don’t care about my needs as a small business owner.
— John Ashmore (@jsmashmore) April 7, 2021
This woman is a fucking idiot. There is no way to sugarcoat it. She is an abject idiot. https://t.co/iXjuKliMAV
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 7, 2021
You don’t see the connection between climate change and infrastructure? Rising sea levels won’t have any impact on roads and distribution in coastal areas? ?????
— Lenabenas (@lenabenas21) April 7, 2021
2
Once again, Republicans are against what the majority of Americans want https://t.co/epXW83JGQ7
— Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) April 7, 2021
Marsha Blackburn quite literally just gave the democrats free PR. pic.twitter.com/z4ZPea8MNt
— ET Breaking News (@breaking_et) April 7, 2021
You know what has to hold up against climate change? Infrastructure.
— Michael Wearamask Ditto (@janus303) April 7, 2021
Who’s against eldercare? pic.twitter.com/KVouVS5yYi
— Pink Iguana ??? (@PinkIguana11) April 7, 2021
Exactly what I voted for along with 80 million of my friends.
— Margaret (@Lastwaltz2) April 7, 2021
How the hell are any of these things “liberal”??
Seems more like middle-of-the-road items that have been neglected for too long and need help: pic.twitter.com/DxKuziPxBA
— AvgJoe (@BVJoehnk) April 7, 2021
is marsha blackburn trying to sell the infrastructure bill? pic.twitter.com/oIqO9M90Ch
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 7, 2021
?? So proud to announce that @MarshaBlackburn has joined the DNC creative team and is banging out graphics touting the Biden-Harris jobs plan that will **also** help us care for our rapidly growing elderly population. Thanks, Marsha! https://t.co/M0fEfl4aTW
— Sam Cornale (@samcornale) April 7, 2021
OPINION
‘Trump Stood on a Stage With Putin and Took His Side’: GOP and Fox Slammed After Reporter’s COVID Question to Biden
In post-Trump America the Fox News–GOP machine is becoming even tighter and more conjoined. Several former Trump officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, are now front and center at the conservative cable channel whose CEO admitted last month it is on a mission – not to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting – but to be the “loyal opposition” to the Biden presidency.
That is on full display almost daily, when Fox White House correspondent Peter Doocy speaks.
Doocy on Tuesday tried to advance GOP talking points in the press briefing room but White House press secretary Jen Psaki was not having it.
PETER DOOCY: Is the WH concerned MLB is moving their All Star Game to Colorado, where voting rules are very similar to Georgia?
PSAKI: Let me refute that. CO has same-day registration, universal mail voting… it’s important to remember the context. The GA bill is built on a lie pic.twitter.com/TaDLU0mYNP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
As Vox’s Aaron Rupar notes, Fox News really didn’t care what Psaki’s answer was – or the actual facts were – they wanted a GOP talking points chyron:
Jen Psaki just debunked this chyron but Fox News is running with it anyway pic.twitter.com/iXuEp7Jyu5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021
Just hours later Doocy was doing the GOP’s bidding once again.
At the end of President Joe Biden’s announcement that by April 19 every adult in America will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Doocy was the only reporter to shout out a question (a regular tactic Doocy employs,) which President Biden generously answered despite the event having ended and he was already walking away:
Here’s Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy framing a question to President Biden in a way that blames every American COVID death on China. pic.twitter.com/nNKmNGOoyo
— The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2021
(To be clear, studies and Trump’s own Dr. Deborah Birx say 400,000 COVID deaths were avoidable.)
It took the GOP no time to sweep that ready-made soundbite up and blast it out, almost as if it had be pre-scripted (RNC Research is an official RNC account):
Joe Biden confirms he has not confronted China’s leaders for misleading the world about COVID-19https://t.co/6T9FWwyX0I pic.twitter.com/qUpnqjdqTq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2021
Fox News minutes later blasted out this alert from its mobile app:
On social media many Americans expressed anger and frustration:
Trump literally stood on a stage with Putin and took his side over the Intelligence Community. So sit down and be quiet. https://t.co/6cE4GunfzV
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 6, 2021
Perhaps the better question is have you had an opportunity to talk to the Former Guy to find out why he lied to the American public about the COVID-19 virus that killed 544,000 Americans.
— Colleen Neel (@colleenneel) April 6, 2021
How does that guy still have a press badge?
— greg (@gregf1971) April 6, 2021
“It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control”
—Donald J. Trump (Jan 22,2020)
— FreedomExpressed ????? (@iPicNews) April 6, 2021
Doocy and Fox will never stop trying to misinform their viewers. https://t.co/sg8M1mhulk
— AJM? (@ajm510) April 6, 2021
That was breathtaking—no blame for their god-emperor ever https://t.co/aDPzlRTVAK
— Snackus Maximus ? (@rosicrucian1970) April 6, 2021
Trump thanked Xi for his efforts on COVID 19
— Tony Stella (@stellacle) April 6, 2021
Dear @FoxNews Stop It ! Just stop it ! #StopAsianHate https://t.co/lnCeFBkP5c
— JustSusan ?? (@TassajaraRd) April 6, 2021
This your boy? pic.twitter.com/nbq124oyOZ
— George “WEAR A MASK & WASH YOUR HANDS” Scriban (@scriban2) April 6, 2021
Trump hasn’t apologized for saying China had it all under control.
— Just me (@reluctantzealot) April 6, 2021
I’ve been voting in CO for decades. Doocy works for a dangerous propaganda network dedicated to spreading lies to undercut our democracy. Stop treating them like a news org and stop calling on them.
— The GOP lies and liars lead to insurrection (@we_are_toast) April 6, 2021
Proving Peter Doocy is as dumb as his Dad and that Fox News will parrot any idiotic talking point from the GOP regardless of its truth. Also Psaki is prepared as fuck.
— Paul (@paul_bryant) April 6, 2021
